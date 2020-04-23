A three-day festival, Doomtree's latest project, and this week's other local livestream treats

Ongoing

DJ Hampster Dance

Free online dance parties every night of the week, with a featured artist mix every Thursday and themed dance parties on Friday and Saturday.

When and where: 7-9 p.m. on Twitch



Thursday 4.23

Avenue of the Saints Virtual Music Festival and Benefit

This benefit for Second Harvest Heartland Food Bank and Minnesota musicians features Dave Simonett of Trampled by Turtles, Lissie, David Huckfelt of the Pines, Pieta Brown, and Erik Koskinen. Donations will be taken via Venmo and Paypal.

When and where: 7 p.m. on Facebook and individual artists' Instagram accounts (more info here)

Dessa's Show of Force Majeure

For this installment of her weekly literary readings, Dessa suggests "Maybe invite a digital date--think of it like a BYOB snowball dance in pajama bottoms, with chaperones that don’t allow you to be in the same room." Dress code is, as always, cocktail attire from the waist up. Every reading benefits a non-profit, Venmo info announced in the stream.

When and where: 7:45 on Instagram

“Lunch Ladies” with Annie Fitzgerald

We know you’re not going out for lunch … unless it’s take out. Tune into Annie Fitzgerald virtual song circle with your grub of choice.

When and where: Noon on Instagram

An Evening With Dan Rodriguez

An acoustic performance that was filmed and recorded in front of a live studio audience in 2019 at a secret location in Northeast Minneapolis. Tickets are $20 and benefit Youth Frontiers.

When and where: Beginning 8 p.m., available through 11:59 p.m. Sunday, here



Friday 4.24

Land of 10,000 Streams

Three days of local music from Chris Koza, Jillian Rae, John Mark Nelson, Mark Mallman, Chastity Brown, Charlie Parr, Gabriel Douglas, Martin Devaney, Courtney Yasmineh, Amanda Grace, Katy Vernon, Heiruspecs, Carnage the Executioner, Dan Israel, Benjamin Miller, and more. You can donate directly to the performers during their performances.

When and where: Noon Friday through midnight Monday here



It's Friday, I'm in Low

Well, technically they're in Low every day of the week, as far as we know, but Friday is the day the Duluth indie veterans have chosen for their weekly livestream performance.

When and where: 3 p.m. Instagram

#DoomtreeTV

Join members of Doomtree every Friday night for a new episode, featuring pre-recorded clips, live streamed performances, and footage from the Doomtree Vault.

When and where: 8 p.m. here

Back Catalog Listening Party

Every Friday afternoon, hosts Mother Banjo and Anthony Ihrig bring in some fellow musicians to chat about their music and the stories behind their favorite recordings.

When and where: 4 p.m. on Facebook

Taylor James Donskey

“From his wall covered in Nat Geo maps,” Taylor James Donskey will provide two full hours of music and “uplifting commentary,” including two songs made up on the spot. He suggests you send emojis.

When and where: 7 p.m. on Facebook and Instagram

Patrick's Pandemic Cabaret

Featuring poetry readings by Mary Moore Easter and Bao Phi, music by George Maurer, theater by Marcie Rendon and Raving Native Theater, painting/installation by Eyenga Bokamba, and audio playground by Beatrix*Jar, with emcee Patrick Scully. Suggested $15 ticket.

When and where: 7:30 p.m. More info here





Saturday 4.25

Bad Bad Hats

"Islands in the Livestream" is a weekly stream from Bad Bad Hats featuring a set of originals, covers, Q&A, and more.

When and where: 4 p.m. YouTube

St. Paul Chamber Orchestra: Race for the Reef

Free digital concert featuring the SPCO joined by puppets created by Los Angeles master puppeteer Victor Yerrid.

When and where: 10 a.m. here

Michael Shines

The central Minnesota singer-songwriter will perform from his living room every week. "Chances are his wife, kiddos, and three furry friends (hairless cat not as furry) may make an appearance."

When and where: 7:30 p.m. Facebook

Amanda B. Perry

The Cottage Grove singer-songwriter performs "Live From My Living Room" every Saturday night. She'll sing a couple covers along with her originals.

