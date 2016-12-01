'All hail Dessa' says Lin-Manuel Miranda ahead of 'Hamilton Mixtape' live-stream

Curated by Hamilton creator/star Lin-Manuel Miranda, the mixtape features Usher, the Roots, Chance the Rapper, Sia, and many others.

And guess what? The 23-track collection is due out Friday, but several of its artists are performing select songs Thursday for a YouTube live-stream:

And guess what else? Miranda loves him some Dessa. Here's the proof:

The feeling is mutual. Here's Dessa talking to City Pages when the Hamilton Mixtape news broke:

"Lin-Manuel Miranda lives up to -- and exceeds -- his reputation as a generous, funny, approachable guy. We went to the Aesop Rock show in New York (along with his wife Vanessa, and a bunch of friends) and all of us rapped along in our best Aesop voice."

Check out the complete Hamilton Mixtape tracklist below:

1. “No John Trumbull” (Intro) - The Roots

2. “My Shot” (feat. Busta Rhymes, Joell Ortiz & Nate Ruess) [Rise Up Remix] - The Roots

3. “Wrote My Way Out” - Nas, Dave East, Lin-Manuel Miranda & Aloe Blacc

4. “Wait For It” - Usher

5. “An Open Letter” (feat. Shockwave) [Interlude] - Watsky

6. “Satisfied” (feat. Miguel & Queen Latifah) - Sia

7. “Dear Theodosia” (feat. Ben Folds) - Regina Spektor

8. “Valley Forge” (Demo) - Lin-Manuel Miranda

9. “It's Quiet Uptown” - Kelly Clarkson

10. “That Would Be Enough” - Alicia Keys

11. “Immigrants (We Get The Job Done)” - K'naan, Snow Tha Product, Riz MC, Residente

12. “You'll Be Back” - Jimmy Fallon & The Roots

13. “Helpless” (feat. Ja Rule) - Ashanti

14. “Take A Break” (Interlude) - !llmind

15. “Say Yes To This” - Jill Scott

16. “Congratulations” - Dessa

17. “Burn” - Andra Day

18. “Stay Alive” (Interlude) - J.PERIOD & Stro Elliot

19. “Slavery Battle” (Demo) - Lin-Manuel Miranda

20. “Washingtons By Your Side” - Wiz Khalifa

21. “History Has Its Eyes On You” - John Legend

22. “Who Tells Your Story” (feat. Common & Ingrid Michaelson) - The Roots

23. “Dear Theodosia” (Reprise) - Chance The Rapper & Francis and The Lights