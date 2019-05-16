You want to see the music schedule. I know that. You know that. We’re all adults here. So without any further ado on my part, here are all the musical performers (that we know of) you can check out this weekend.

331 Club & Sheridan Room

331 13th Ave NE

Friday

5 p.m. – Brianna Kočka

6 p.m. – Red Daughters

7 p.m. – Mark Mallman

8 p.m. – Porcupine

9 p.m. – Dua Saleh

10 p.m. – Rad Owl, Self Evident, Deep Dark Lake

Saturday

4 p.m. – Heartless (Heart tribute band)

5 p.m. – Tramps Like Us

6 p.m. – Ready Freddie: A Queen Experience

7 p.m. – Nirvana tribute band

8:30 p.m. – Pleezer

10 p.m. – Huge Northeast Dance Party with DJs Hey There Handsome and Slow Moe

Sunday

2 p.m. – Little Lizard

3 p.m. – Prairie Fire Lady Choir

4 p.m. – Tacky Annie

5 p.m. – Witch Watch

6 p.m. – BLAHA

7 p.m. – The Goondas

More info here.

612Brew

945 Broadway St. NE

Friday

5 p.m. – Mike Michel with SALTEE

6:30 p.m. – The Von Tramps

7:30 p.m. – Hot Pink Hangover

9 p.m. – The Usual Things

Saturday

2 p.m. – Slipmats Radio

3:30 p.m. – Jonny and the Palms

5 p.m. – Teddy Wirth

7 p.m. – The Morning Kings

8:30 p.m. – The Big Wu

Sunday

12 p.m. – The Broken Heartland String Band

1:30 p.m. – Loons in the Attic

3 p.m. – American Revival

More info here.

The Anchor Fish & Chips

302 13th Ave. NE

Saturday

3 p.m. – The Hillions

4 p.m. – Stereo Library

5 p.m. – Unknown Prophets

6 p.m. – Tea and Sympathy

7 p.m. – The Carnegies

8 p.m. – Monica LaPlante

Sunday

3 p.m. – Bain

4 p.m. – Martin Devaney and his band

5 p.m. – The Fox Loves

6 p.m. – Valet

7 p.m. – Romantica

More info here.

Bauhaus Brew Labs

1315 Tyler St. NE

Friday

5 p.m. – George Hadfield

6:30 p.m. – Throw the House

8:30 p.m. – Viva Knievel

Saturday

12 p.m. – Static Panic

1:30 p.m. – Mina Moore

3 p.m. – Chris Koza

4:30 p.m. – Black Market Brass

6 p.m. – Solid Gold

7:30 p.m. – Nooky Jones

9 p.m. – The Suburbs

Sunday

12 p.m. – DJ Shane Kramer

More info here.

Broken Clock Brewing Cooperative

3134 California St NE

Saturday

Ghost Wagon

The Favorite Things

The Confused Brothers

Speed of Sound

More info here.

Grandapalooza

1308 NE Grand

Friday

4 p.m. – A Well-Trained Monkey

5 p.m. – Repulsar

6 p.m. – Seafarer

7 p.m. – Seismic City

8 p.m. – 622 Symphony

9 p.m. – Velahsa

12 p.m. – Townies

1 p.m. – Primadonahue

2 p.m. – Awesome Cups

3 p.m. – David Stone & Thicky White

4:20 p.m. – 420 Shotgun Ragtime Band

6 p.m. – .Marcus and Friends

7 p.m. – Sir Psyche

8 p.m. –Farquest

9 p.m. – Lahame

Saturday

1 p.m. – Gernshack Continuum

2 p.m. – Laura Moe

3 p.m. – Broken Heartland String Band

4 p.m. – Artificial Flowers

5 p.m. – Edie Rae Buffet & Side Salad

More info here.

Grumpy’s Northeast

2200 4th St. NE

Saturday

1:30 p.m. – Go For Retro

2:15 p.m. – Sam Cassidy

3 p.m. – Lutheran Heat

3:45 p.m. – China City

4:30 p.m. – Calvin Krime

5:15 p.m. – Green/Blue

6 p.m. – Killer Hill

6:45 p.m. – Tongue Party

7:30 p.m. – The Bad Man

8:15 p.m. – The Blind Shake

More info here.

