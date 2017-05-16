City Pages

A complete guide to the music of Art-A-Whirl 2017

Tuesday, May 16, 2017 by Keith Harris in Music
Caroline Smith is one of the many, many performers at Art-A-Whirl this weekend. (Photo by Darin Kamnetz)

Let's be honest: You can only look at so much art in one day.

Eventually, your eyes get full and they just can't take in any more wondrous visual creativity anymore.

Fortunately, Art-A-Whirl, the three-day northeast Minneapolis arts festival taking place from May 19-21 this year, offers the kind of art you listen to as well. Below is an exhaustive list of the musicians who'll be taking various stages throughout northeast this weekend.

331 Club
331 13th Ave. NE

Friday
5:00 p.m. – Neon Blaque
6:00 p.m. – Pho
7:00 p.m. – Roma di Luna
8:00 p.m. – The Hood Internet
9:00 p.m. – Mixed Blood Majority
10:00 p.m. – The Coax, Monica LaPlante, Ally Mattson

Saturday
12:00 p.m. – Kyle Olah
1:00 p.m. – Dance Attic
2:00 p.m. – Superior Siren
3:00 p.m. – Kat Fox
4:00 p.m. – Tin Can Gin
5:00 p.m. – Teague Alexy Band
6:00 p.m. – Rich Mattson and the Northstars
7:00 p.m. – Feeding Leroy
8:00 p.m. – Al Church
9:00 p.m. – Charlie Parr
10:00 p.m. – The Drug Budget, The Gentlemen’s Anti-Temperance League

Sunday
1:00 p.m. – Alex Crankshaft Larson and the Gear Grinders
2:00 p.m. – Fiddle Heirs
3:00 p.m. – General B and the Wiz
4:00 p.m. – Kind Country
5:00 p.m. – Koo Koo Kanga Roo
6:00 p.m. – Drumbeat Red
7:00 p.m. – Catbath
8:00 p.m. – Fury Things

A Mill Artist Lofts
315 SE Main St.

Friday
5:00 p.m. – Elizabeth Ghandour
6:00 p.m. – Johannes Rey
7:00 p.m. – Happy Cat
8:00 p.m. – Authentic
9:00 p.m. – The Poem is Done

Saturday
1:00 p.m. – Silverback Trio
2:00 p.m. – Amethyst 3
3:00 p.m. – Wallace/Johnson-Blanchard
6:00 p.m. – Paul Spring
7:00 p.m. – The Infamous Dr. Thunder
8:00 p.m. – Tom Abban
9:00 p.m. – The Poor Nobodys Dance Studio

The Anchor Fish & Chips
302 13th Ave. NE

Saturday
2:00 p.m. – Total Gaze
3:00 p.m. – The Carnegies
4:00 p.m. – The Brass Messengers
5:00 p.m. – Gabe Barnett & Them Rounders
6:00 p.m. – That’s What You Get
7:00 p.m. – Monica LaPlante

Sunday
2:00 p.m. – Tea & Sympathy
3:00 p.m. – Magic Castles
4:00 p.m. – Tyte Jeff
5:00 p.m. – Valet
6:00 p.m. – Romantica

Bauhaus Brew Labs
1315 Tyler St. NE

Friday
6:30 p.m. – Nightlights
8:00 p.m. – Viva Knievel

Saturday
Between sets – DJ Shane Kramer of Transmission
12:00 p.m. – Nooky Jones
1:00 p.m. – Solid Gold
2:00 p.m. – Fraea
3:00 p.m. – Royal Canoe
4:00 p.m. – Zuluzuluu
5:00 p.m. – Night Moves
6:00 p.m. – Black Market Brass
7:00 p.m. – Communist Daughter
8:00 p.m. – Heiruspecs
9:00 p.m. – Caroline Smith

Casket Arts
681 17th Ave. NE

Friday
6:00 p.m. – Mike Munson
7:00 p.m. – The Beavers
8:30 p.m. – The Old Fashioneds

Saturday
1:00 p.m. – The Salt Vine
2:00 p.m. – David Allen Ho'
3:30 p.m. – Potluck & The Hotdishes
5:00 p.m. – Mt Foyer
6:30 p.m. – The Long Odds

Dangerous Man Brewing
1300 NE 2nd St.

