As usual, the three-day Northeast Minneapolis visual arts showcase will also feature live music. A lot of live music. So much live music, in fact, that you might want to plan your day out ahead of time.

City Pages is here to help. Here’s everything we know (so far) that’s going on this weekend. We’ll update this post as new announcements roll in.

331 Club

331 13th Ave NE

Friday

5 p.m. – Ripper

6 p.m. – Tongue Party

7 p.m. – Buildings

8 p.m. – Birthday Suits

9 p.m. – Gay Witch Abortion

10 p.m. – self-evident, The Flasher, Rad Owl

Saturday

12 p.m. – Witch Watch

1 p.m. – The Carnegies

2 p.m. – Hannah von der Hoff

3 p.m. – Beasthead

4 p.m. – Sass

5 p.m. – Black Widows

6 p.m. – BNLX

7 p.m. – Mark Mallman

8 p.m. – Hastings 3000

9 p.m. – Charlie Parr

10 p.m. – Venus DeMars & All the Pretty Horses, Buffalo Fuzz

Sunday

1 p.m. – 4th Curtis

2 p.m. – Joe Kopel

3 p.m. – Dua

4 p.m. – 26 BATS

5 p.m. – Gaelynn Lea

6 p.m. – Invisible Boy

7 p.m. – Fog

8 p.m. – All Tomorrow’s Petty

More info here.

612Brew

945 Broadway St. NE

Friday

5 p.m. – The Von Tramps

6 p.m. – Hot Pink Hangover

7 p.m. – The Modern Era

8 p.m. – The Usual Things

9 p.m. – Grayshot

Saturday

1 p.m. – The Symptones

2 p.m. – Johnny and the Palms

3 p.m. – Lucid VanGuard

4 p.m. – Porno Wolves

5 p.m. – Collapsing Stars

6 p.m. – Last Import

7 p.m. – The UnderGroove

8 p.m. – The Big Wu

Sunday

1 p.m. – Syvers

2 p.m. – Jason Streitz

3 p.m. – Jack Kemble

More info here.

A Mill Artist Lofts

315 SE Main St.

Friday

5 p.m.-- Short Films by Matty Lang – An Exploration of Light, Sound, and Time

6 p.m. – Alex Kish on Sax

7 p.m. – BZB Trio

8 p.m. – Julian Manzara and Drew Stinson

9 p.m. – Exotic Matter

Saturday

12 p.m. – North Star Octet

1 p.m. – Le Lunez

2 p.m. – Short Films by Matty Lang – An Exploration of Light, Sound, and Time

3 p.m. – Dos Pistolas

4 p.m. – Hot Pink Hangover

5 p.m. – Johannes

6 p.m. – Stone Arch Isles

7 p.m. – FLOWTUS

More info here.

The Anchor Fish & Chips

302 13th Ave. NE

Saturday

3 p.m. – The Staboteurs

4 p.m. – Tea & Sympathy

5 p.m. – Jillian Rae

6 p.m. – Gabe Barnett & them Rounders

7 p.m. – Dan Rodriguez

8 p.m. – Monica LaPlante

Sunday

3 p.m. – The Hillions

4 p.m. – The Carnegies

5 p.m. – That’s What You Get

6 p.m. – Valet

7 p.m. – Romantica

More info here.

Bauhaus Brew Labs

1315 Tyler St. NE

Friday

5 p.m. – Duffel

6:30 p.m. – Private Oates

8:30 p.m. – Viva Knievel

Saturday

12 p.m. – Thomas Abban

1:30 p.m. – Lady Lark

3 p.m. – Nooky Jones

4:30 p.m. – Black Market Brass

6 p.m. – Cory Wong and the Green Screen Band

7:30 p.m. – Shredders

9 p.m. – Har Mar Superstar

Sunday

12 p.m. – DJ Shane Kramer of Transmission

More info here.

