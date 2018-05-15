A complete guide to the live music of Art-A-Whirl 2018
If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, we’ve got one multi-hyphenated word for you: Art-A-Whirl.
As usual, the three-day Northeast Minneapolis visual arts showcase will also feature live music. A lot of live music. So much live music, in fact, that you might want to plan your day out ahead of time.
City Pages is here to help. Here’s everything we know (so far) that’s going on this weekend. We’ll update this post as new announcements roll in.
331 Club
331 13th Ave NE
Friday
5 p.m. – Ripper
6 p.m. – Tongue Party
7 p.m. – Buildings
8 p.m. – Birthday Suits
9 p.m. – Gay Witch Abortion
10 p.m. – self-evident, The Flasher, Rad Owl
Saturday
12 p.m. – Witch Watch
1 p.m. – The Carnegies
2 p.m. – Hannah von der Hoff
3 p.m. – Beasthead
4 p.m. – Sass
5 p.m. – Black Widows
6 p.m. – BNLX
7 p.m. – Mark Mallman
8 p.m. – Hastings 3000
9 p.m. – Charlie Parr
10 p.m. – Venus DeMars & All the Pretty Horses, Buffalo Fuzz
Sunday
1 p.m. – 4th Curtis
2 p.m. – Joe Kopel
3 p.m. – Dua
4 p.m. – 26 BATS
5 p.m. – Gaelynn Lea
6 p.m. – Invisible Boy
7 p.m. – Fog
8 p.m. – All Tomorrow’s Petty
More info here.
612Brew
945 Broadway St. NE
Friday
5 p.m. – The Von Tramps
6 p.m. – Hot Pink Hangover
7 p.m. – The Modern Era
8 p.m. – The Usual Things
9 p.m. – Grayshot
Saturday
1 p.m. – The Symptones
2 p.m. – Johnny and the Palms
3 p.m. – Lucid VanGuard
4 p.m. – Porno Wolves
5 p.m. – Collapsing Stars
6 p.m. – Last Import
7 p.m. – The UnderGroove
8 p.m. – The Big Wu
Sunday
1 p.m. – Syvers
2 p.m. – Jason Streitz
3 p.m. – Jack Kemble
More info here.
A Mill Artist Lofts
315 SE Main St.
Friday
5 p.m.-- Short Films by Matty Lang – An Exploration of Light, Sound, and Time
6 p.m. – Alex Kish on Sax
7 p.m. – BZB Trio
8 p.m. – Julian Manzara and Drew Stinson
9 p.m. – Exotic Matter
Saturday
12 p.m. – North Star Octet
1 p.m. – Le Lunez
2 p.m. – Short Films by Matty Lang – An Exploration of Light, Sound, and Time
3 p.m. – Dos Pistolas
4 p.m. – Hot Pink Hangover
5 p.m. – Johannes
6 p.m. – Stone Arch Isles
7 p.m. – FLOWTUS
More info here.
The Anchor Fish & Chips
302 13th Ave. NE
Saturday
3 p.m. – The Staboteurs
4 p.m. – Tea & Sympathy
5 p.m. – Jillian Rae
6 p.m. – Gabe Barnett & them Rounders
7 p.m. – Dan Rodriguez
8 p.m. – Monica LaPlante
Sunday
3 p.m. – The Hillions
4 p.m. – The Carnegies
5 p.m. – That’s What You Get
6 p.m. – Valet
7 p.m. – Romantica
More info here.
Bauhaus Brew Labs
1315 Tyler St. NE
Friday
5 p.m. – Duffel
6:30 p.m. – Private Oates
8:30 p.m. – Viva Knievel
Saturday
12 p.m. – Thomas Abban
1:30 p.m. – Lady Lark
3 p.m. – Nooky Jones
4:30 p.m. – Black Market Brass
6 p.m. – Cory Wong and the Green Screen Band
7:30 p.m. – Shredders
9 p.m. – Har Mar Superstar
Sunday
12 p.m. – DJ Shane Kramer of Transmission
More info here.