Saturday
3:15 p.m. United Teachers of Music
4:00 p.m. Chinchees
4:45 p.m. Partial Traces
5:30 p.m. Chalk
6:15 p.m. Graveyard Club
7:00 p.m. Murf
7:45 p.m. Royal Brat
8:30 p.m. Kitten Forever
9:15 p.m. Dem Atlas

Grumpy's Northeast
2200 4th St. NE

Saturday
Between sets – DJ Christy Costello
12:00 p.m. – The April Fools
12:45 p.m. – Pubic Missile Crisis
1:30 p.m. – China City
2:15 p.m. – The Bad Man
3:00 p.m. – The Revenge Wedding
3:45 p.m. – The Slow Death
4:30 p.m. – Pleezer
5:30 p.m. – Porcupine
6:15 p.m. – Eleganza
7:15 p.m. – Romantica
8:15 p.m. – Gramma’s Boyfriend featuring Haley
9:15 p.m. – Har Mar Superstar

Indeed Brewing Company
711 NE 15th St.

Friday
6:00 p.m. – Ayvah
7:00 p.m. – Pornonono
8:00 p.m. – Andrew Broder
9:00 p.m. – Marijuana Deathsquads

Saturday
1:00 p.m. – Porch Knights
2:00 p.m. – Ripper
3:00 p.m. – Matt Latterell
4:00 p.m. – Cozy
5:00 p.m. – Fury Things
6:00 p.m. – Nato Coles & the Blue Diamond Band
7:00 p.m. – Birthday Suits
8:00 p.m. – The Mighty Mofos
9:00 p.m. – Mark Mallman

Sunday
1:00 p.m. – Inventions & Dimensions
2:00 p.m. – Jack Klatt
3:00 p.m. – Gabe Barnett & Them Rounders
4:00 p.m. – Lydia Liza
5:00 p.m. – Pert’ Near Sandstone

Psycho Suzi's Motor Lodge
1900 Marshall St. NE

Saturday
4:30 p.m. – The 99ers
6:00 p.m. – Blinds
7:00 p.m. – The Rope
8:30 p.m. – The Soviettes
9:30 p.m. – Transmission Dance Party with DJ Jake Rudh

Q.arma Building
1224 Quincey St. NE

Friday
6:00 p.m: Laura Evelyn Music
7:00 p.m.: Versend
8:00 p.m.: Alex Crankshaft Larson
9:00 p.m.: Loons in the Attic

Saturday
12:00 p.m.: TBD
1:00 p.m.: Amanda Standalone
2:00 p.m.: Niki Becker
3:00 p.m.: Beer-a-Cat
4:00 p.m.: Brian Just
5:00 p.m.: Erik Christianson
6:00 p.m.: The Handsome Traveler
7:00 p.m.: Red Eye Ruby
8:00 p.m.: Peddler

The Sample Room
2124 Marshall St. NE

Friday
5:00 p.m. – Whitney Olson
6:15 p.m. – Chemistry Set
8:30 p.m. – The Federales

Saturday
3:00 p.m. – Mason Buttler (KFAI)
6:00 p.m. – Lott
7:00 p.m. – Joyann Parker Duo
8:30 p.m. – Potluck Stringband

Sociable Cider Werks
1500 Fillmore St. NE

Friday
7:00 p.m. – Wilkinson James
8:30 p.m. – The Common Ground Company

Saturday
1:00 p.m. – Ash St. John Music
2:30 p.m. – Chris Holm Music
4:00 p.m. – Boxstore Bird
6:00 p.m. – The Flattenin’ Frogs

Sunday
2:00 p.m. – Old Desert Road

612Brew
945 Broadway St. NE

Friday
5:30 p.m. – Night Corvettes
6:30 p.m. – The Symptones
7:30 p.m. – Kingsview
8:30 p.m. – Absolute Gruv

Saturday
1:00 p.m. – Wayo
2:00 p.m. – Ayvah
3:00 p.m. – The Non-Prophets
4:00 p.m. – Jonny and the Palms
5:00 p.m. – First Dates Music
6:00 p.m. – RLGDPPL
7:00 p.m. – The Stress of Her Regard
8:00 p.m. – Anna Eltringham Music with DJ Mickey Breeze
9:00 p.m. – The 4onthefloor

Wanderlust Vintage Market
349 13th Ave NE

Saturday
12:00 p.m. – The BarRoom Clowns
1:30 p.m. – Tod Sisson
4:00 p.m. – Dancebums
5:00 p.m. – The Haws

