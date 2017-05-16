A complete guide to the music of Art-A-Whirl 2017
Let's be honest: You can only look at so much art in one day.
Eventually, your eyes get full and they just can't take in any more wondrous visual creativity anymore.
Fortunately, Art-A-Whirl, the three-day northeast Minneapolis arts festival taking place from May 19-21 this year, offers the kind of art you listen to as well. Below is an exhaustive list of the musicians who'll be taking various stages throughout northeast this weekend.
331 Club
331 13th Ave. NE
Friday
5:00 p.m. – Neon Blaque
6:00 p.m. – Pho
7:00 p.m. – Roma di Luna
8:00 p.m. – The Hood Internet
9:00 p.m. – Mixed Blood Majority
10:00 p.m. – The Coax, Monica LaPlante, Ally Mattson
Saturday
12:00 p.m. – Kyle Olah
1:00 p.m. – Dance Attic
2:00 p.m. – Superior Siren
3:00 p.m. – Kat Fox
4:00 p.m. – Tin Can Gin
5:00 p.m. – Teague Alexy Band
6:00 p.m. – Rich Mattson and the Northstars
7:00 p.m. – Feeding Leroy
8:00 p.m. – Al Church
9:00 p.m. – Charlie Parr
10:00 p.m. – The Drug Budget, The Gentlemen’s Anti-Temperance League
Sunday
1:00 p.m. – Alex Crankshaft Larson and the Gear Grinders
2:00 p.m. – Fiddle Heirs
3:00 p.m. – General B and the Wiz
4:00 p.m. – Kind Country
5:00 p.m. – Koo Koo Kanga Roo
6:00 p.m. – Drumbeat Red
7:00 p.m. – Catbath
8:00 p.m. – Fury Things
More info here
A Mill Artist Lofts
315 SE Main St.
Friday
5:00 p.m. – Elizabeth Ghandour
6:00 p.m. – Johannes Rey
7:00 p.m. – Happy Cat
8:00 p.m. – Authentic
9:00 p.m. – The Poem is Done
Saturday
1:00 p.m. – Silverback Trio
2:00 p.m. – Amethyst 3
3:00 p.m. – Wallace/Johnson-Blanchard
6:00 p.m. – Paul Spring
7:00 p.m. – The Infamous Dr. Thunder
8:00 p.m. – Tom Abban
9:00 p.m. – The Poor Nobodys Dance Studio
More info here
The Anchor Fish & Chips
302 13th Ave. NE
Saturday
2:00 p.m. – Total Gaze
3:00 p.m. – The Carnegies
4:00 p.m. – The Brass Messengers
5:00 p.m. – Gabe Barnett & Them Rounders
6:00 p.m. – That’s What You Get
7:00 p.m. – Monica LaPlante
Sunday
2:00 p.m. – Tea & Sympathy
3:00 p.m. – Magic Castles
4:00 p.m. – Tyte Jeff
5:00 p.m. – Valet
6:00 p.m. – Romantica
More info here
Bauhaus Brew Labs
1315 Tyler St. NE
Friday
6:30 p.m. – Nightlights
8:00 p.m. – Viva Knievel
Saturday
Between sets – DJ Shane Kramer of Transmission
12:00 p.m. – Nooky Jones
1:00 p.m. – Solid Gold
2:00 p.m. – Fraea
3:00 p.m. – Royal Canoe
4:00 p.m. – Zuluzuluu
5:00 p.m. – Night Moves
6:00 p.m. – Black Market Brass
7:00 p.m. – Communist Daughter
8:00 p.m. – Heiruspecs
9:00 p.m. – Caroline Smith
More info here
Casket Arts
681 17th Ave. NE
Friday
6:00 p.m. – Mike Munson
7:00 p.m. – The Beavers
8:30 p.m. – The Old Fashioneds
Saturday
1:00 p.m. – The Salt Vine
2:00 p.m. – David Allen Ho'
