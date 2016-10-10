5 things to expect when Kanye West's Saint Pablo Tour hits St. Paul

Through his music, personality, and relationships, Ye has captivated and divided mainstream pop culture audiences for almost 15 years. Part of the appeal is his absolute lack of musical staleness, especially after the release of 2010's My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy -- a wacky yet emotional, maximalist but beautiful hip-hop album that scored unanimous critical praise. After that came Jay-Z collab Watch the Throne, then the harshly minimalist Yeezus, and in February the all-over-the-place The Life of Pablo.

For Minnesotans, it’s been eight years since we've been able to participate in the madness first-hand. In 2011, Yeezy and Jay-Z canceled their Watch the Throne tour date in Minneapolis due to a reroute in the schedule. In 2013, the Yeezus tour stop in Minneapolis was stopped due to a damaged LED screen.

On Monday at St. Paul's Xcel Energy Center, Kanye West will finally step foot back in Minnesota. Here’s what to expect, based on recent reviews and recaps.

1. Kanye's stage moves -- literally

The stage for the Saint Pablo Tour is reportedly a floater, and it’s a pretty impressive sight.

As Greg Kot of the Chicago Tribune writes, “Kanye West took to the air Friday at the United Center and floated just out of arm's reach of the audience on a stage that resembled a flat-bed space ship.”

This approach, the same one taken by Kanye's nemisis Taylor Swift last fall at Xcel, gives those up in the nosebleeds a chance to get close.

2. Songs from his whole discography

Several reviews, including this one from Consequence of Sound, indicate that West is playing songs that range from “Slow Jamz” from his 2004 College Dropout debut, to a slew of tracks from his most recent release. Fans that “miss the old Kanye” will be just as happy as those who love the new stuff ... and understood that reference.

3. Songs from other artists

Hip-hop shows rarely feature cover songs, but it looks like they'll be part of Yeezy’s set. Several reviews suggest covers of Drake, Schoolboy Q, and the G.O.O.D. music collective may may turn up. What are the odds of a Prince-inspired cover?

4. Major access to Mr. West -- maybe too much?

The New York Times’ rave review of his show at Banker’s Life Field House did call out one downside: The crowd, or rather the access West’s intense fans had to him on the main level.

As Jon Caramanica puts it, “The setup wasn’t without its complications, though. On two occasions, Mr. West stopped the music because he perceived the tangle of people beneath him to be a little too rowdy.”

The lesson here: Have fun, but be respectful to Mr. West to get the full effect of the show.

5. The merch table won’t be as great as the show

Noisey’s review of the tour kickoff says there isn’t that great of a selection.

“The merch booths were surprisingly sparse for a man who just executed a worldwide pop-up shop in 21 different cities. The only options were an orange longsleeve of The Life of Pablo cover and the airbrushed Donda West and Robert Kardashian tees. The longsleeve is $70, and the tee is $45.”

Maybe the merch offerings have expanded since August. But hey, if not, that’s OK too. Because from the sounds of it, you won't need souvenirs to remember an event this elaborate and magnificent.