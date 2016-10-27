5 things we learned from the 'Oasis: Supersonic' documentary

On Wednesday, for just one night, the Lagoon Cinema in Uptown Minneapolis hosted new documentary Oasis: Supersonic. From the Oscar-winning producers of the Amy Winehouse doc Amy, this film showcases Noel and Liam Gallagher’s origins as brothers and bandmates.

In it, there were plenty of obvious bits that even the mildest Oasis fan would expect. Did you know Liam and Noel fought a lot? Did you know "Wonderwall" was a huge hit? But, for the most part, Supersonic is full of brand-new content, including fresh interviews from the band, Gallagher family members, roadies, techs, everyone.

This incredibly in-depth documentary has everything for the Oasis diehard, as well as for anyone who only knows their first two critically acclaimed albums. Here are five things learned from last night’s Minnesota premiere. Disclaimer: There’s lots, lots more to learn.

1. It’s intentionally incomplete

Oasis put out eight albums and toured heavily between 1994 and 2008, yet this documentary only focuses on the time between 1994's Definitely Maybe and 1995's (What’s the Story?) Morning Glory. While there was almost certainly more to discuss, the clear arc and intent by the Gallaghers (and director Mat Whitecross) was to focus on one particular storyline. They did that, and quite well.

2. Band members quitting didn’t affect Noel and Liam much

Without giving too much away, there are some great lines throughout this movie surrounding the Gallagher bros' attempts to find new drummers and bass players. Like most bands, some dudes just can’t take the grind of a massive international tour. Sometimes, they call it quits. One quit for a bird-related reason. Yes, Liam and Noel have thoughts.

3. Four percent of Britain's population applied for tickets to see one Oasis show

The film’s core revolves around Oasis making their way to a two-day show in Knebworth in 1996, where 250,000 people came to see them. Eventually, they come to find out that 4 percent of the U.K.s population applied for tickets to that show. Had they played for 10 days, they would have played to 2.4 million people. That’s 2.4 million interested people that applied for tickets.

4. Liam’s story about how he became interested in music is hilarious

Without giving anything away, it involves a young Liam, a hammer, a hospital visit, and a Noel alibi. Fill in the blanks.

5. They had a rough upbringing

Noel and Liam's relationship with their mom, Peggie (who was interviewed and is in much of the film) was fantastic, but their adult relationship with their dad is nonexistent. As children, the three of them -- Liam, Noel, and brother Paul -- dealt with harsh times with their father, whom their mother eventually summed up enough courage to leave.

As adults, the Gallagher brothers run into their father again, and that story is one of the emotional highs of the film. But, as Noel says at one point, learning to play the guitar was an effort to steer clear of trouble with his dad. He suggests that maybe, in a way, his dad “beat the music” into him.

Despite the fact Oasis billed Wednesday's screening as a one-off affair, it looks like Oasis: Supersonic will roll throughout the week at AMC Arbor Lakes 16.