Indeed Brewing

711 15th Ave. NE

Friday



6 p.m. – Lydia Liza

7 p.m. – Eric Mayson and the D a N C E B U M S

8 p.m. – MPLS

9 p.m. – The Bad Man

Saturday

1 p.m. – Chemistry Set-Mpls

1:45 p.m. – Kiss the Tiger

2:45 p.m. – PaviElle

3:45 p.m. – D Mills & The Thrills

4:45 p.m. – Nato Coles & the Blue Diamond Band

5:45 p.m. – Sarah White

6:45 p.m. – Alpha Consumer

7:45 p.m. – Greg Grease with DJ Just Nine & elliott.

8:45 p.m. – Har Mar Superstar

Sunday

1 p.m. – Sam Cassidy

2 p.m. – Halloween, Alaska

3 p.m. – Happy Apple

4:30 p.m. – Pert Near Sandstone

More info here.

MCN6 and KFAI

1229 2nd St NE

Friday

5 p.m. – Seaberg and the Velvet Punks

5:45 p.m. – Mayda

6:45 p.m. – BMA Presents: Walter Chancellor Jr.

7:30 p.m. – Wax Lead

8:15 p.m. – SYM1 (ska Symone Smash It)

9 p.m. – Kiss the Tiger

10 p.m. – Profession Confession with the Gabe Noah podcast live

Saturday

9 a.m. – Mostly Jazz live from MCN6

11 a.m. – Jazz Diaspora live from MCN6

1 p.m. – Sabados Alegres

3 p.m. – Beats by Girl – Minnesota presents: Christine Hoberg / Littlefoot / Soul Reflect / Halo coast

4:30 p.m. – She Rock She Rock Presents: Natalie Fideler

5 p.m. – FLOWTUS

6 p.m. – Paul Metsa with special guests Mari Harris, Randi Starr Hudson and Sonny Earl

7 p.m. – NUR-D

8 p.m. – Gully Boys

9 p.m. – New Primitives

10 p.m. Dance Party Live in MCN6 studio with Douala Soul Collective and hosts Ethereal Rose and Arturo Miles.

More info here.

PNA Hall

1304 4th St NE

Friday

5 p.m. – Goo Goo Mucks

6 p.m. – Pretty Larcenists

7 p.m. – Mersi

8 p.m. – Eleganza

9 p.m. – Black Widows

10 p.m. – Green Blue

11 p.m. – Hastings 3000

12 a.m. – Benni

Saturday

2 p.m. – Ooey Gooeys

3 p.m. – Nelson Devereax and the Style Band

4 p.m. – American Cream

5 p.m. – Joe Downing and The Big Mistake

6 p.m. – Blaha

7 p.m. – Quintron and Miss Pussycat

8:30 p.m. – Victory

9:30 p.m. – Gay Witch Abortion

10:30 p.m. – Murf

11:30 p.m. – Spits

Sunday

2 p.m. – Go For Retro

3 p.m. – Tiger Maul

4 p.m. – Sex Rays

5 p.m. – Mun Bato

6 p.m. – Makr

7 p.m. – Invisible Boy

More info here.

Q.arma Building

1224 Quincy St.

Friday

5 p.m. – Empty Altars

6 p.m. – Handsome Traveler

7 p.m. – Zaq Baker Quartet

8 p.m. – Erik Christensen

9 p.m. – Mostly trees

Saturday

12 p.m. – Chad Erikson and the Untimely

1 p.m. – Amanda Standalone

2 p.m. – Athereal Rose

3 p.m. – Sweater Weather

4 p.m. – Versend

5 p.m. – Adam County Record

6 p.m. – July Fighter

7 p.m. – Red Eye Ruby

8 p.m. – Collapsing Stars

Sunday

12 p.m. – Tony Williams

1 p.m. – Keybow

2 p.m. – theyself

3 p.m. – Sexy Delicious

4 p.m. – Bankrupt in Panama

More info here.

Sovereignty Recording

1121 Jackson St. NE

Saturday

12:30 p.m. – Bora York

2 p.m. – Elle PF

3:30 p.m. – Jillian Rae

5 p.m. – Purple Funk Metropolis

6:30 p.m. – DENNY

More info here.

Did we leave your event off the list? It’s (probably) not because we hate you. Pass the details along to [email protected]