Alice Cooper, citing 'laws of physics,' disputes noise-hating N. Mankato woman

Barb Church told her city council that acts "similar to Hairball and Nelly" spiked decibel levels to 110 dBs inside her home, causing windows to rattle and walls to shake. She's especially concerned about the "foul language" promoted by the first Vetter Stone gig scheduled for 2017: Alice Cooper on July 9.

Cooper is skeptical of Church's complaints.

Shockingly, the shock-rock great responded to the Southern Minnesota News article detailing Church's beefs. Cooper, 69, posted a rebuttal to Facebook on Thursday (see the entire post below).

The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer's good-natured response makes heavy use of the "laws of physics" and cat emojis. Cooper, a self-dubbed "nice guy," even offered to send his snake across the Minnesota River to supply Church with ear plugs.

Rock 'n' roll.