Back to the City video interview: Shaking shackles with Jillian Rae on ‘Wanderlust’

Wanderlust is as much a product of as an expression of yearning for travel – all four songs were written on the road, and later recorded with Grammy award-winning engineer Mark Stockert and guest musicians JT Bates (Alpha Consumer), Liz Draper (the Okee Dokee Brothers), and Chris Koza at Minneapolis’ Underwood Studio.

Both in this long-form conversation and throughout her EP, Rae reflects on the possibility and promise of centering oneself in the present moment, whether at home or away. Following a real-time tour through the new EP in part 1 of our interview, we revisit Rae’s debut LP, Heartbeat, in Part 2. And after recognizing how distinctive and affective drumbeats set the contrasting tones of Heartbeat and Wanderlust, we conclude by exploring how Rae’s music charts multiple journeys towards liberation, sometimes shaking shackles by reminding others who’s running one’s body and sometimes allowing one’s wild-running heartbeat or a tingle in one’s spine to lead the way.

Editor's note: City Pages is proud to be hosting writer Simon Calder's Back to the City: MPLS Music Conversation podcast on a bi-weekly basis. The podcast is recorded and edited independently, and the views expressed by Calder and his guests are their own.