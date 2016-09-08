8 best quotes from Bon Iver's exclusive '22, A Million' press conference

“I’m so nervous now,” he admitted as he took to the stage, clad in a Les Miserables T-shirt and Timberwolves hat, last Friday at Eau Claire, Wisconsin's soon-to-open Oxbow Hotel. “I’m more nervous than I’ve ever been.”

But he gradually loosened up (with the help of a whiskey drink from the hotel's brand-new bar, the Lakely). And over the course of 100 minutes, Vernon shared intimate, unguarded details about the experience of writing – and breaking apart – his new album, the personal struggles that he experienced over the past five years, and the justifiable sense of pride he feels for the completed work.

You can read our print feature on Vernon's ambitious journey toward 22, A Million. To provide more insight into the new LP and the unique press event at which it was unveiled, here are some additional quotes from the special evening:

On BJ Burton’s drum loop featured in “10 d E A T h b R E a s T ⚄ ⚄,” the first track Vernon finished for the new album: “The beat got me up and out of my seat, and made me want to break it down, and crush something, or do something that was aggressive sounding. It was finished right when we made it, and we had to sit on it for three years.”

That song [“10 d E A T h b R E a s T ⚄ ⚄”] was a caveat that I wanted to build around. This sounds like breaking open a new fabric or something. That was the moment where I knew where I wanted to go.”

On Vernon’s creative approach to 22, A Million: “I think it’s that thing of wanting to bash things apart a little bit, and to break through some stuff. I needed it to sound a little radical for me to feel good about putting something out in the world.

For this one, there’s still some dark stuff. But I think cracking things, making things that are bombastic and exciting and also new – and mashing things together, and explosiveness and shouting more. I think that was more of the zone. Shouting. Whispering was the thing before.”

His feelings about his earlier work: “For me, it’s not embarrassing – but the old records are of this kind of sad nature. I was healing myself through that stuff. Being sad about something is okay. And then wallowing in it, circling through the same cycles, just felt boring.”

On burning out on tour: “Every friend that I have that gets a record deal and gets to go out on tour, they just go. And we went. And almost all of them hit a wall of some kind or another. You can’t just go and be everywhere. To be in demand is a wonderful thing – because you get to do what you love for a long time. But if you just go and you’re not replenishing yourself with reasons to make music, or you’re not necessarily figuring out ways to change the music you have, you burn out on that.”

On his favorite song on 22, A Million: “The ’45’ song with [saxophonist Mike] Lewis, that’s my favorite. We made an instrument. [April Base Studio manager Chris] Messina and Francis [Starlite, of Francis and the Lights] helped make this instrument [called The Messina]. And then me and Lewis, the instrument we were playing was only possible to play as two people, and it was just us making music as freely as humanly possible. When we made that recording, I played it for my friend Brad Cook [of Megafaun and DeYarmond Edison], and he was like, ‘Just put that out. That is the best song you’ve ever made.'”

On recording with Gayngs and Kanye: “After we did the Gayngs album, when Ryan [Olson] put that whole thing together, it was the wildest fun times around a lot of people making music. Around the same time, Kanye West asked me to go out to Hawaii and record around a bunch of people. It felt the same. Just a bunch of people sitting around making songs. I think about Ryan and I think about Kanye, and they can show you how to be yourself more. They’re kind, and they can tell you that this can be better. See what kind of mayhem you make when everybody’s in a room together. It lengthens you. It makes you stand up taller and improve yourself.”

On his obscured promotional photographs for the new album: “I really don’t like to see pictures of myself. Like when you listen to Pink Floyd, you don’t think about what David Gilmour looks like. Pictures and music go hand in hand. But I am not trying to do that. I don’t really love meeting too many people, because I don’t have time to be their friend. Faces are for friends only. That’s what I think.”

On why he wanted to do a press conference: “Sitting in a room and talking to journalists for so many weeks on end throughout the years, it just didn’t work for me. And I couldn’t hear myself talk that much about something like a music-song. There’s so many things going on in the world, and these are just the music-songs I made. Why do we have to talk about it a bunch of times?”

Based on the beauty and artistry found in 22, A Million, I think we’ll be talking about this record for many years to come.