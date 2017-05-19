As the country burns, Replacements superfan Tim Kaine keeps jammin' with Tommy Stinson [VIDEO]

One thing that wasn't lacking? Kaine's insistent stumping for Minneapolis-launched '80s rock heroes the Replacements. The avid 'Mats booster was down to talk tunes at seemingly every campaign stop, no matter the audince. At one point, the senator from Virginia even tweeted about his fandom directly to me:

It's true, @jaymboller I love the Replacements. Hope those UMN students took me up on the tip to give them a listen! https://t.co/19OYE1I51w — Senator Tim Kaine (@timkaine) December 15, 2016

So, it was only a mild surprise when news of Kaine jamming with ex-'Mats bassist Tommy Stinson hit in April. The former VP candidate -- who shreds harmonica for his own roots-folk band, the Jugbusters -- must have found chemistry with Stinson, because the two can't stop jamming. More video emerged this week of a sesh involving Stinson's revived '90s band, Bash & Pop, and one of the most powerful men in Washington, D.C.

"Do you know who this is?" Stinson asked the audience Thursday night at Brooklyn's Bell House. "He can wail."

And that's exactly what Kaine did as B&P tore into "This Land Is Your Land." Check it out below; your only news alternatives involve tales of the imploding U.S. presidency.

