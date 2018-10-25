Apparently new Twins manager Rocco Baldelli is SUPER into Phish
On Thursday, the Minnesota Twins made Rocco Baldelli their new manager. Here's the perfunctory baseball scouting report on Paul Molitor's replacement:
Baldelli, 37, spent eight years in the bigs, mostly with the Tampa Bay Rays, smacking 60 home runs while batting .278; the native Rhode Islander retired in 2010 and promptly joined the Rays coaching staff, where he's been generating managerial buzz for years. Veteran baseball writer/talker Peter Gammons thinks the Twins scored one helluva skipper.
Profoundly more interesting, however, is Baldelli's apparent mega-fandom for Phish, those cultishly followed jam-band gods from Vermont. Major League Baseball's youngest manager is a Phan!
The proof is in the tweets, all 51 of 'em. That's how many times Baldelli has posted as a member of the Phamily, the term for those who worship at the smoked-out alter of Trey Anastasio & Co.
A sampling:
Mother Ship Garden 8:19 lights #MSG #Phish pic.twitter.com/bbh6E3yvnt— Rocco Baldelli (@roccodbaldelli) December 30, 2017
Good show. Lots of hugs in GA. Couldn't ask for more effort #phish— Rocco Baldelli (@roccodbaldelli) January 3, 2016
Sunday Show #CouchTour #Phish pic.twitter.com/VAZ2yiQAxD— Rocco Baldelli (@roccodbaldelli) July 23, 2018
Fenway organist featuring Tweezer and Energy during breaks in action. Yup. #Phish— Rocco Baldelli (@roccodbaldelli) May 5, 2015
Will there be on-field implications? Of course not. Except for the possible soft influence on players' walk-up song selections. Just look at this praise of former Twin Wilson Ramos:
Plus, Wilson Ramos has the most obscenely glorious walk-out music in the game #Phish #GHenge @WRamosC3 @RaysBaseball https://t.co/RpxJ6L3lTP— Rocco Baldelli (@roccodbaldelli) July 7, 2017
Very chill, very chill.
Among Baldelli's other cultural passions, if we're to believe his tweets:
- His beloved German Shepherd, Bowie (pictured above, alongside on-brand Baldelli sporting a Phish T-shirt)
- True Detective (Season 1, of course)
- Bon Iver (almost local!)
- Twin Peaks (see the Dale Cooper quote in his Twitter bio)
- Dave Chappelle (Baldelli attended a 2016 gig at Minneapolis' State Theatre, it seems)
- Prince, thus endearing himself to Minnesotans "right off the bat" -- and, with that, we're full-circle back to baseball!
Phor phurther Phish reading, please enjoy this 2016 City Pages report headlined, "Stoned reporter seeks the truth during Phish at Xcel: A timeline."