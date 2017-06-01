The Grammy-winning Canadian rock band announced a trifecta of goodies midday Thursday: A new album (Everything Now, due out July 28), a new song (EN's titular lead single, posted below), and, of greatest interest to Minnesota Arc-heads, a St. Paul tour stop (October 29, Xcel Energy Center).

Ticket -- $26-$85 -- go on sale 10 a.m. June 9 via Live Nation and the venue box office. If you're a Citi ThankYou cardmember, your rock 'n' roll choice in credit cards entitles you to a pre-sale from 10 a.m. June 6 through 10 p.m. June 8.

Arcade Fire began as indie-rock darlings back in 2001, but have since graduated to stadiums, perhaps better fitting their sky-reaching sonic ambitions. City Pages music editor emeritus Reed Fisher had mixed feelings about the group's first-ever arena tour, which hit Minneapolis' Target Center in 2014. Based on my nose-bleed experience, I tend to agree.

As you'll hear below, new jam "Everything Now" further embraces the dancier, disco-y urges Arcade Fire flirted with on their last album, 2013's Reflektor. Frontman Win Butler's gravely dramatic vocals remain intact, and his razor-sharp songwriting vibes with the bouncier arrangements.

You can pre-order Everything Now here. Tour dates for Arcade Fire's spectacularly named Infinite Content Tour are pasted below.

September 5 - Quebec City, QC @ Centre Videotron

September 6 - Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

September 9 - Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre

September 12 - New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

September 15 - Boston, MA @ TD Garden

September 16 - Washington, DC @ Verizon Center

September 17 - Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

September 21 - Atlanta, GA @ Infinite Energy Arena

September 22 - Tampa, FL @ USF Sun Dome

September 23 - Miami, FL @ Watsco Center at the University of Miami

September 26 - New Orleans, LA @ UNO Lakefront Arena

September 27 - Austin, TX @ Frank Erwin Center

September 28 - Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

October 11 - Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

October 12 - Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome

October 14 - Vancouver, BC @ Pacific Coliseum

October 15 - Seattle, WA @ Key Arena

October 17 - Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena

October 18 - San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena

October 20 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

October 22 - Las Vegas, NV @ Mandalay Bay Events Center

October 25 - Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

October 27 - Kansas City, MO @ Silverstein Eye Centers Arena

October 29 - St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

November 1 - Windsor, ON @ Windsor Credit Family Union Centre

November 3 - Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre