Maybe some of you went. We at City Pages had heard about "a group of Rock n' Roll pot-smoking fun-loving long hairs that are passionate about art, creativity and the dynamic human spirit which refuses to submit," but decided against it.

If there is anything interesting about this band of out-of-towners, it is its name. Or maybe just the (often outraged) reaction to its name, the sort of lamely provocative name you might expect from 13-year-old boys trying to shock their parents.

But then those 13 year olds would grow up, and someday realize their parents had been right. That name was stupid.

We briefly considered writing about the name, and how wild and rebellious these far-out rockers must be. But then, that's just what they want.

A better idea, with more value to the public, would be showing how easy it is to come up with perfectly rockin' names. What follows is a grossly incomplete list of available band names, should you be in the market either now, or in the future, when you come to regret the stupid one you'd picked and toured the country with. Maybe after you turn 14.

Feel free to leave your own suggestions in the comments.

Covfefe

Truth Medicine

Rebel Enablers

Villainous Man-haters

A Most Guilty Lot

Perfectly Appointed Womb

Cancerous Fuckbois

Milo Yiannopolis Teen Fan Club

Little Caesars Apostrophe

Long Haired Hippie Loser Dipshits From That West Coast City That Has 70 Food Trucks That Only Serve Bone Broth

Brundlefly

Pink Slime

Herpes Army

Planned Parenthood Receipt

Average Dick

Mike Pence Dinner Handjob

Eric Trump Diagnosis

Ant Genocide

The Tom Brady Bill

Mary Poppins' Cherries

Darkest Black

Pitchspork

Hades Babies

Oxford Coma

Oral Vagina

Fuck Dick

Dick Fuck

Dick Dick

Facesit She's Gonna Leave You

Dick Dick Grey Dick

Slugs: The Movie: The Band

The Bowling Green Massacre

LaCroix Farts

Chuck Berry's Pee Cam

Church Orgasm

Extinct Mosquito

Gangrene Forest

Fresh Ruins

All White Men Are Bad

HTransgressIV

Olympic Pool of The Blood of Christians

Cunt Barker

Cunt Cunt

Cunt Cunt Cunt

Volcano Party

The Anal Fissures Men

Business Casualty

Sliver Mouth

The Boy Who Cried Dick Wolf

Hitler feat. Elvis

The Adolf Hitler Sextet

Plastic Bag Ban Ban Ban

Facebook Table of Contents

Birth Control Alt Delete

Subaru Outback Steakhouse

Matlock Meat Market

Bob Ross Afro Comb

Absolute PowerPoint Corrupts Absolutely

The Westboro Podcast

Anal Cult

Punk Lives Matter

Unicornicide

Open Marriage

A Sterile Environment

Bøner P4trl

Alexa, Play Music

Uber for Music

The White Southern Baptist Choir

Mao Zedong and the Dance Dance Revolution

Cosby Freedom Fighters

The New Painkiller Generation

Papa John's Deep Sadness

Sexually Experienced Teenagers

Soucherape Culture

Eating People Magazine

Extremely Bold Boundary-Pushing Postracial Geniuses Who Still Can't Write A Song Half As Good As Deep Purple, Which Is Sad Cuz That Band Wasn't Even Very Good

