A.V. Club's all-time favorite Minnesota band names

Last month Kyle Ryan, the curator of TYIBN, arranged a compendium of his favorites from 10 years on the beat. Three of his picks from 2007 -- Gay Witch Abortion, Mel Gibson & the Pants, and the Pistol Whippin' Party Penguins -- hail from our fine state. "Did anyone expect this to be a string band from Minnesota?" he writes.

Just for kicks, we decided to track down every Minnesota band that's earned the A.V. Club's stamp of approval. For more on the mystical art of band naming, check out our print feature from this week.

2006

Total Fucking Blood

The Busiest Bankruptcy Lawyers In Minnesota

The God Damn Doo Wop Band

Awesome Snakes

Gay Beast

Jehovah's Shit List

2007

Gay Witch Abortion

Mel Gibson & the Pants

The Pistol Whippin' Party Penguins

We All Have Hooks for Hands (SoDak band signed to MN label -- let's count 'em)

Gay Baby

France Has the Bomb

2008

The Good, The Bad, & The Funky

RapeDoor

Big Fuckin' Skull

2009

Cock E.S.P.

The Book Of Right On

Koo Koo Kanga Roo

2010

Prozac Rat

We Can't Bury Shelley

With a Gun for a Face

The Trendy Trendy Space Vegans

2011

None! We failed ... unless you count a repeat of RapeDoor, which is really its own kind of fail.

2012

Father You See Queen

Dark Dark Dark

3 Pill Morning

2013

Dada Trash Collage

WookieFoot

2014

The Miami Dolphins

2015

Gramma’s Boyfriend

2016

Bad Bad Hats, who are also winners of our 2015 Picked to Click poll.

Whew, what fun! Let us know if we missed any.