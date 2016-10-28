City Pages

Andrew Broder's banging electronic EP leads this week's pack of new Minnesota music

Friday, October 28, 2016 by Jay Boller in Music
Andrew Broder posing as Fog, but you get the idea [Photo: Cameron Wittig]

Popsicle stick joke writers will tell you Friday is a fish's least favorite day of the week, but here's what they won't tell you: It's also the day new music drops.  

The highest-profile Minnesota release out today is Wertheimer, the new electronic solo EP from Andrew Broder, best known as frontman of indie-rock faves Fog. The glitchy, throbbing, and instrumental four-song departure finds Broder ably navigating aggressive techno waters. 

Here's a taste: 

And here's a roundup of Twin Cities record-release shows slated for this most spooktacular weekend: 

Friday

  • 'HEYDAY: 35 YEARS OF MUSIC IN MINNEAPOLIS' BOOK RELEASE SHOW Oct 28, 8 p.m., 7th St. Entry (This is actually a book, but whatever; read our feature story here; click here for more details + RSVP
  • THE PERSON & THE PEOPLE (RECORD RELEASE SHOWS) Oct 28-29, 8 p.m.,The Warming House (More details + RSVP

Saturday

