'All hail Dessa' says Lin-Manuel Miranda ahead of 'Hamilton Mixtape' live-stream
As we reported last month, ubiquitous Minneapolis musician Dessa scored a coveted slot on the much-hyped Hamilton Mixtape -- a collection of cover songs from Broadway smash-hit Hamilton.
Curated by Hamilton creator/star Lin-Manuel Miranda, the mixtape features Usher, the Roots, Chance the Rapper, Sia, and many others.
And guess what? The 23-track collection is due out Friday, but several of its artists are performing select songs Thursday for a YouTube live-stream:
And guess what else? Miranda loves him some Dessa. Here's the proof:
All hail @dessadarling and her INCREDIBLE band. https://t.co/iX0E4batLD— Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) December 1, 2016
The feeling is mutual. Here's Dessa talking to City Pages when the Hamilton Mixtape news broke:
"Lin-Manuel Miranda lives up to -- and exceeds -- his reputation as a generous, funny, approachable guy. We went to the Aesop Rock show in New York (along with his wife Vanessa, and a bunch of friends) and all of us rapped along in our best Aesop voice."
Check out the complete Hamilton Mixtape tracklist below:
1. “No John Trumbull” (Intro) - The Roots
2. “My Shot” (feat. Busta Rhymes, Joell Ortiz & Nate Ruess) [Rise Up Remix] - The Roots
3. “Wrote My Way Out” - Nas, Dave East, Lin-Manuel Miranda & Aloe Blacc
4. “Wait For It” - Usher
5. “An Open Letter” (feat. Shockwave) [Interlude] - Watsky
6. “Satisfied” (feat. Miguel & Queen Latifah) - Sia
7. “Dear Theodosia” (feat. Ben Folds) - Regina Spektor
8. “Valley Forge” (Demo) - Lin-Manuel Miranda
9. “It's Quiet Uptown” - Kelly Clarkson
10. “That Would Be Enough” - Alicia Keys
11. “Immigrants (We Get The Job Done)” - K'naan, Snow Tha Product, Riz MC, Residente
12. “You'll Be Back” - Jimmy Fallon & The Roots
13. “Helpless” (feat. Ja Rule) - Ashanti
14. “Take A Break” (Interlude) - !llmind
15. “Say Yes To This” - Jill Scott
16. “Congratulations” - Dessa
17. “Burn” - Andra Day
18. “Stay Alive” (Interlude) - J.PERIOD & Stro Elliot
19. “Slavery Battle” (Demo) - Lin-Manuel Miranda
20. “Washingtons By Your Side” - Wiz Khalifa
21. “History Has Its Eyes On You” - John Legend
22. “Who Tells Your Story” (feat. Common & Ingrid Michaelson) - The Roots
23. “Dear Theodosia” (Reprise) - Chance The Rapper & Francis and The Lights
