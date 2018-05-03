The Minneapolis Parks and Recreation Board just announced this summer’s Music & Movies in the Parks lineup, and, well, it’s a little overwhelming. The movie selections (check ‘em out here) are pretty straightforward—you’ve probably heard of Black Panther, right? But with so many free concerts, your eyes might just get a little blurry making sense of it all.

The August Movies & Music Series, which pairs off local bands each Friday in August with a crowd-pleasing flick, speaks for itself. This year, you can catch All Tomorrow’s Petty & Almost Famous (Aug. 3), Roma di Luna & Hidden Figures (Aug. 10), the Bad Man & Catch Me If You Can (Aug. 17), and Nooky Jones & Cadillac Records.(Aug. 24)

In addition to those, here are five free shows to keep on your radar as you plan your summer. And after that, plunge into the complete listings below.

June 8

Candid Kid at Lake Harriet Bandshell, 7:30 p.m.

When the peppy indie-rock quartet released its latest EP, Blush, last summer, Benjamin Muller had this to say to City Pages: “It represents that music, as a whole, is one of most accepted ways for adults to express candidness and the in-the-moment, over-the-top feelings you feel in a specific space—even if it’s not something that necessarily lasts.”

June 17

Katy Vernon at Lake Harriet Bandshell, 5:30 p.m.

Vernon is one of the Twin Cities’ most tireless champions of the oft-mocked ukulele. As she told City Pages a few years back: “I think most people still think it's pretty twee. Every time I write a song on it I'm trying to make it sound different. It's at versatile as any other instrument. I also put together Uke Fest every year and that embraces the large range of how it can sound.”

June 29

Jillian Rae at Lake Harriet Bandshell, 7:30 p.m.

Last summer, Rae released the EP Wanderlust, her first collection since her 2013 debut album, composed of tracks that didn’t quite fit her vision for a full-length that’s apparently still in the works. “I want a song to mean different things to each individual listener,” she told us last August. “I’m just putting details of my life, be it good or bad. This shit happens to everyone.”

July 16

Dan Israel at Lake Harriet Bandshell, 7:30 p.m.

The veteran singer-songwriter is releasing his 14th album, You’re Free, next week. “At this point, I’m not willing to totally change who I am for other people anymore,” he says. “That’s part of the liberation of the album, too. I’m going to be myself.” Look for our full feature on Israel next Wednesday.

August 28

Ben Noble at Father Hennepin Bluff Park, 7 p.m.

Taking a cue from Justin Vernon, the singer-songwriter holed up in a Wisconsin cabin to record his Graham Greene-inspired debut, Whisky Priest. “I’m an introvert by nature, but especially just going someplace that’s foreign to you and that is secluded and just knowing that you have X number of hours to work on something without distractions, it’s huge,” Noble said of the experience. “Being in the woods, it’s beautiful, it’s really inspiring.”

May 28

Rubber Soul: The Tribute at Lake Harriet Bandshell, 5:30 p.m.

Funktion Junction at Lake Harriet Bandshell, 7:30 p.m.

May 29

American Pleasure Dome at Father Hennepin Bluff Park, 7 p.m.

BATO BATO! Breck School Marimba Ensemble at Lake Harriet Bandshell, 7:30 p.m.

May 30

South High Community Band at Minnehaha Bandstand, 7 p.m.

May 31

Necessary Diversion at Minnehaha Bandstand, 7 p.m.

Linden Hills Chamber Orchestra at Lake Harriet Bandshell, 7:30 p.m.

June 1

Harmonic Relief at Minnehaha Bandstand, 7 p.m.

Emerson Avenue Band at Lake Harriet Bandshell, 7:30 p.m.

June 2

Kashimana at Lake Harriet Bandshell, 7:30 p.m.

June 3

Inver Hills Community Band at Lake Harriet Bandshell, 2:00 p.m.

Minneapolis Police Band at Lake Harriet Park, 5:30 p.m.

June 4

The Long Odds at Nicollet Island Park, 7 p.m.

3 Minutes to Midnight at Lake Harriet Bandshell, 7:30 p.m.

June 5

Kaleidoscope Effect at Father Hennepin Bluff Park, 7 p.m.

Tony Ortiz & the Guns of Soul at Lake Harriet Bandshell, 7:30 p.m.

