Back to the City podcast: Tiny Deaths blaze ahead with backwards-looking debut

Thursday, February 9, 2017 by Simon Calder in Music
Tiny Deaths Zoe Prinds-Flash Photography

In this episode of Back to the City: MPLS Music Conversation, Claire de Lune joins us to discuss Tiny Deaths' debut full-length, Elegies.

The electro-pop LP is the follow-up to her group's Night Flowers release, which was named Best EP of 2016 by City Pages. The record-release party for Elegies hits Icehouse this Friday with LOTT and DJs Martin Dosh, Jeremy Ylvisaker, and Al Church.  

Editor's note: City Pages is proud to be hosting writer Simon Calder's Back to the City: MPLS Music Conversation podcast on a bi-weekly basis. The podcast is recorded and edited independently, and the views expressed by Calder and his guests are their own. 

