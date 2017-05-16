Eventually, your eyes get full and they just can't take in any more wondrous visual creativity anymore.

Fortunately, Art-A-Whirl, the three-day northeast Minneapolis arts festival taking place from May 19-21 this year, offers the kind of art you listen to as well. Below is an exhaustive list of the musicians who'll be taking various stages throughout northeast this weekend.

331 Club

331 13th Ave. NE

Friday

5:00 p.m. – Neon Blaque

6:00 p.m. – Pho

7:00 p.m. – Roma di Luna

8:00 p.m. – The Hood Internet

9:00 p.m. – Mixed Blood Majority

10:00 p.m. – The Coax, Monica LaPlante, Ally Mattson

Saturday

12:00 p.m. – Kyle Olah

1:00 p.m. – Dance Attic

2:00 p.m. – Superior Siren

3:00 p.m. – Kat Fox

4:00 p.m. – Tin Can Gin

5:00 p.m. – Teague Alexy Band

6:00 p.m. – Rich Mattson and the Northstars

7:00 p.m. – Feeding Leroy

8:00 p.m. – Al Church

9:00 p.m. – Charlie Parr

10:00 p.m. – The Drug Budget, The Gentlemen’s Anti-Temperance League

Sunday

1:00 p.m. – Alex Crankshaft Larson and the Gear Grinders

2:00 p.m. – Fiddle Heirs

3:00 p.m. – General B and the Wiz

4:00 p.m. – Kind Country

5:00 p.m. – Koo Koo Kanga Roo

6:00 p.m. – Drumbeat Red

7:00 p.m. – Catbath

8:00 p.m. – Fury Things

More info here



A Mill Artist Lofts

315 SE Main St.

Friday

5:00 p.m. – Elizabeth Ghandour

6:00 p.m. – Johannes Rey

7:00 p.m. – Happy Cat

8:00 p.m. – Authentic

9:00 p.m. – The Poem is Done

Saturday

1:00 p.m. – Silverback Trio

2:00 p.m. – Amethyst 3

3:00 p.m. – Wallace/Johnson-Blanchard

6:00 p.m. – Paul Spring

7:00 p.m. – The Infamous Dr. Thunder

8:00 p.m. – Tom Abban

9:00 p.m. – The Poor Nobodys Dance Studio

More info here



The Anchor Fish & Chips

302 13th Ave. NE

Saturday

2:00 p.m. – Total Gaze

3:00 p.m. – The Carnegies

4:00 p.m. – The Brass Messengers

5:00 p.m. – Gabe Barnett & Them Rounders

6:00 p.m. – That’s What You Get

7:00 p.m. – Monica LaPlante

Sunday

2:00 p.m. – Tea & Sympathy

3:00 p.m. – Magic Castles

4:00 p.m. – Tyte Jeff

5:00 p.m. – Valet

6:00 p.m. – Romantica

More info here



Bauhaus Brew Labs

1315 Tyler St. NE

Friday

6:30 p.m. – Nightlights

8:00 p.m. – Viva Knievel

Saturday

Between sets – DJ Shane Kramer of Transmission

12:00 p.m. – Nooky Jones

1:00 p.m. – Solid Gold

2:00 p.m. – Fraea

3:00 p.m. – Royal Canoe

4:00 p.m. – Zuluzuluu

5:00 p.m. – Night Moves

6:00 p.m. – Black Market Brass

7:00 p.m. – Communist Daughter

8:00 p.m. – Heiruspecs

9:00 p.m. – Caroline Smith

More info here



Casket Arts

681 17th Ave. NE

Friday

6:00 p.m. – Mike Munson

7:00 p.m. – The Beavers

8:30 p.m. – The Old Fashioneds

Saturday

1:00 p.m. – The Salt Vine

2:00 p.m. – David Allen Ho'

