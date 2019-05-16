A complete guide to the live music of Art-A-Whirl 2019
You didn’t come to this page to read some bland generalities about Art-A-Whirl.
You want to see the music schedule. I know that. You know that. We’re all adults here. So without any further ado on my part, here are all the musical performers (that we know of) you can check out this weekend.
331 Club & Sheridan Room
331 13th Ave NE
Friday
5 p.m. – Brianna Kočka
6 p.m. – Red Daughters
7 p.m. – Mark Mallman
8 p.m. – Porcupine
9 p.m. – Dua Saleh
10 p.m. – Rad Owl, Self Evident, Deep Dark Lake
Saturday
4 p.m. – Heartless (Heart tribute band)
5 p.m. – Tramps Like Us
6 p.m. – Ready Freddie: A Queen Experience
7 p.m. – Nirvana tribute band
8:30 p.m. – Pleezer
10 p.m. – Huge Northeast Dance Party with DJs Hey There Handsome and Slow Moe
Sunday
2 p.m. – Little Lizard
3 p.m. – Prairie Fire Lady Choir
4 p.m. – Tacky Annie
5 p.m. – Witch Watch
6 p.m. – BLAHA
7 p.m. – The Goondas
More info here.
612Brew
945 Broadway St. NE
Friday
5 p.m. – Mike Michel with SALTEE
6:30 p.m. – The Von Tramps
7:30 p.m. – Hot Pink Hangover
9 p.m. – The Usual Things
Saturday
2 p.m. – Slipmats Radio
3:30 p.m. – Jonny and the Palms
5 p.m. – Teddy Wirth
7 p.m. – The Morning Kings
8:30 p.m. – The Big Wu
Sunday
12 p.m. – The Broken Heartland String Band
1:30 p.m. – Loons in the Attic
3 p.m. – American Revival
More info here.
The Anchor Fish & Chips
302 13th Ave. NE
Saturday
3 p.m. – The Hillions
4 p.m. – Stereo Library
5 p.m. – Unknown Prophets
6 p.m. – Tea and Sympathy
7 p.m. – The Carnegies
8 p.m. – Monica LaPlante
Sunday
3 p.m. – Bain
4 p.m. – Martin Devaney and his band
5 p.m. – The Fox Loves
6 p.m. – Valet
7 p.m. – Romantica
More info here.
Bauhaus Brew Labs
1315 Tyler St. NE
Friday
5 p.m. – George Hadfield
6:30 p.m. – Throw the House
8:30 p.m. – Viva Knievel
Saturday
12 p.m. – Static Panic
1:30 p.m. – Mina Moore
3 p.m. – Chris Koza
4:30 p.m. – Black Market Brass
6 p.m. – Solid Gold
7:30 p.m. – Nooky Jones
9 p.m. – The Suburbs
Sunday
12 p.m. – DJ Shane Kramer
More info here.
Broken Clock Brewing Cooperative
3134 California St NE
Saturday
Ghost Wagon
The Favorite Things
The Confused Brothers
Speed of Sound
More info here.
Grandapalooza
1308 NE Grand
Friday
4 p.m. – A Well-Trained Monkey
5 p.m. – Repulsar
6 p.m. – Seafarer
7 p.m. – Seismic City
8 p.m. – 622 Symphony
9 p.m. – Velahsa
12 p.m. – Townies
1 p.m. – Primadonahue
2 p.m. – Awesome Cups
3 p.m. – David Stone & Thicky White
4:20 p.m. – 420 Shotgun Ragtime Band
6 p.m. – .Marcus and Friends
7 p.m. – Sir Psyche
8 p.m. –Farquest
9 p.m. – Lahame
Saturday
1 p.m. – Gernshack Continuum
2 p.m. – Laura Moe
3 p.m. – Broken Heartland String Band
4 p.m. – Artificial Flowers
5 p.m. – Edie Rae Buffet & Side Salad
More info here.
Grumpy’s Northeast
2200 4th St. NE
Saturday
1:30 p.m. – Go For Retro
2:15 p.m. – Sam Cassidy
3 p.m. – Lutheran Heat
3:45 p.m. – China City
4:30 p.m. – Calvin Krime
5:15 p.m. – Green/Blue
6 p.m. – Killer Hill
6:45 p.m. – Tongue Party
7:30 p.m. – The Bad Man
8:15 p.m. – The Blind Shake
More info here.
