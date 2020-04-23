A three-day festival, Doomtree's latest project, and this week's other local livestream treats
Among the highlights here is a three-day festival called Land of 10,000 Streams. And while the number of artists digitally sharing their locked-down performances might not have reached five digits yet, there are more every week.
Ongoing
DJ Hampster Dance
Free online dance parties every night of the week, with a featured artist mix every Thursday and themed dance parties on Friday and Saturday.
When and where: 7-9 p.m. on Twitch
Thursday 4.23
Avenue of the Saints Virtual Music Festival and Benefit
This benefit for Second Harvest Heartland Food Bank and Minnesota musicians features Dave Simonett of Trampled by Turtles, Lissie, David Huckfelt of the Pines, Pieta Brown, and Erik Koskinen. Donations will be taken via Venmo and Paypal.
When and where: 7 p.m. on Facebook and individual artists' Instagram accounts (more info here)
Dessa's Show of Force Majeure
For this installment of her weekly literary readings, Dessa suggests "Maybe invite a digital date--think of it like a BYOB snowball dance in pajama bottoms, with chaperones that don’t allow you to be in the same room." Dress code is, as always, cocktail attire from the waist up. Every reading benefits a non-profit, Venmo info announced in the stream.
When and where: 7:45 on Instagram
“Lunch Ladies” with Annie Fitzgerald
We know you’re not going out for lunch … unless it’s take out. Tune into Annie Fitzgerald virtual song circle with your grub of choice.
When and where: Noon on Instagram
An Evening With Dan Rodriguez
An acoustic performance that was filmed and recorded in front of a live studio audience in 2019 at a secret location in Northeast Minneapolis. Tickets are $20 and benefit Youth Frontiers.
When and where: Beginning 8 p.m., available through 11:59 p.m. Sunday, here
Friday 4.24
Land of 10,000 Streams
Three days of local music from Chris Koza, Jillian Rae, John Mark Nelson, Mark Mallman, Chastity Brown, Charlie Parr, Gabriel Douglas, Martin Devaney, Courtney Yasmineh, Amanda Grace, Katy Vernon, Heiruspecs, Carnage the Executioner, Dan Israel, Benjamin Miller, and more. You can donate directly to the performers during their performances.
When and where: Noon Friday through midnight Monday here
It's Friday, I'm in Low
Well, technically they're in Low every day of the week, as far as we know, but Friday is the day the Duluth indie veterans have chosen for their weekly livestream performance.
When and where: 3 p.m. Instagram
#DoomtreeTV
Join members of Doomtree every Friday night for a new episode, featuring pre-recorded clips, live streamed performances, and footage from the Doomtree Vault.
When and where: 8 p.m. here
Back Catalog Listening Party
Every Friday afternoon, hosts Mother Banjo and Anthony Ihrig bring in some fellow musicians to chat about their music and the stories behind their favorite recordings.
When and where: 4 p.m. on Facebook
Taylor James Donskey
“From his wall covered in Nat Geo maps,” Taylor James Donskey will provide two full hours of music and “uplifting commentary,” including two songs made up on the spot. He suggests you send emojis.
When and where: 7 p.m. on Facebook and Instagram
Patrick's Pandemic Cabaret
Featuring poetry readings by Mary Moore Easter and Bao Phi, music by George Maurer, theater by Marcie Rendon and Raving Native Theater, painting/installation by Eyenga Bokamba, and audio playground by Beatrix*Jar, with emcee Patrick Scully. Suggested $15 ticket.
When and where: 7:30 p.m. More info here
Saturday 4.25
Bad Bad Hats
"Islands in the Livestream" is a weekly stream from Bad Bad Hats featuring a set of originals, covers, Q&A, and more.
When and where: 4 p.m. YouTube
St. Paul Chamber Orchestra: Race for the Reef
Free digital concert featuring the SPCO joined by puppets created by Los Angeles master puppeteer Victor Yerrid.
When and where: 10 a.m. here
Michael Shines
The central Minnesota singer-songwriter will perform from his living room every week. "Chances are his wife, kiddos, and three furry friends (hairless cat not as furry) may make an appearance."