3:30 p.m. – Potluck & The Hotdishes

5:00 p.m. – Mt Foyer

6:30 p.m. – The Long Odds

More info here



Dangerous Man Brewing

1300 NE 2nd St.

Saturday

3:15 p.m. United Teachers of Music

4:00 p.m. Chinchees

4:45 p.m. Partial Traces

5:30 p.m. Chalk

6:15 p.m. Graveyard Club

7:00 p.m. Murf

7:45 p.m. Royal Brat

8:30 p.m. Kitten Forever

9:15 p.m. Dem Atlas

More info here



Grumpy's Northeast

2200 4th St. NE

Saturday

Between sets – DJ Christy Costello

12:00 p.m. – The April Fools

12:45 p.m. – Pubic Missile Crisis

1:30 p.m. – China City

2:15 p.m. – The Bad Man

3:00 p.m. – The Revenge Wedding

3:45 p.m. – The Slow Death

4:30 p.m. – Pleezer

5:30 p.m. – Porcupine

6:15 p.m. – Eleganza

7:15 p.m. – Romantica

8:15 p.m. – Gramma’s Boyfriend featuring Haley

9:15 p.m. – Har Mar Superstar

More info here



Indeed Brewing Company

711 NE 15th St.

Friday

6:00 p.m. – Ayvah

7:00 p.m. – Pornonono

8:00 p.m. – Andrew Broder

9:00 p.m. – Marijuana Deathsquads

Saturday

1:00 p.m. – Porch Knights

2:00 p.m. – Ripper

3:00 p.m. – Matt Latterell

4:00 p.m. – Cozy

5:00 p.m. – Fury Things

6:00 p.m. – Nato Coles & the Blue Diamond Band

7:00 p.m. – Birthday Suits

8:00 p.m. – The Mighty Mofos

9:00 p.m. – Mark Mallman

Sunday

1:00 p.m. – Inventions & Dimensions

2:00 p.m. – Jack Klatt

3:00 p.m. – Gabe Barnett & Them Rounders

4:00 p.m. – Lydia Liza

5:00 p.m. – Pert’ Near Sandstone

More info here



Psycho Suzi's Motor Lodge

1900 Marshall St. NE

Saturday

4:30 p.m. – The 99ers

6:00 p.m. – Blinds

7:00 p.m. – The Rope

8:30 p.m. – The Soviettes

9:30 p.m. – Transmission Dance Party with DJ Jake Rudh

More info here



Q.arma Building

1224 Quincey St. NE

Friday

6:00 p.m: Laura Evelyn Music

7:00 p.m.: Versend

8:00 p.m.: Alex Crankshaft Larson

9:00 p.m.: Loons in the Attic

Saturday

12:00 p.m.: TBD

1:00 p.m.: Amanda Standalone

2:00 p.m.: Niki Becker

3:00 p.m.: Beer-a-Cat

4:00 p.m.: Brian Just

5:00 p.m.: Erik Christianson

6:00 p.m.: The Handsome Traveler

7:00 p.m.: Red Eye Ruby

8:00 p.m.: Peddler

More info here



The Sample Room

2124 Marshall St. NE

Friday

5:00 p.m. – Whitney Olson

6:15 p.m. – Chemistry Set

8:30 p.m. – The Federales

Saturday

3:00 p.m. – Mason Buttler (KFAI)

6:00 p.m. – Lott

7:00 p.m. – Joyann Parker Duo

8:30 p.m. – Potluck Stringband

here



Sociable Cider Werks

1500 Fillmore St. NE

Friday

7:00 p.m. – Wilkinson James

8:30 p.m. – The Common Ground Company

Saturday

1:00 p.m. – Ash St. John Music

2:30 p.m. – Chris Holm Music

4:00 p.m. – Boxstore Bird

6:00 p.m. – The Flattenin’ Frogs

Sunday

2:00 p.m. – Old Desert Road

More info here



612Brew

945 Broadway St. NE

Friday

5:30 p.m. – Night Corvettes

6:30 p.m. – The Symptones

7:30 p.m. – Kingsview

8:30 p.m. – Absolute Gruv

Saturday

1:00 p.m. – Wayo

2:00 p.m. – Ayvah

3:00 p.m. – The Non-Prophets

4:00 p.m. – Jonny and the Palms

5:00 p.m. – First Dates Music

6:00 p.m. – RLGDPPL

7:00 p.m. – The Stress of Her Regard

8:00 p.m. – Anna Eltringham Music with DJ Mickey Breeze

9:00 p.m. – The 4onthefloor

More info here



Wanderlust Vintage Market

349 13th Ave NE

Saturday

12:00 p.m. – The BarRoom Clowns

1:30 p.m. – Tod Sisson

4:00 p.m. – Dancebums

5:00 p.m. – The Haws

More info here