When and where: 7 p.m. on Facebook

Pete McCauley

An acoustic performance from McCauley's living room to yours, with all proceeds benefiting Keystone Community Services and Midway Food Shelf. Donations can be made here.

When and where: 7 p.m here



Sunday 4.26

Vicky Emerson

"We'll do a recipe, play three songs and also help someone," the Americana singer says of her new Sunday series. "Think of this show as Mr. Rogers with Chardonnay."

Where and when: 5 p.m. on Facebook and Instagram

Mother Banjo Sunday Singalong

Ellen Stanley will lead listeners in folk and gospel tunes that the whole family can sing together.

When and where: 11 a.m. on Facebook

Shotgun Ragtime Band

The weekly Grateful Sunday gig gone digital. This week, Shotgun Ragtime Band will showcase an acoustic set and an electric set. Tune in for what you’re feeling or stay for both.

When and where: 6:30 p.m. acoustic, 8:30 p.m. electric on Facebook



Monday 4.27

Morningside After Dark Breakthrough

A benefit for the Twin Cities Music Trust featuring Aby Wolf, John Munson, Dylan Hicks, Katy Vernon, Dan Israel, Sarah Stonich, Jason Schommer, Michael Bazzet, and more.

When and where: 7:30 p.m. on Facebook

Bad Songs with Jeremy Messersmith

Messersmith will drink whiskey and "showcase some of the worst, most terrible, tasteless and half finished songs I’ve never dared to play for anyone."

When and where: 8 p.m on Instagram

Leslie Vincent's Weekly Ukulele Show

Live performance from Vincent's living room every Monday night.

When and where: 7 p.m. on Facebook and Instagram

Blues Fest Live: Chubby Carrier

Live online performances from a variety of blues artists every Monday night, presented by Dual Citizen Brewery and the Lowertown Funk & Blues Festival.

When and where: 7 p.m.; register here

Jordan Carr: Mondays with Master

Master is Carr's cat, who loves C minor chord (with which the singer-songwriter happily obliges him). Today is Carr's birthday and he's throwing himself a party, with a full-on basement show featuring fog and lighting, and 25 percent of merch sales goes to Covid relief.

When and where: 7 p.m. on Instagram and Facebook



Tuesday 4.28

Shannon Blowtorch & Mpls Adonia: Quarantine Live dance party

This week's theme hasn't yet been announced, but whatever they choose to play, it'll be a blast.

When and where: 6 p.m. on Zoom (meeting ID and password here)

Gabriel Douglas's Tuesday Night Free Fall

Wednesdays belong to 4onthefloor’s guitarist Nick Costa, so the frontman is on for Tuesday. Tune in for Gabriel Douglas’s “Tuesday Night Free Fall” every week. (If you’re there 15 minutes early there will be a dance party.)

When and where: 7 p.m. on Facebook and Instagram

Sarah Morris

Who needs a living room? Morris is broadcasting five songs and “big love” live from “the big green bathroom” every Tuesday.

When and where: 7 p.m. on Facebook

Yam Haus

They’ve done live Zumba classes, hosted some guest stars and played bingo. What will tonight bring?

When and where: 7 p.m. on Facebook



Wednesday 4.29

Nick Costa

Venmo him with a request before the show and he’ll practice, Venmo him during and he’ll wing it (“which is fun in its own way”).

When and where: 6 p.m. on Instagram and Facebook

Joyann Parker

On Wednesdays it’s all about requests, usually featuring a special guest.

Where and when: 7 p.m. on Facebook

Katy Vernon

The singer-songwriter puts on her weekly shows a little early so they can watch her back home in the U.K. as well

Where and when: 3 p.m. on Facebook and Instagram

Dan Israel

The guest cap in Dan’s living room is one, but anyone can come online.

When and where: 6 p.m. on Facebook

Ben Cook-Feltz

The piano-playing singer-songwriter performs his eclectic mix of pop, rock and quirky originals.

When and where: 7 p.m. on Facebook

Got a tip on a hot local livestream? Email Keith Harris with the details at [email protected]