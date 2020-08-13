5 State Fair Grandstand shows rescheduled for 2021

Five of the artists booked to play the Grandstand this fall seem to think so—they’ve rescheduled their concerts for next year. Miranda Lambert is now set to play on Aug. 26, the Doobie Brothers on Aug. 31, Tim McGraw on Sept. 1, NF on Sept. 3, and ventriloquist Darci Lynne with the Okee Dokee Boys Sept. 6.

If you already bought tickets for the 2020 shows, they’ll be honored next year. If for some reason you’ve done a complete 180 and now hate country music or ventriloquism, you can request a refund at [email protected] And tickets for the rescheduled concerts are on sale at etix.com.

That’s a ways off, so until then… well, you can watch this clip of the Doobie Brothers busting up a bootlegging scam on What’s Happening!!