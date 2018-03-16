"Skyway Theatre in no way, shape, or form condones the actions behind the allegations put forth against Datsik," the Skyway team says in a statement. "We have been working non-stop around the clock to put together new shows for all of you."

Beginning Wednesday, several women began posting sexual assault accusations against Datsik to social media. The Canadian dubstep DJ born Troy Beetles, 29, issued the following response Wednesday via Twitter.

"Yo everyone. This is a very serious matter to me," he wrote before making his account private. "There have been recent allegations against me for things I have not done. I am a vibe reader. I hand out with a ton of people after every show, and always keep a positive vibe. I would never bend anyone against their will and I mean that shit. I'm an adult, I've seen and been thru it all. But these claims are shaking me to the core. The type of shit is detrimental to my persona as I truly take pride in being myself and being honest. I want everyone to know that I am being the best Datsik I can, as well as being the best Troy I can be. You should know that tour is a safe and fucking rad zone for us all. It really breaks my heart when people feel upset at the end of the day because I am a good person and would never take advantage of anyone. Let me be straight up. I don't condone that kind f behavior and I care about every single person that I meet, on the real. I know this is a sensitive subject and I am also a sensitive dude, so please say what u must but honestly I want u to know that this shit means the world to me. This is my life and my passion as I know it. I care so much about my fans and my music and what you all think of me. I will make a bigger effort to make sure that nothing I do will be misinterpreted in the future."

Describing the past 24 hours as "a whirlwind of emotion and reflection," Datsik announced the cancellation of his tour and festival dates Thursday via Facebook. Two of his management/PR firms -- Deckstar and Circle Talent Agency -- have dropped him from their rosters, Billboard reports. Datsik has also stepped down from his label, Firepower Records, and was booted from Ephwurd, his side-project with fellow DJ Bais Haus.

Already purchased a Datsik ticket for the Skyway Theatre? Stay tuned for refund info. Ticketholders will have options: Getting money back or choosing to donate that amount to anti-sexual violence charity RAINN, with a match from the venue. Here's the full statement from the Skyway:

"Skyway Theatre in no way, shape, or form condones the actions behind the allegations put forth against Datsik, and we have been working non-stop around the clock to put together new shows for all of you next weekend March 23rd and 24th. We appreciate each and every one of you for reaching out and voicing your concerns, and stand completely on your side. Please keep your eyes peeled on our social media pages regarding the new show announcements/refunds. Thank you <3"