Back to the City podcast: Tiny Deaths blaze ahead with backwards-looking debut

The electro-pop LP is the follow-up to her group's Night Flowers release, which was named Best EP of 2016 by City Pages. The record-release party for Elegies hits Icehouse this Friday with LOTT and DJs Martin Dosh, Jeremy Ylvisaker, and Al Church.

