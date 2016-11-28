$500-$1K gets you into Paisley Park's 4-day 'Celebration' of Prince

If you answered yes, and then happened to arrive at $499-$999, have we got news for you.

That's the princely sum attendees must pay to attend "Celebration 2017," the just-announced April 20-23 event at Prince's Paisley Park compound in Chanhassen, Minnesota.

What does re-routing your portion of the mortgage buy? Performances from the Revolution, Morris Day & the Time, New Power Generation, and Liz Warfield & Shelby J with members of 3RDEYEGIRL.

General admission passes ($499 plus fees) provide "five hours of event programming" each day, plus events, panel discussions, and guided tours. VIP passes ($999 plus fees) allow for preferred seating, parking, photos/autographs, exclusive merch, and "a meal pass." Tickets are available here.

So, is "Celebration 2017" a good deal? Not even close. Here's Star Tribune music critic Chris Riemenschneider with some historical context:

Paisley Park compared the $500-$1000 Celebration 2017 to event of same name in 2000. Tickets for that one: $70 (Prince concert included!) — C. Riemenschneider (@ChrisRstrib) November 28, 2016

Adjusted for inflation, that's $98.26 in today's dollars. Those seven-day passes afforded nightly visits to Paisley, plus the obvious and incalculable benefit of seeing Prince perform that week at Northrop Auditorium in Minneapolis.

Of course, that won't stop Purple One diehards from honoring their hero, who died April 21 of a painkiller overdose at Paisley.

At April's celebration, you'll get the Revolution, Prince's heyday-era backing band who performed back-to-back-to-back nights at First Avenue in September. Longtime associates the Time and NPG, both of whom played October's tribute show at Xcel Energy Center, add to the lineup that "brings together musicians, creative personnel, special guests and friends who worked closest with Prince and knew him best," according to Monday's press release.

In other Paisley news, the recording studio/performance space/living area that's now a museum recently began offering some new up-sells, including weekly dance parties and Sunday brunch.