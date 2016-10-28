Andrew Broder's banging electronic EP leads this week's pack of new Minnesota music
Popsicle stick joke writers will tell you Friday is a fish's least favorite day of the week, but here's what they won't tell you: It's also the day new music drops.
The highest-profile Minnesota release out today is Wertheimer, the new electronic solo EP from Andrew Broder, best known as frontman of indie-rock faves Fog. The glitchy, throbbing, and instrumental four-song departure finds Broder ably navigating aggressive techno waters.
Here's a taste:
And here's a roundup of Twin Cities record-release shows slated for this most spooktacular weekend:
Friday
- 'HEYDAY: 35 YEARS OF MUSIC IN MINNEAPOLIS' BOOK RELEASE SHOW Oct 28, 8 p.m., 7th St. Entry (This is actually a book, but whatever; read our feature story here; click here for more details + RSVP)
- THE PERSON & THE PEOPLE (RECORD RELEASE SHOWS) Oct 28-29, 8 p.m.,The Warming House (More details + RSVP)
Saturday
- THE BLIND SHAKE (RECORD RELEASE SHOW) Oct 29, 8 p.m., 7th St. Entry (More details + RSVP)
- GENREBEAST: AN ANTI-GENRE RESIDENCY Oct 29, 7-10 p.m., Gamut Gallery (More details + RSVP)
