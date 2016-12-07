5 Minnesota acts who scored 2017 Grammy nominations

The Okee Dokee Brothers: Best Children's Album

The Okee Dokee Bros are fast becoming Grammy royalty! All three kiddie-geared albums from Joe Mailander and Justin Lansing have earned Grammy love, including this year's Saddle Up. The strummin' pals won Best Children's Album for their 2013 release, Can You Canoe?

KING: Best Urban Contemporary Album

Two-thirds of L.A.-based R&B risers KING hail from Minnesota. Read our interview with the trio from February, the same month their debut album We Are King arrived.

Mint Condition: Best R&B Album

The '90s R&B hitmakers came back strong with their holiday-themed 2015 album Healing Season. Read our look back at Minnesota-produced Top 40 hits, including Mint Condition's 1991 jam “Breakin’ My Heart (Pretty Brown Eyes)," here.

Prince: Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical

Our fallen, pint-sized hero could win posthumous props for the engineering work on his final album, Hit N Run Phase Two. Read our memorial issue to Prince here.

Bon Iver: Best Alternative Music Album and Best Recording Package

Alright, so this one's a bit of a stretch because cartographers contend Eau Claire, Wisconsin, falls just outside of Minnesota's eastern border.

But we all know Bon Iver mastermind Justin Vernon bros down hard with Twin Cities music-makers, including Ryan Olson, Andrew Broder, and Michael Lewis, all of whom contributed to Best Alt Music Album nominee 22, A Million. And let's not forget Minnesota artist Eric Timothy Carlson, who could take home Best Recording Package honors for his work on 22, A Million. Read our semi-exclusive feature on that album here.

The Weeknd's hot-shit new LP, November's Starboy, has a huge Minnesota presence -- including executive producer Doc McKinney, plus production work from Stand4rd members Bobby Raps and Psymun -- but it missed the 2017 qualification deadline by about a month.

The 59th annual Grammy Awards will be broadcast February 12; all-powerful pop force Beyoncé leads the pack with nine noms. View the complete list of nominees here.