Grandapalooza

1308 NE Grand

Friday

4 p.m. – Well-Trained Monkey

5 p.m. – Primadonahue

6 p.m. – Ficshe

7 p.m. – Repulsar (ft. Fichse)

8 p.m. – Space Monkey Mafia

9 p.m. – Stondest

Saturday

11:30 p.m. – Sasquelch

12 p.m. – Smilin Cowboys

1 p.m. – Car Hearts

2 p.m. – Space Monster

3:15 p.m. – Dave Stone & Thicky White

4:20 p.m. – Shotgun Ragtime Band

6 p.m. – Velahsa

6:50 p.m. – Awesome Cups

7:30 p.m. – Moors Blackmon

8:30 p.m. – Troll Foot Frass

9:15 p.m. – Carnegies

Sunday



12 p.m. – Gernsback Continuum

1 p.m. – Laura Moe & Joe Carson

2 p.m. – Edie Rae

3 p.m. – Tom Harlan

4 p.m. – Lost Marbles

More info here.

Grumpy’s Northeast

2200 4th St. NE

12 p.m. – Whiskey Rock 'n' Roll Club MPLS

12:45 p.m. – Hula Peppers

1:30 p.m. – China City

2:15 p.m. – The Fox Loves

3 p.m. – Trompe le Monde

4 p.m. – Adam Levy + The Coming Collapse

5 p.m. – The Evening Rig

6 p.m. – The Bad Man

7 p.m. – The Cactus Blossoms

8:30 p.m. – Superchunk

More info here.

Indeed Brewing

711 15th Ave. NE

Friday

PHO

The Bad Man

Gabe Barnett & them Rounders

Purple Funk Metropolis

Saturday

Black-eyed Snakes

BLAHA

France Has the Bomb

Matt Latterell

Fiji-13

Graveyard Club

Flavor Crystals

Cheap Fantasy

Lazy Scorsese

Sunday

Happy Apple

The Gang Font

Porcupine

Dosh

Christ Bates/Bryan Nichols Trio

More info here.

Psycho Suzi’s Motor Lounge

1900 Marshall St. NE

Saturday

Outdoor stage – music starts at 1:30 p.m.

Black Widows

The 99ers

Theology

Blinds

The Rope

Shangri-La Lounge – music starts at 10 p.m.

DJ Jake Rudh

DJ SHIEK

More info here.

Q.arma Building

1224 Quincy St.

Friday

6 p.m. – The Handsome Traveler

7 p.m. – Versend

8 p.m. – Theyself

9 p.m. – Sexy Delicious

Saturday

12 p.m. – Laura Hugo

1 p.m. – Niki Becker

2 p.m. – Erik Christianson

3 p.m. – Thinky Brain

4 p.m. – Lakewood Cemetary

5 p.m. – Subnivean

6 p.m. – Jalopy

7 p.m. – Adam County Record

8 p.m. – Red Eye Ruby

Sunday

1 p.m. – Tony Williams

2 p.m. – Bootstrap Family Band

3 p.m. – Po/Crowe

4 p.m. – Noodle & Tiger

The Sample Room

2124 Marshall St.

Friday

5:30 p.m. – Extraterrestials

7 p.m. – Mae Simpson Band

9 p.m. – Monica LaPlante

Saturday

2:30 p.m. – KFAI with Mason Butler

5 p.m. – Andy Cook

6:30 p.m. – Potluck String Band

8:30 p.m. – Southside Aces

More info here.

Sovereignty Recording

1121 Jackson St. NE

Saturday

2:00 p.m. – Julia Christi Ann

3:30 p.m. – Tacky Annie

5:00 p.m. – Fathom Lane

6:30 p.m. – Wingman

More info here.

St. Boniface Catholic Church

629 2nd St NE

Saturday

10:15 p.m. “…For Now,” a new work by Paris1919

Studio Six

1229 NE 2nd St.

Saturday

2 p.m. – Tortuga

3:30 p.m – Ahem

Did we leave your event off the list? It’s (probably) not because we hate you. Pass the details along to [email protected]