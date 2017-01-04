A.V. Club's all-time favorite Minnesota band names
Every year the pop culture obsessives at the Onion's A.V. Club compile The Year in Band Names -- their roundup of the inspired, wacky, filthy, hilarious, anatomic, torturedly pun-y, and WTF band names from around the world.
Last month Kyle Ryan, the curator of TYIBN, arranged a compendium of his favorites from 10 years on the beat. Three of his picks from 2007 -- Gay Witch Abortion, Mel Gibson & the Pants, and the Pistol Whippin' Party Penguins -- hail from our fine state. "Did anyone expect this to be a string band from Minnesota?" he writes.
Just for kicks, we decided to track down every Minnesota band that's earned the A.V. Club's stamp of approval. For more on the mystical art of band naming, check out our print feature from this week.
- Total Fucking Blood
- The Busiest Bankruptcy Lawyers In Minnesota
- The God Damn Doo Wop Band
- Awesome Snakes
- Gay Beast
- Jehovah's Shit List
- Gay Witch Abortion
- Mel Gibson & the Pants
- The Pistol Whippin' Party Penguins
- We All Have Hooks for Hands (SoDak band signed to MN label -- let's count 'em)
- Gay Baby
- France Has the Bomb
- The Good, The Bad, & The Funky
- RapeDoor
- Big Fuckin' Skull
- Cock E.S.P.
- The Book Of Right On
- Koo Koo Kanga Roo
- Prozac Rat
- We Can't Bury Shelley
- With a Gun for a Face
- The Trendy Trendy Space Vegans
None! We failed ... unless you count a repeat of RapeDoor, which is really its own kind of fail.
- Father You See Queen
- Dark Dark Dark
- 3 Pill Morning
- Dada Trash Collage
- WookieFoot
- The Miami Dolphins
- Gramma’s Boyfriend
- Bad Bad Hats, who are also winners of our 2015 Picked to Click poll.
Whew, what fun! Let us know if we missed any.
Comments
More from Music
Sponsor Content