Grandapalooza
1308 NE Grand
Friday
4 p.m. – Well-Trained Monkey
5 p.m. – Primadonahue
6 p.m. – Ficshe
7 p.m. – Repulsar (ft. Fichse)
8 p.m. – Space Monkey Mafia
9 p.m. – Stondest
Saturday
11:30 p.m. – Sasquelch
12 p.m. – Smilin Cowboys
1 p.m. – Car Hearts
2 p.m. – Space Monster
3:15 p.m. – Dave Stone & Thicky White
4:20 p.m. – Shotgun Ragtime Band
6 p.m. – Velahsa
6:50 p.m. – Awesome Cups
7:30 p.m. – Moors Blackmon
8:30 p.m. – Troll Foot Frass
9:15 p.m. – Carnegies
Sunday
12 p.m. – Gernsback Continuum
1 p.m. – Laura Moe & Joe Carson
2 p.m. – Edie Rae
3 p.m. – Tom Harlan
4 p.m. – Lost Marbles
More info here.
Grumpy’s Northeast
2200 4th St. NE
12 p.m. – Whiskey Rock 'n' Roll Club MPLS
12:45 p.m. – Hula Peppers
1:30 p.m. – China City
2:15 p.m. – The Fox Loves
3 p.m. – Trompe le Monde
4 p.m. – Adam Levy + The Coming Collapse
5 p.m. – The Evening Rig
6 p.m. – The Bad Man
7 p.m. – The Cactus Blossoms
8:30 p.m. – Superchunk
More info here.
Indeed Brewing
711 15th Ave. NE
Friday
PHO
The Bad Man
Gabe Barnett & them Rounders
Purple Funk Metropolis
Saturday
Black-eyed Snakes
BLAHA
France Has the Bomb
Matt Latterell
Fiji-13
Graveyard Club
Flavor Crystals
Cheap Fantasy
Lazy Scorsese
Sunday
Happy Apple
The Gang Font
Porcupine
Dosh
Christ Bates/Bryan Nichols Trio
More info here.
Psycho Suzi’s Motor Lounge
1900 Marshall St. NE
Saturday
Outdoor stage – music starts at 1:30 p.m.
Black Widows
The 99ers
Theology
Blinds
The Rope
Shangri-La Lounge – music starts at 10 p.m.
DJ Jake Rudh
DJ SHIEK
More info here.
Q.arma Building
1224 Quincy St.
Friday
6 p.m. – The Handsome Traveler
7 p.m. – Versend
8 p.m. – Theyself
9 p.m. – Sexy Delicious
Saturday
12 p.m. – Laura Hugo
1 p.m. – Niki Becker
2 p.m. – Erik Christianson
3 p.m. – Thinky Brain
4 p.m. – Lakewood Cemetary
5 p.m. – Subnivean
6 p.m. – Jalopy
7 p.m. – Adam County Record
8 p.m. – Red Eye Ruby
Sunday
1 p.m. – Tony Williams
2 p.m. – Bootstrap Family Band
3 p.m. – Po/Crowe
4 p.m. – Noodle & Tiger
The Sample Room
2124 Marshall St.
Friday
5:30 p.m. – Extraterrestials
7 p.m. – Mae Simpson Band
9 p.m. – Monica LaPlante
Saturday
2:30 p.m. – KFAI with Mason Butler
5 p.m. – Andy Cook
6:30 p.m. – Potluck String Band
8:30 p.m. – Southside Aces
More info here.
Sovereignty Recording
1121 Jackson St. NE
Saturday
2:00 p.m. – Julia Christi Ann
3:30 p.m. – Tacky Annie
5:00 p.m. – Fathom Lane
6:30 p.m. – Wingman
More info here.
St. Boniface Catholic Church
629 2nd St NE
Saturday
10:15 p.m. “…For Now,” a new work by Paris1919
Studio Six
1229 NE 2nd St.
Saturday
2 p.m. – Tortuga
3:30 p.m – Ahem
Did we leave your event off the list? It’s (probably) not because we hate you. Pass the details along to [email protected]
