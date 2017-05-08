That’s why it was such a drag to hear that the longtime country superstar -- and paragon of Nashville decency -- reportedly walked out when Beyoncé and the Dixie Chicks performed together at the 2016 CMAs. Yes, Jackson can be stubbornly (and wrong-headedly) traditionalist, but it’s such a dick move I’m going to continue to treat it as an unsubstantiated rumor.

But on to the important news: On October 28, the 2017 Country Music Hall of Fame inductee will finally make it to the Target Center with his Honky Tonk Highway Tour. Jackson was supposed to wrap up his Keepin' It Country Tour here last November, but snow prevented him from getting to town. (Don't be mean -- they're not used to it where he comes from.)

Tickets went on sale this morning. They're available at the Target Center ticket office, AXS.com, 888-929-7849, and www.alanjackson.com, and they'll run you between $49.50 and $74.50.

Jackson's last Twin Cities show was a tearjerker at the 2015 State Fair, and if you are at all sob-prone this one will also probably do a job on those ducts of yours. Full disclosure: This song once left me weeping uncontrollably while driving on the Pennsylvania Turnpike.

Sniff. What? Oh, that's nothing. Just allergies.

Opening for Jackson is Lee Ann Womack. Once a country star herself, Womack has seen her sales dip in recent years but her music has remained consistent. If you don’t believe me, here’s the title track from her 2014 album The Way I’m Livin’.