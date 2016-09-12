Alan Jackson's Keepin' It Country Tour to keep things country at Target Center

That's because country star Alan Jackson is on his way to the Minneapolis arena, and you can bet your finest sassy mudflaps he's gonna keep things country when he arrives November 19. After all, the mustachioed Georgian promised as much when he named his current tour the Keepin' It Country Tour. And Alan Jackson couldn't lie to us ... could he? No, he couldn't ... it would destroy us.

This much is no lie: Tickets to the 25th anniversary tour will run $49.50-$74.50, and they go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, September 16 via Target Center box office and AXS. Lauren Alaina -- the 21-year-old possessor of two first names who wowed some of the nation on American Idol -- will open.

Jackson's 12th and latest album, Angels and Alcohol, dropped last year, and he was quick to show it off at the Minnesota State Fair grandstand. Determined to catch the 57-year-old honky-tonk hitmaker's Target Center show but completely unfamiliar with his body of work? Then your homework is this Rolling Stone reader poll of his 20 best songs.