3:30 p.m. – Potluck & The Hotdishes
5:00 p.m. – Mt Foyer
6:30 p.m. – The Long Odds
More info here
Dangerous Man Brewing
1300 NE 2nd St.
Saturday
3:15 p.m. United Teachers of Music
4:00 p.m. Chinchees
4:45 p.m. Partial Traces
5:30 p.m. Chalk
6:15 p.m. Graveyard Club
7:00 p.m. Murf
7:45 p.m. Royal Brat
8:30 p.m. Kitten Forever
9:15 p.m. Dem Atlas
More info here
Grumpy's Northeast
2200 4th St. NE
Saturday
Between sets – DJ Christy Costello
12:00 p.m. – The April Fools
12:45 p.m. – Pubic Missile Crisis
1:30 p.m. – China City
2:15 p.m. – The Bad Man
3:00 p.m. – The Revenge Wedding
3:45 p.m. – The Slow Death
4:30 p.m. – Pleezer
5:30 p.m. – Porcupine
6:15 p.m. – Eleganza
7:15 p.m. – Romantica
8:15 p.m. – Gramma’s Boyfriend featuring Haley
9:15 p.m. – Har Mar Superstar
More info here
Indeed Brewing Company
711 NE 15th St.
Friday
6:00 p.m. – Ayvah
7:00 p.m. – Pornonono
8:00 p.m. – Andrew Broder
9:00 p.m. – Marijuana Deathsquads
Saturday
1:00 p.m. – Porch Knights
2:00 p.m. – Ripper
3:00 p.m. – Matt Latterell
4:00 p.m. – Cozy
5:00 p.m. – Fury Things
6:00 p.m. – Nato Coles & the Blue Diamond Band
7:00 p.m. – Birthday Suits
8:00 p.m. – The Mighty Mofos
9:00 p.m. – Mark Mallman
Sunday
1:00 p.m. – Inventions & Dimensions
2:00 p.m. – Jack Klatt
3:00 p.m. – Gabe Barnett & Them Rounders
4:00 p.m. – Lydia Liza
5:00 p.m. – Pert’ Near Sandstone
More info here
Psycho Suzi's Motor Lodge
1900 Marshall St. NE
Saturday
4:30 p.m. – The 99ers
6:00 p.m. – Blinds
7:00 p.m. – The Rope
8:30 p.m. – The Soviettes
9:30 p.m. – Transmission Dance Party with DJ Jake Rudh
More info here
Q.arma Building
1224 Quincey St. NE
Friday
6:00 p.m: Laura Evelyn Music
7:00 p.m.: Versend
8:00 p.m.: Alex Crankshaft Larson
9:00 p.m.: Loons in the Attic
Saturday
12:00 p.m.: TBD
1:00 p.m.: Amanda Standalone
2:00 p.m.: Niki Becker
3:00 p.m.: Beer-a-Cat
4:00 p.m.: Brian Just
5:00 p.m.: Erik Christianson
6:00 p.m.: The Handsome Traveler
7:00 p.m.: Red Eye Ruby
8:00 p.m.: Peddler
More info here
The Sample Room
2124 Marshall St. NE
Friday
5:00 p.m. – Whitney Olson
6:15 p.m. – Chemistry Set
8:30 p.m. – The Federales
Saturday
3:00 p.m. – Mason Buttler (KFAI)
6:00 p.m. – Lott
7:00 p.m. – Joyann Parker Duo
8:30 p.m. – Potluck Stringband
Sociable Cider Werks
1500 Fillmore St. NE
Friday
7:00 p.m. – Wilkinson James
8:30 p.m. – The Common Ground Company
Saturday
1:00 p.m. – Ash St. John Music
2:30 p.m. – Chris Holm Music
4:00 p.m. – Boxstore Bird
6:00 p.m. – The Flattenin’ Frogs
Sunday
2:00 p.m. – Old Desert Road
More info here
612Brew
945 Broadway St. NE
Friday
5:30 p.m. – Night Corvettes
6:30 p.m. – The Symptones
7:30 p.m. – Kingsview
8:30 p.m. – Absolute Gruv
Saturday
1:00 p.m. – Wayo
2:00 p.m. – Ayvah
3:00 p.m. – The Non-Prophets
4:00 p.m. – Jonny and the Palms
5:00 p.m. – First Dates Music
6:00 p.m. – RLGDPPL
7:00 p.m. – The Stress of Her Regard
8:00 p.m. – Anna Eltringham Music with DJ Mickey Breeze
9:00 p.m. – The 4onthefloor
More info here
Wanderlust Vintage Market
349 13th Ave NE
Saturday
12:00 p.m. – The BarRoom Clowns
1:30 p.m. – Tod Sisson
4:00 p.m. – Dancebums
5:00 p.m. – The Haws
More info here
