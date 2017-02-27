Back to the City podcast: Steve Barone ponders Lifter Puller's past -- and its future

Between the band's Red Rox and Brooklyn Bowl reunion sets at the close of 2016, to the soundtrack of a series of their classic songs, Steve reflects on the increasing frequency of Lifter Puller reunions and on the genesis of everything from his synth hook for "Space Humpin' $19.99" to Craig Finn's Muddy Waters-facilitated friendship with Slug from Atmosphere. And that's just the first five minutes. Crank up your amps, man -- this is still a party.

Editor's note: City Pages is proud to be hosting writer Simon Calder's Back to the City: MPLS Music Conversation podcast on a bi-weekly basis. The podcast is recorded and edited independently, and the views expressed by Calder and his guests are their own.