At the Drive-In, Pixies coming to St. Paul's renovated Palace Theatre

The historic St. Paul venue -- which is set to open March 10 following a two-year, $15.6 million renovation -- just added two big names to its growing list of shows: At the Drive-In and the Pixies.

The ATDI booking is especially interesting. The beloved, blistering, and verbose post-hardcore El Paso band last played Minnesota in 2000, one year before their split yielded the Mars Volta and Sparta. At the Drive-In reemerged full-time from a 15-years hiatus last year.

News of ATDI's June 17 Palace gig -- $43, tickets on sale March 3 -- arrived Wednesday. It just so happens your pals City Pages published this oral history of beloved all-ages Minneapolis rock club the Foxfire Coffee Lounge today; ATDI are featured prominently. What a world!

In•ter a•li•a, At the Drive-In's first new album since 2000's Relationship of Command, is due out May 5.

Another reunited Gen X fave, the Pixies, announced plans for an October 11 Palace gig on Tuesday. If their performance at Riot Fest 2013, one of the influential Boston group's first without original bassist Kim Deal, is any indication, they just might suck! Those who attended the 2014 Pixies show at Minneapolis' State Theatre have more recent intel. Either way, seeing buzzy opener Mitski should be a treat. $50 tickets go on sale Friday.

The Pixies got the band back together in 2004; they've since released two albums -- 2014's regrettably named Indie Cindy and last year's Head Carrier.

