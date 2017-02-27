Back to the City podcast: Steve Barone ponders Lifter Puller's past -- and its future
Bring on the bedspins, bring on the mini-thins -- let's get incredibly immersed in the tale of Lifter Puller, as told by Steve Barone.
Between the band's Red Rox and Brooklyn Bowl reunion sets at the close of 2016, to the soundtrack of a series of their classic songs, Steve reflects on the increasing frequency of Lifter Puller reunions and on the genesis of everything from his synth hook for "Space Humpin' $19.99" to Craig Finn's Muddy Waters-facilitated friendship with Slug from Atmosphere. And that's just the first five minutes. Crank up your amps, man -- this is still a party.
Editor's note: City Pages is proud to be hosting writer Simon Calder's Back to the City: MPLS Music Conversation podcast on a bi-weekly basis. The podcast is recorded and edited independently, and the views expressed by Calder and his guests are their own.
Comments
More from Music
Sponsor Content