Indeed Brewing
711 15th Ave. NE
Friday
6 p.m. – Lydia Liza
7 p.m. – Eric Mayson and the D a N C E B U M S
8 p.m. – MPLS
9 p.m. – The Bad Man
Saturday
1 p.m. – Chemistry Set-Mpls
1:45 p.m. – Kiss the Tiger
2:45 p.m. – PaviElle
3:45 p.m. – D Mills & The Thrills
4:45 p.m. – Nato Coles & the Blue Diamond Band
5:45 p.m. – Sarah White
6:45 p.m. – Alpha Consumer
7:45 p.m. – Greg Grease with DJ Just Nine & elliott.
8:45 p.m. – Har Mar Superstar
Sunday
1 p.m. – Sam Cassidy
2 p.m. – Halloween, Alaska
3 p.m. – Happy Apple
4:30 p.m. – Pert Near Sandstone
More info here.
MCN6 and KFAI
1229 2nd St NE
Friday
5 p.m. – Seaberg and the Velvet Punks
5:45 p.m. – Mayda
6:45 p.m. – BMA Presents: Walter Chancellor Jr.
7:30 p.m. – Wax Lead
8:15 p.m. – SYM1 (ska Symone Smash It)
9 p.m. – Kiss the Tiger
10 p.m. – Profession Confession with the Gabe Noah podcast live
Saturday
9 a.m. – Mostly Jazz live from MCN6
11 a.m. – Jazz Diaspora live from MCN6
1 p.m. – Sabados Alegres
3 p.m. – Beats by Girl – Minnesota presents: Christine Hoberg / Littlefoot / Soul Reflect / Halo coast
4:30 p.m. – She Rock She Rock Presents: Natalie Fideler
5 p.m. – FLOWTUS
6 p.m. – Paul Metsa with special guests Mari Harris, Randi Starr Hudson and Sonny Earl
7 p.m. – NUR-D
8 p.m. – Gully Boys
9 p.m. – New Primitives
10 p.m. Dance Party Live in MCN6 studio with Douala Soul Collective and hosts Ethereal Rose and Arturo Miles.
More info here.
PNA Hall
1304 4th St NE
Friday
5 p.m. – Goo Goo Mucks
6 p.m. – Pretty Larcenists
7 p.m. – Mersi
8 p.m. – Eleganza
9 p.m. – Black Widows
10 p.m. – Green Blue
11 p.m. – Hastings 3000
12 a.m. – Benni
Saturday
2 p.m. – Ooey Gooeys
3 p.m. – Nelson Devereax and the Style Band
4 p.m. – American Cream
5 p.m. – Joe Downing and The Big Mistake
6 p.m. – Blaha
7 p.m. – Quintron and Miss Pussycat
8:30 p.m. – Victory
9:30 p.m. – Gay Witch Abortion
10:30 p.m. – Murf
11:30 p.m. – Spits
Sunday
2 p.m. – Go For Retro
3 p.m. – Tiger Maul
4 p.m. – Sex Rays
5 p.m. – Mun Bato
6 p.m. – Makr
7 p.m. – Invisible Boy
More info here.
Q.arma Building
1224 Quincy St.
Friday
5 p.m. – Empty Altars
6 p.m. – Handsome Traveler
7 p.m. – Zaq Baker Quartet
8 p.m. – Erik Christensen
9 p.m. – Mostly trees
Saturday
12 p.m. – Chad Erikson and the Untimely
1 p.m. – Amanda Standalone
2 p.m. – Athereal Rose
3 p.m. – Sweater Weather
4 p.m. – Versend
5 p.m. – Adam County Record
6 p.m. – July Fighter
7 p.m. – Red Eye Ruby
8 p.m. – Collapsing Stars
Sunday
12 p.m. – Tony Williams
1 p.m. – Keybow
2 p.m. – theyself
3 p.m. – Sexy Delicious
4 p.m. – Bankrupt in Panama
More info here.
Sovereignty Recording
1121 Jackson St. NE
Saturday
12:30 p.m. – Bora York
2 p.m. – Elle PF
3:30 p.m. – Jillian Rae
5 p.m. – Purple Funk Metropolis
6:30 p.m. – DENNY
More info here.
Did we leave your event off the list? It’s (probably) not because we hate you. Pass the details along to [email protected]