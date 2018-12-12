85 amazing photos from City Pages photographers in 2018

Lake Superior waves smashing Duluth in October
July's Basilica Block Party in Minneapolis
Twin Cities Tattoo Convention
Boygenius at First Avenue in November
David Byrne at Minneapolis' Orpheum Theatre in May
A Minnesota frozen pizza, bay-bee!
The final days of the art camp that belonged to Chester, the late West Bank fixture
The X Games at Minneapolis' U.S. Bank Stadium in July
Send in the clown convention... to Mall of America!
July's CONvergence sci-fi convention
Wrestlepalooza at First Avenue in June
St. Paul's Crashed Ice in January
Death Cab for Cutie at St. Paul's Palace Theatre in October
Drag queens protest Tim Pawlenty's gubernatorial bid in April
Dua Lipa at the Armory in June
Portrait of a Minneapolis voter in November
Plus-size fashion show at Cake in Minneapolis
Fleetwood Mac at St. Paul's Xcel Energy Center in October
Hai Hai in northeast Minneapolis
Haim at the Palace Theatre in May
Halloween costume contest at First Avenue
A very cold Twins home opener at Target Field in April
Harry Styles at St. Paul's Xcel Energy Center in July
The Hold Steady at Surly HQ in Minneapolis in October
Kado no Mise in Minneapolis
Beyonce and Jay-Z fans outside Minneapolis' U.S. Bank Stadium in August
Wisconsin's Eaux Claires Festival in July
Lana Del Rey at Minneapolis' Target Center in January
Lorde at St. Paul's Xcel Energy Center in March
The revitalized Loring Pasta Bar in Dinkytown
Target Field's ridiculous new Bloody Mary
March's March for Our Lives rally
The MayDay Parade + Festival in Minneapolis' Powderhorn neighborhood
Metallica rocking Minneapolis' U.S. Bank Stadium in September
Miguel at St. Paul's Palace Theatre in March
Minnesota State Fair 2018
March's pro-gun-control walk-out at Minnetonka High School
Misfit Coffee in Minneapolis
A portrait from the Minnesota State Fair
A rare view from the top of Minneapolis' Witches Hat Water Tower
Janelle Monae at Minneapolis' State Theatre in July
Duluth's reborn NorShor Theatre
Wisconsin's Northern Invasion Festival in April
Minneapolis' Northern Spark Festival in June
Northeast Minneapolis' dog parade
Norway House's "Gingerbread Wonderland" in Minneapolis
The revitalized Mortimer's Bar in Minneapolis
Of Montreal on Minneapolis' Cedar Cultural Center in April
Open Streets Minneapolis: Lyndale Avenue
Open Streets Minneapolis: Northeast
Phosphorescent at Minneapolis' First Avenue in November
The ultimate Minnesota picnic?
Downtown Minneapolis' Pizza Luce Block Party
Popol Vuh in northeast Minneapolis
Portugal, the Man at St. Paul's Palace Theatre in February
Planned Parenthood supporters and protesters in April
Pride Brunch at UNION in Minneapolis
Princess Nokia at Minneapolis' Cabooze in January
Protests over Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh
A home from our City Spaces feature
Pussy Riot at St. Paul's Turf Club in February
Robert Plant at Minneapolis' Orpheum Theatre in February
Rock the Garden at Minneapolis' Walker Art Center
Slayer at Minneapolis Armory
A home from our City Spaces feature
Vince Staples at First Avenue in March
Taylor Swift at Minneapolis' U.S. Bank Stadium in September
Hey look: It's former child star Frankie Muniz at the Starkey Hearing Foundation Gala in July
Protesting the Trump administration's child separation immigration policy in July
Travis Scott at Minneapolis' Target Center in December
Vikings fans celebrating the Minneapolis Miracle against the New Orleans Saints in January
Hurray for the Riff Raff at First Avenue in April
"Weird Al" at Minneapolis' Pantages Theater in April
Twin Cities Anime Convention