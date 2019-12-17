60 amazing photos from City Pages photographers in 2019

Gallery Grid

1/60 Darin Kamnetz See the chonky, floofy fur babies of the Saintly City Cat Show

2/60 Mike Madison See the tats, flame eating, and body suspension (!) of the Minneapolis Tattoo Arts Convention

3/60 Leslie Plesser See the arf-tastic doggos and puppers of the Land O'Lakes Kennel Club Dog Show

4/60 Adam Iverson Scenes from the freezing-yet-fiery Women's March in St. Paul

5/60 Alma Guzman Peek inside Apoy, south Minneapolis' 'unapologetically Filipino' new restaurant

6/60 Tony Nelson See Kacey Musgraves fill the Palace with all the colors of the rainbow

7/60 Alma Guzman See the Brooklyn vibes, pleasing pastas of St. Paul's Hyacinth

8/60 Leslie Plesser See pups and their humans fly across the snow at the Loppet's skijoring races

9/60 Steve Cohen See Klobuchar launch 2020 presidential bid in most Minnesota way imaginable

10/60 Tony Nelson See Robyn dance for a truly ecstatic Palace Theatre crowd

11/60 Darin Kamnetz Look at all these folks jumping into frozen Bde Maka Ska

12/60 Alma Guzman Peek inside Beast Barbecue, Northeast's smokin' new meat destination

13/60 Adam Iverson See the crowd that packed Xcel for Michelle Obama

14/60 Adam Iverson Scenes from a day in the Minneapolis skyway

15/60 Lucy Hawthorne See indie-folk super-duo Better Oblivion Community Center rock First Ave

16/60 Lucy Hawthorne Munch 'em all: Take a gander at Target Field's new food for 2019

17/60 Tony Nelson Scenes from Opening Day at Target Field

18/60 Lucy Hawthorne Check out these cookies, scones, and croissants baked with Minnesota artisan grains

19/60 Lucy Hawthorne See Jenny Lewis sparkle at St. Paul's Palace Theatre

20/60 Darin Kamnetz See MINNSTAFASHION kick off Fashion Week MN

21/60 Chris Juhn Scenes from City Pages' 40th Birthday Disco Bash at First Avenue

22/60 Adam Iverson The faces of Minneapolis' 2019 MayDay parade

23/60 Tony Nelson See Garth Brooks turn U.S. Bank Stadium into a horny honky-tonk

24/60 Alma Guzman Trinidad-inspired, soul-rooted: Ingridients is popping up around the Twin Cities

25/60 Tony Nelson Yas Queen: Scenes from Lizzo's triumphant homecoming Palace victory lap

26/60 Andy Bothwell Take a gander at Valley Fair's new food for 2019

27/60 Steve Cohen Scenes from the final night at Lee's Liquor Lounge

28/60 Billy Briggs See Cher's fabulous Xcel spectacle

29/60 Tony Nelson See the rappers and fans of Soundset 2019

30/60 Lucy Hawthorne Peek inside Kado no Mise, one of the Twin Cities' most innovative brunch spots

31/60 Lucy Hawthorne See the teens go absolutely nuts for Billie Eilish at the Armory

32/60 Mary Mathis Scenes from all-night art fest Northern Spark 2019

33/60 Lucy Hawthorne See Vampire Weekend get jammy at the Armory

34/60 Tony Nelson Pride 2019: See the joyful faces of the Twin Cities parade

35/60 Tony Nelson Rock the Garden 2019 looked a little something like this

36/60 Tony Nelson Scenes from another geektastic CONvergence sci-fi/fantasy blowout

37/60 Steve Cohen See the bands and fans of Basilica Block Party 2019

38/60 Lucy Hawthorne See Snail Mail deliver the indie-rock goods at First Ave

39/60 Lucy Hawthorne City Spaces: This arty Northeast treasure is known as the Wolf House

40/60 Billy Briggs See Cardi B pack a sold-out Target Center

41/60 Mary Mathis Scenes from Northeast's arf-tastic Dog Parade

42/60 Mike Madison See the people of Open Streets 2019 take over northeast Minneapolis

43/60 Mike Madison Wu-Tang! P.O.S! Incubus! Diplo! See the music of X Games 2019 at the Armory

44/60 Andy Bothwell X Games 2019: Sharp turns, wipe outs, high flying bikes, and wicked haircuts

45/60 Tony Nelson Take a photo tour of Minneapolis' forthcoming Fillmore music venue

46/60 Lucy Hawthorne Take a look at Seed Cafe's vegan delights

47/60 Lucy Hawthorne City Spaces: This Mac-Groveland charmer is timely and timeless

48/60 CP Staff Look at real-world photos of 2019's new Minnesota State Fair foods

49/60 Alma Guzman Peek inside Due Focacceria, Mac-Groveland's knockout new Italian spot

50/60 Steve Cohen See 'Weird Al' bring the silly to the Minnesota State Fair

51/60 Mike Madison Scenes from the 2019 Minnesota State Fair: 80 fantastic fair photos

52/60 Chris Juhn See the homemade aircrafts of Red Bull's Flugtag plunge into the Mississippi

53/60 Tony Nelson See Massive Attack reckon with past, present, and future at the sold-out Palace

54/60 Lucy Hawthorne Peek inside Kieran’s Kitchen, the hyper-local Northeast venture from Kieran Folliard

55/60 CP Staff + Readers The most spooktacular Halloween houses around Minneapolis & St. Paul

56/60 Mike Madison Let's gaze upon these spooktacular Halloween costumes at Psycho Suzi's

57/60 Billy Briggs See Celine Dion unleash her diva powers on Target Center

58/60 Alma Guzman Peek inside Standish Cafe, your favorite new brunch hangout

59/60 Tony Nelson See Angel Olsen heat up First Ave on a frigid night