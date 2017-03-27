Over a bottle of wine at Under the Catalpas, the basement studio where he recorded his latest album, More Than Ever, Sims keeps it 100 for 100 minutes, talking about the relevance of that Greek myth to his work, with references to “The Hollow Men,” Hamlet, The Walking Dead and Lost along the way.

Sims also discusses how More Than Ever arose from tragedy and trauma, as well as the difference between its studio beats (from Icetep, Paper Tiger, and Lazerbeak) and its "live remix" with bandmates MAKR and Ander Other.

And don't miss your first chance to hear "Time Don’t Fear Me Back,” a track premiered in this interview, and hear about Sims’ current "top secret" projects, including a new album with Air Credits.

Editor's note: City Pages is proud to be hosting writer Simon Calder's Back to the City: MPLS Music Conversation podcast on a bi-weekly basis. The podcast is recorded and edited independently, and the views expressed by Calder and his guests are their own.