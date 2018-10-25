comScore
Apparently new Twins manager Rocco Baldelli is SUPER into Phish

Thursday, October 25, 2018 by Jay Boller in Music
A groovy avi from the newest leader of your Minnesota Twins.

On Thursday, the Minnesota Twins made Rocco Baldelli their new manager. Here's the perfunctory baseball scouting report on Paul Molitor's replacement:

Baldelli, 37, spent eight years in the bigs, mostly with the Tampa Bay Rays, smacking 60 home runs while batting .278; the native Rhode Islander retired in 2010 and promptly joined the Rays coaching staff, where he's been generating managerial buzz for years. Veteran baseball writer/talker Peter Gammons thinks the Twins scored one helluva skipper

Profoundly more interesting, however, is Baldelli's apparent mega-fandom for Phish, those cultishly followed jam-band gods from Vermont. Major League Baseball's youngest manager is a Phan

The proof is in the tweets, all 51 of 'em. That's how many times Baldelli has posted as a member of the Phamily, the term for those who worship at the smoked-out alter of Trey Anastasio & Co.

A sampling: 

Will there be on-field implications? Of course not. Except for the possible soft influence on players' walk-up song selections. Just look at this praise of former Twin Wilson Ramos: 

Very chill, very chill. 

Among Baldelli's other cultural passions, if we're to believe his tweets: 

  • Twin Peaks (see the Dale Cooper quote in his Twitter bio)
  • Dave Chappelle (Baldelli attended a 2016 gig at Minneapolis' State Theatre, it seems)
  • Prince, thus endearing himself to Minnesotans "right off the bat" -- and, with that, we're full-circle back to baseball! 

Phor phurther Phish reading, please enjoy this 2016 City Pages report headlined, "Stoned reporter seeks the truth during Phish at Xcel: A timeline."

