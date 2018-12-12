85 amazing photos from City Pages photographers in 2018

Gallery Grid

1/85 Lucy Hawthorne Lake Superior waves smashing Duluth in October

2/85 Chris Juhn RIP, Uptown Arby's

3/85 Andy Witchger July's Basilica Block Party in Minneapolis

4/85 Mike Madison Twin Cities Tattoo Convention

5/85 Alma Guzman Book Club in Minneapolis

6/85 Lucy Hawthorne Boygenius at First Avenue in November

7/85 Alma Guzman Bungalow in Minneapolis

8/85 Andres Perez Zombie Pub Crawl 2018

9/85 Tony Nelson David Byrne at Minneapolis' Orpheum Theatre in May

10/85 Lucy Hawthorne A Minnesota frozen pizza, bay-bee!

11/85 Tony Nelson Twin Cities Pride Parade

12/85 Susan Du The final days of the art camp that belonged to Chester, the late West Bank fixture

13/85 Deb Freytag The X Games at Minneapolis' U.S. Bank Stadium in July

14/85 Susan Du Send in the clown convention... to Mall of America!

15/85 Tony Nelson July's CONvergence sci-fi convention

16/85 Darin Kamnetz Wrestlepalooza at First Avenue in June

17/85 Ryan Sieverson St. Paul's Crashed Ice in January

18/85 Lucy Hawthorne Death Cab for Cutie at St. Paul's Palace Theatre in October

19/85 Leslie Plesser The St. Paul dog show

20/85 Darin Kamnetz Drag queens protest Tim Pawlenty's gubernatorial bid in April

21/85 Darin Kamnetz Dua Lipa at the Armory in June

22/85 Adam Iverson Portrait of a Minneapolis voter in November

23/85 Darin Kamnetz Plus-size fashion show at Cake in Minneapolis

24/85 Steve Cohen Fleetwood Mac at St. Paul's Xcel Energy Center in October

25/85 Lucy Hawthorne Hai Hai in northeast Minneapolis

26/85 Tony Nelson Haim at the Palace Theatre in May

27/85 Darin Kamnetz Halloween costume contest at First Avenue

28/85 Andy Witchger A very cold Twins home opener at Target Field in April

29/85 Tony Nelson Harry Styles at St. Paul's Xcel Energy Center in July

30/85 Mike Madison The Hold Steady at Surly HQ in Minneapolis in October

31/85 Adam Iverson Super Bowl fever!

32/85 Galen Fletcher Kado no Mise in Minneapolis

33/85 Darin Kamnetz Beyonce and Jay-Z fans outside Minneapolis' U.S. Bank Stadium in August

34/85 Darin Kamnetz Wisconsin's Eaux Claires Festival in July

35/85 Steve Cohen Lana Del Rey at Minneapolis' Target Center in January

36/85 Caroline Royce Lorde at St. Paul's Xcel Energy Center in March

37/85 GRF The revitalized Loring Pasta Bar in Dinkytown

38/85 Lucy Hawthorne Target Field's ridiculous new Bloody Mary

39/85 Adam Iverson March's March for Our Lives rally

40/85 Galen Fletcher Martina in Minneapolis

41/85 Adam Iverson The MayDay Parade + Festival in Minneapolis' Powderhorn neighborhood

42/85 Tony Nelson Metallica rocking Minneapolis' U.S. Bank Stadium in September

43/85 Alma Guzman Mevyn in Minneapolis

44/85 Billy Briggs Miguel at St. Paul's Palace Theatre in March

45/85 Darin Kamnetz Minnesota State Fair 2018

46/85 Provided March's pro-gun-control walk-out at Minnetonka High School

47/85 Alma Guzman Misfit Coffee in Minneapolis

48/85 Chris Juhn A portrait from the Minnesota State Fair

49/85 Steve Cohen A rare view from the top of Minneapolis' Witches Hat Water Tower

50/85 Leslie Plesser Janelle Monae at Minneapolis' State Theatre in July

51/85 Dennis O'Hara Duluth's reborn NorShor Theatre

52/85 Deb Freytag Wisconsin's Northern Invasion Festival in April

53/85 Chris Juhn Minneapolis' Northern Spark Festival in June

54/85 Deb Freytag Northeast Minneapolis' dog parade

55/85 Darin Kamnetz Norway House's "Gingerbread Wonderland" in Minneapolis

56/85 Lucy Hawthorne St. Paul's Octo Fishbar

57/85 Alma Guzman The revitalized Mortimer's Bar in Minneapolis

58/85 Caroline Royce Of Montreal on Minneapolis' Cedar Cultural Center in April

59/85 Mike Madison Open Streets Minneapolis: Lyndale Avenue

60/85 Mike Madison Open Streets Minneapolis: Northeast

61/85 Tony Nelson Phosphorescent at Minneapolis' First Avenue in November

62/85 Lucy Hawthorne The ultimate Minnesota picnic?

63/85 Andy Witchger Downtown Minneapolis' Pizza Luce Block Party

64/85 Lucy Hawthorne Popol Vuh in northeast Minneapolis

65/85 Mike Madison Portugal, the Man at St. Paul's Palace Theatre in February

66/85 Susan Du Planned Parenthood supporters and protesters in April

67/85 Billy Briggs Pride Brunch at UNION in Minneapolis

68/85 Tony Nelson Princess Nokia at Minneapolis' Cabooze in January

69/85 Emily Utne Protests over Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh

70/85 Lucy Hawthorne A home from our City Spaces feature

71/85 Steve Cohen Pussy Riot at St. Paul's Turf Club in February

72/85 Tony Nelson Robert Plant at Minneapolis' Orpheum Theatre in February

73/85 Tony Nelson Rock the Garden at Minneapolis' Walker Art Center

74/85 Tony Nelson Slayer at Minneapolis Armory

75/85 Lucy Hawthorne A home from our City Spaces feature

76/85 Lisa Persson Soundset 2018

77/85 Darin Kamnetz Vince Staples at First Avenue in March

78/85 Leslie Plesser Taylor Swift at Minneapolis' U.S. Bank Stadium in September

79/85 Steve Cohen Hey look: It's former child star Frankie Muniz at the Starkey Hearing Foundation Gala in July

80/85 Mike Madison Protesting the Trump administration's child separation immigration policy in July

81/85 Darin Kamnetz Travis Scott at Minneapolis' Target Center in December

82/85 Mike Madison Vikings fans celebrating the Minneapolis Miracle against the New Orleans Saints in January

83/85 Tony Nelson Hurray for the Riff Raff at First Avenue in April

84/85 Deb Freytag "Weird Al" at Minneapolis' Pantages Theater in April