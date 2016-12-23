A running list of acts who refuse to perform at Trump's inauguration

As for President-elect Donald Trump, who's set to be inaugurated on January 20 because this nightmare is very, very real?

He's having a hard time convincing anyone to perform at his Inauguration Day ceremony. That's according to various reports stating the following artists have all declined:

KISS frontman/noted garbage human Gene Simmons "politely declined," according to TMZ.

Celine Dion

Sir Elton John

Andrea Bocelli, who accepted and then backed out due to backlash

The Chainsmokers

Garth Brooks initially expressed some interest, but sources tell Variety he's out

Justin Timberlake, Bruno Mars, Katy Perry, and Aretha Franklin. "Insiders" told The Wrap as much, even claiming the Trump team attempted to lure the superstars with the promise of ambassadorships.

While A-listers don't appear eager to perform at the inauguration, they're just dying to get tickets ... if we're to believe Trump's tweets.

The so-called "A" list celebrities are all wanting tixs to the inauguration, but look what they did for Hillary, NOTHING. I want the PEOPLE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 23, 2016

So far, the list of confirmed acts is, uh, not exactly A-list material: 16-year-old America's Got Talent singer Jackie Evancho (see Trump's questionable history with child musicians), plus the Radio City Rockettes and the Mormon Tabernacle Choir. Rock 'n' roll.

So who should Trump attempt to snare next?

Minnesota band Communist Daughter have a politically charged name that wouldn't fly at a D.C. party, but the title track to their 2010 album would be an apropos selection. Troubled rap megastar Kanye West apparently remains an option, Variety reports, though that wouldn't play well with the base.

Or Trump could just take the easy route and call Ted Nugent, the gun-nut classic rocker seen here talking about spiritual erections with City Pages.

