Arcade Fire announce St. Paul concert + new album, single
Huge news day for Arcade Fire fans.
The Grammy-winning Canadian rock band announced a trifecta of goodies midday Thursday: A new album (Everything Now, due out July 28), a new song (EN's titular lead single, posted below), and, of greatest interest to Minnesota Arc-heads, a St. Paul tour stop (October 29, Xcel Energy Center).
Ticket -- $26-$85 -- go on sale 10 a.m. June 9 via Live Nation and the venue box office. If you're a Citi ThankYou cardmember, your rock 'n' roll choice in credit cards entitles you to a pre-sale from 10 a.m. June 6 through 10 p.m. June 8.
Arcade Fire began as indie-rock darlings back in 2001, but have since graduated to stadiums, perhaps better fitting their sky-reaching sonic ambitions. City Pages music editor emeritus Reed Fisher had mixed feelings about the group's first-ever arena tour, which hit Minneapolis' Target Center in 2014. Based on my nose-bleed experience, I tend to agree.
As you'll hear below, new jam "Everything Now" further embraces the dancier, disco-y urges Arcade Fire flirted with on their last album, 2013's Reflektor. Frontman Win Butler's gravely dramatic vocals remain intact, and his razor-sharp songwriting vibes with the bouncier arrangements.
You can pre-order Everything Now here. Tour dates for Arcade Fire's spectacularly named Infinite Content Tour are pasted below.
September 5 - Quebec City, QC @ Centre Videotron
September 6 - Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
September 9 - Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre
September 12 - New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
September 15 - Boston, MA @ TD Garden
September 16 - Washington, DC @ Verizon Center
September 17 - Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
September 21 - Atlanta, GA @ Infinite Energy Arena
September 22 - Tampa, FL @ USF Sun Dome
September 23 - Miami, FL @ Watsco Center at the University of Miami
September 26 - New Orleans, LA @ UNO Lakefront Arena
September 27 - Austin, TX @ Frank Erwin Center
September 28 - Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
October 11 - Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
October 12 - Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome
October 14 - Vancouver, BC @ Pacific Coliseum
October 15 - Seattle, WA @ Key Arena
October 17 - Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena
October 18 - San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena
October 20 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
October 22 - Las Vegas, NV @ Mandalay Bay Events Center
October 25 - Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
October 27 - Kansas City, MO @ Silverstein Eye Centers Arena
October 29 - St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
November 1 - Windsor, ON @ Windsor Credit Family Union Centre
November 3 - Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre
Comments
More from Music
Sponsor Content