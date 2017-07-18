The full-length solo effort was recorded at Justin Vernon's April Base studio outside of Eau Claire, Wisconsin, and will be celebrated with a release show on Wednesday at Honey in northeast Minneapolis. Eric Mayson, Klassik, and Big Cats open.

In the first of three new video interviews on this playlist, Deveraux reflects on his experiences touring with Bon Iver and Har Mar Superstar and on some differences between his second LP Early Fall -- which was recorded immediately after last year's Eaux Claires festival -- and The Window.

Nelson then leads us on a journey from "Kobayashi's Ball," his new album's manga-inspired opener, through to its closer, "The Beginning," the music video for which ends with Devereaux diving into the ocean. He even teases a forthcoming fourth LP, Bad Water.

Editor's note: City Pages is proud to be hosting writer Simon Calder's Back to the City: MPLS Music Conversation podcast on a bi-weekly basis. The podcast is recorded and edited independently, and the views expressed by Calder and his guests are their own.