June 6

Seward Concert Band at Minnehaha Bandstand, 7 p.m.

June 7

John Louis at Minnehaha Bandstand, 7 p.m.

Lynn O’Brien at Lake Harriet Bandshell, 7:30 p.m.

June 8

The Morning Kings at Minnehaha Bandstand, 7 p.m.

Candid Kid at Lake Harriet Bandshell, 7:30 p.m.

June 9

Twin Cities Mobile Jazz Project at Lake Harriet Bandshell, 7:30 p.m.

June 10

The Fairlanes at Minnehaha Bandstand, 2 p.m.

Lexi Wyman at Lake Harriet Bandshell, 5:30 p.m.

June 11

Sarah Streitz at Nicollet Island Park, 7 p.m.

Tim Houlihan at Lake Harriet Bandshell, 7:30 p.m.

June 12

Emily Haavik at Bryant Square Park, 6:30 p.m.

Rocksteady Breakfast at Father Hennepin Bluff Park, 7 p.m.

Machinery Hill at Lake Harriet Bandshell, 7:30 p.m.

June 13

Plymouth Concert Band at Minnehaha Bandstand, 7 p.m.

The Dieselfitters at Minnehaha Bandstand, 7 p.m.

June 14

Demolition Means Progress at Bryant Square Park, 6:30 p.m.

U of M Summer Band at Lake Harriet Bandshell, 7:30 p.m.

June 15

Timbre Junction at Minnehaha Bandstand, 7 p.m.

Liam Gerard at Lake Harriet Bandshell, 7:30 p.m.

June 16

Minnesota Philharmonic Orchestra at Lake Harriet Bandshell, 7:30 p.m.

June 17

Cantus at Minnehaha Bandstand, 2 p.m.

Katy Vernon at Lake Harriet Bandshell, 5:30 p.m.

June 18

Owen Ray at Nicollet Island Park, 7 p.m.

Minnesota Freedom Band at Lake Harriet Bandshell, 7:30 p.m.

June 19

The Zingrays at Bryant Square Park, 6:30 p.m.

Ben Cook-Feltz at Father Hennepin Bluff Park, 7 p.m.

Postina at Lake Harriet Bandshell, 7:30 p.m.

June 20

Lex-Ham Community Band at Minnehaha Bandstand, 7 p.m.

June 21

Grayshot at Bryant Square Park, 6:30 p.m.

Make Music Twin Cities – Accordionathon at Minnehaha Bandstand, 7 p.m.

Make Music Twin Cities – Sousapalooza at Lake Harriet Bandshell, 7:30 p.m.

June 22

The Modern Sovrans at Minnehaha Bandstand, 7 p.m.

Minnesota Sinfonia at Lake Harriet Bandshell, 7:30 p.m.

June 23

Dred I Dread at Lake Harriet Bandshell, 7:30 p.m.

June 24

Brooke Elizabeth at Minnehaha Bandstand, 2 p.m

The Home Fires at Lake Harriet Bandshell, 5:30 p.m.

June 25

Bob! (The Music of Dylan) at Nicollet Island Park, 7 p.m.

Brio Brass at Lake Harriet Bandshell, 7:30 p.m.

June 26

The Mystery Crew at Bryant Square Park, 6:30 p.m.

Family Three at Father Hennepin Bluff Park, 7 p.m.

Medalist Concert Band at Lake Harriet Bandshell, 7:30 p.m

June 27

Stone Arch Jazz Band at Minnehaha Bandstand, 7 p.m

June 28

Open Mic Night at Bryant Square Park, 6:30 p.m.

Westwind Big Band at Minnehaha Bandstand, 7 p.m.

Bend in the River Big Band at Lake Harriet Bandshell, 7:30 p.m.

June 29

Jason Roberts at Minnehaha Bandstand, 7 p.m.

Jillian Rae at Lake Harriet Bandshell, 7:30 p.m.

June 30

Minneapolis Pops Orchestra at Lake Harriet Bandshell, 7:30 p.m.

July 1

Amy & Adams at Minnehaha Bandstand 2 p.m.

Minneapolis Pops Orchestra at Lake Harriet Bandshell 5:30 p.m.