When and where: 7:30 p.m. Facebook
Amanda B. Perry
The Cottage Grove singer-songwriter performs "Live From My Living Room" every Saturday night. She'll sing a couple covers along with her originals.
When and where: 7 p.m. on Facebook
Pete McCauley
An acoustic performance from McCauley's living room to yours, with all proceeds benefiting Keystone Community Services and Midway Food Shelf. Donations can be made here.
When and where: 7 p.m here
Sunday 4.26
Vicky Emerson
"We'll do a recipe, play three songs and also help someone," the Americana singer says of her new Sunday series. "Think of this show as Mr. Rogers with Chardonnay."
Where and when: 5 p.m. on Facebook and Instagram
Mother Banjo Sunday Singalong
Ellen Stanley will lead listeners in folk and gospel tunes that the whole family can sing together.
When and where: 11 a.m. on Facebook
Shotgun Ragtime Band
The weekly Grateful Sunday gig gone digital. This week, Shotgun Ragtime Band will showcase an acoustic set and an electric set. Tune in for what you’re feeling or stay for both.
When and where: 6:30 p.m. acoustic, 8:30 p.m. electric on Facebook
Monday 4.27
Morningside After Dark Breakthrough
A benefit for the Twin Cities Music Trust featuring Aby Wolf, John Munson, Dylan Hicks, Katy Vernon, Dan Israel, Sarah Stonich, Jason Schommer, Michael Bazzet, and more.
When and where: 7:30 p.m. on Facebook
Bad Songs with Jeremy Messersmith
Messersmith will drink whiskey and "showcase some of the worst, most terrible, tasteless and half finished songs I’ve never dared to play for anyone."
When and where: 8 p.m on Instagram
Leslie Vincent's Weekly Ukulele Show
Live performance from Vincent's living room every Monday night.
When and where: 7 p.m. on Facebook and Instagram
Blues Fest Live: Chubby Carrier
Live online performances from a variety of blues artists every Monday night, presented by Dual Citizen Brewery and the Lowertown Funk & Blues Festival.
When and where: 7 p.m.; register here
Jordan Carr: Mondays with Master
Master is Carr's cat, who loves C minor chord (with which the singer-songwriter happily obliges him). Today is Carr's birthday and he's throwing himself a party, with a full-on basement show featuring fog and lighting, and 25 percent of merch sales goes to Covid relief.
When and where: 7 p.m. on Instagram and Facebook
Tuesday 4.28
Shannon Blowtorch & Mpls Adonia: Quarantine Live dance party
This week's theme hasn't yet been announced, but whatever they choose to play, it'll be a blast.
When and where: 6 p.m. on Zoom (meeting ID and password here)
Gabriel Douglas's Tuesday Night Free Fall
Wednesdays belong to 4onthefloor’s guitarist Nick Costa, so the frontman is on for Tuesday. Tune in for Gabriel Douglas’s “Tuesday Night Free Fall” every week. (If you’re there 15 minutes early there will be a dance party.)
When and where: 7 p.m. on Facebook and Instagram
Sarah Morris
Who needs a living room? Morris is broadcasting five songs and “big love” live from “the big green bathroom” every Tuesday.
When and where: 7 p.m. on Facebook
Yam Haus
They’ve done live Zumba classes, hosted some guest stars and played bingo. What will tonight bring?
When and where: 7 p.m. on Facebook
Wednesday 4.29
Nick Costa
Venmo him with a request before the show and he’ll practice, Venmo him during and he’ll wing it (“which is fun in its own way”).
When and where: 6 p.m. on Instagram and Facebook
Joyann Parker
On Wednesdays it’s all about requests, usually featuring a special guest.
Where and when: 7 p.m. on Facebook
Katy Vernon
The singer-songwriter puts on her weekly shows a little early so they can watch her back home in the U.K. as well
Where and when: 3 p.m. on Facebook and Instagram
Dan Israel
The guest cap in Dan’s living room is one, but anyone can come online.
When and where: 6 p.m. on Facebook
Ben Cook-Feltz
The piano-playing singer-songwriter performs his eclectic mix of pop, rock and quirky originals.
When and where: 7 p.m. on Facebook
