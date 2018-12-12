comScore
City Pages

85 amazing photos from City Pages photographers in 2018

Wednesday, December 12, 2018 by Jay Boller in Music
Lake Superior waves smashing Duluth in October
1/85
Lucy Hawthorne
Lake Superior waves smashing Duluth in October

Around 1816, Nicéphore Niépce invented the first approximation of the photograph. In 2018, contributing City Pages photographers arguably perfected the artform. Here are some of their best shots.

Comments

More from Music