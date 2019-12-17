comScore
60 amazing photos from City Pages photographers in 2019

Tuesday, December 17, 2019 by Jay Boller in Music
See the chonky, floofy fur babies of the Saintly City Cat Show
1/60
Darin Kamnetz
See the chonky, floofy fur babies of the Saintly City Cat Show

Around 1816, Nicéphore Niépce invented the first approximation of the photograph. In 2019, contributing City Pages photographers arguably perfected the artform. Here are some of their best shots.