July 2

Wendy C. Johnson at Nicollet Island Park, 7 p.m.

Socaholix at Lake Harriet Bandshell, 7:30 p.m.

July 3

St. Louis Park Community Band at Lake Harriet Bandshell, 7:30 p.m.

July 5

Meg & Moni and the Conference Room at Minnehaha Bandstand, 7 p.m.

Robbinsdale City Band at Lake Harriet Bandshell, 7:30 p.m.

July 6

The West Metro Big Band at Minnehaha Bandstand, 7 p.m.

The Undergroove at Lake Harriet Bandshell, 7:30 p.m.

July 7

Minneapolis Pops Orchestra at Lake Harriet Bandshell, 7:30 p.m.

July 8

Latin Billies at Minnehaha Bandstand, 2 p.m.

Minneapolis Pops Orchestra at Lake Harriet Bandshell, 5:30 p.m.

July 9

FLOWTUS at Nicollet Island Park, 7 p.m.

Minnesota Orchestra at Lake Harriet Bandshell, 7:30 p.m.

July 10

One Ukulele at Bryant Square Park, 6:30 p.m.

The Dirty Banks at Father Hennepin Bluff Park, 7 p.m.

Classic Big Band & the Nostalgics Vocal Quartet at Lake Harriet Bandshell, 7:30 p.m.

July 11

Brooklyn Community Band at Minnehaha Bandstand 7 p.m.

July 12

Calhoun Isles Community Band at Bryant Square Park, 6:30 p.m.

Sonic Love Child at Minnehaha Bandstand, 7 p.m.

Minnesota Sinfonia at Lake Harriet Bandshell, 7:30 p.m.

July 13

Blue Groove Blugrass Band at Minnehaha Bandstand, 7 p.m.

Emily Haavik & the 35s at Lake Harriet Bandshell, 7:30 p.m.

July 14

Minneapolis Pops Orchestra at Lake Harriet Bandshell, 7:30 p.m.

July 15

Mother Banjo at Minnehaha Bandstand, 2 p.m.

Minneapolis Pops Orchestra at Lake Harriet Bandshell, 5:30 p.m.

July 16

SuperDuty at Nicollet Island Park, 7 p.m.

Dan Israel at Lake Harriet Bandshell, 7:30 p.m.

July 17

Ameet at Father Hennepin Bluff Park, 7 p.m.

Calhoun Isles Community Band at Lake Harriet Bandshell, 7:30 p.m.

July 18

The Badinovs at Minnehaha Bandstand, 7 p.m.

July 19

Brooke Elizabeth at Bryant Square Park, 6:30 p.m.

Barbara Meyer Band at Minnehaha Bandstand, 7 p.m.

JØUR at Lake Harriet Bandshell, 7:30 p.m.

July 20

No Man’s String Band at Minnehaha Bandstand, 7 p.m.

Minnesota Sinfonia at Lake Harriet Bandshell, 7:30 p.m.

July 21

Minneapolis Pops Orchestra at Lake Harriet Bandshell, 7:30 p.m.

July 22

Matt Silverberg at Minnehaha Bandstand, 2 p.m.

Minneapolis Pops Orchestra at Lake Harriet Bandshell, 5:30 p.m.

July 23

World Beat Connection at Nicollet Island Park, 7 p.m.

Paul Barry & the Ace Tones at Lake Harriet Bandshell, 7:30 p.m.

July 24

Shrewd Mammals at Bryant Square Park, 6:30 p.m.

The Mystery Crew at Father Hennepin Bluff Park, 7 p.m.

Civic Orchestra of Minneapolis at Lake Harriet Bandshell, 7:30 p.m.

July 25

Emergence Brass Band at Minnehaha Bandstand, 7 p.m.

July 26

Open Mic Night at Bryant Square Park, 6:30 p.m.

River City Jazz Orchestra at Minnehaha Bandstand, 7:00 p.m.

Andriana Lehr at Lake Harriet Bandshell, 7:30 p.m.

July 27

M French at Minnehaha Bandstand, 7 p.m.

DIVES at Lake Harriet Bandshell, 7:30 p.m.

July 28

Minneapolis Pops Orchestra at Lake Harriet Bandshell, 7:30 p.m.

July 29

Ecuador Manta at Minnehaha Bandstand, 2 p.m.

