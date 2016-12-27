Back to the City podcast: Hollow Boys reemerge as Another Heaven

Jaafar also dips back into Hollow Boys history, and discusses recording exciting Twin Cities bands (Falling, Strange Relations, Lunch Duchess, Swimsuit Area) at his Ecstattic Studios. Check out the Jeremy Ylvisaker-created video for "Sugar" below, and enjoy the conversation!

Editor's note: City Pages is proud to be hosting writer Simon Calder's Back to the City: MPLS Music Conversation podcast on a bi-weekly basis. The podcast is recorded and edited independently, and the views expressed by Calder and his guests are their own.