Afrokeys and Har Mar Superstar squash Sam Cooke 'appropriation' beef

That much was reiterated earlier this week, when two Twin Cities musicians -- producer/label owner Afrokeys (aka Erick Anderson) and singer-songwriter Har Mar Superstar (aka Sean Tillmann) -- tussled angrily via Twitter. For weeks, Anderson accused Tillmann, who's currently touring his Sam Cooke tribute show around the country, of culturally appropriating black art for profit. Eventually, Tillmann fired back defensively.

Things got ugly.

In the aftermath, there was optimistic chatter about "starting a conversation," a noble takeaway that so often fizzles into pure lip service. But dammit, the two artists spun their beef into gold, meeting face-to-face Wednesday to deep-dive on concepts like appropriation, bullying, and, it seems, fishing. Unsurprisingly, the IRL exchange yielded more positive returns than the Twitter one.

See:

Sitting w/ @HarMarSuperstar. We had a really good conversation about everything from cultural appropriation to bullying to fishing and Yellowstone. He agreed to donate a portion of his tour proceeds to a Black community organization. Felt good to be heard and acknowledged. — Afrokeys (@afrokeys) June 27, 2018

I just had a great meeting in person with @afrokeys. Erick is a caring creative person like myself, and I feel great we heard each other out and realized our hostility was much deeper than the two of us. If every online beef ended like this the world would be a much better place. — Har Mar Superstar (@HarMarSuperstar) June 27, 2018

The main takeaway should be obvious: Discussions tend to unfold more fruitfully away from the apocalyptic din of the internet. Did Afrokeys and Har Mar solve the thorny issue of cultural appropriation? Obviously not, but they took the time to listen to one another, and made the most of a once-fraught situation.