Minneapolis Pops Orchestra at Lake Harriet Bandshell, 5:30 p.m.

July 30

Hunker’d Down Blues Band at Nicollet Island Park, 7 p.m.

Sherwin Linton at Lake Harriet Bandshell, 7:30 p.m.

July 31

Rocksteady Breakfast at Bryant Square Park, 6:30 p.m.

Sarah Morris at Father Hennepin Bluff Park, 7:00 p.m.

Gypsy Mania Hot Club Quartet at Lake Harriet Bandshell, 7:30 p.m.

August 1

Twin Cities Mobile Jazz Project at Minnehaha Bandstand, 7:00 p.m.

August 2

John Louis at Bryant Square Park, 6:30 p.m.

Nick Dinius Band at Minnehaha Bandstand, 7 p.m.

Pan-Handlers Steel Drum Band at Lake Harriet Bandshell, 7:30 p.m.

August 3

Rich Lewis Band at Minnehaha Bandstand, 7:00 p.m

August Music & Movie series: All Tomorrow’s Petty & Almost Famous at Lake Harriet Bandshell, 7:30 p.m.

August 4

The Belfast Cowboys at Lake Harriet Bandshell, 7:30 p.m.

August 5

Marimba Bullies at Minnehaha Bandstand, 2 p.m.

Natania & Ticket to Brasil at Lake Harriet Bandshell, 5:30 p.m.

August 6

Innocent Reggae Band at Nicollet Island Park, 7 p.m.

The Sound of Simon at Lake Harriet Bandshell, 7:30 p.m.

August 7

Percolators at Bryant Square Park, 6:30 p.m.

Nomothetic at Father Hennepin Bluff Park, 7 p.m.

Vicky Emerson at Lake Harriet Bandshell, 7:30 p.m.

August 8

World Jazz Collegium at Minnehaha Bandstand, 7 p.m.

August 9

The Modern Sovrans at Bryant Square Park, 6:30 p.m.

Brian Peterson at Minnehaha Bandstand, 7 p.m.

The Usual Things at Lake Harriet Bandshell, 7:30 p.m.

August 10

The Zingrays at Minnehaha Bandstand, 7 p.m.

August Music & Movie series: Roma di Luna & Hidden Figures at Lake Harriet Bandshell, 7:30 p.m.

August 11

Michael Monroe at Lake Harriet Bandshell, 7:30 p.m.

August 12

City of Lakes at Minnehaha Bandstand, 2 p.m.

Charanga Tropical at Lake Harriet Bandshell, 5:30 p.m.

August 13

Women’s Drum Center with Taikollaborative at Nicollet Island Park, 7 p.m.

Kenwood Symphony Orchestra at Lake Harriet Bandshell, 7:30 p.m.

August 14

RLGDPPL at Father Hennepin Bluff Park, 7 p.m.

The Siems-Hauer Acoustic Roots Project at Lake Harriet Bandshell, 7:30 p.m.

August 15

Handsome Midnight at Minnehaha Bandstand, 7 p.m.

August 16

Necessary Diversion at Bryant Square Park, 6:30 p.m.

Catherine English at Minnehaha Bandstand, 7 p.m.

La Danse Fatale at Lake Harriet Bandshell, 7:30 p.m.

August 17

Bossa Jazz Band at Minnehaha Bandstand, 7 p.m.

August Music & Movie series: The Bad Man & Catch Me If You Can at Lake Harriet Bandshell, 7:30 p.m.

August 18

New Primitives at Lake Harriet Bandshell, 7:30 p.m.

August 19

Siama’s Congo Roots at Minnehaha Bandstand, 2 p.m.

Charanga Tropical at Lake Harriet Bandshell, 5:30 p.m.

August 20

Demolition Means Progress at Nicollet Island Park, 7 p.m.

Matt Hannah at Lake Harriet Bandshell, 7:30 p.m.

August 21

Meg & Moni and the Conference Room at Bryant Square Park, 6:30 p.m.

Rebel Queens at Father Hennepin Bluff Park, 7 p.m.

Wenso Ashby at Lake Harriet Bandshell, 7:30 p.m.

August 22

Shrewd Mammals at Minnehaha Bandstand, 7 p.m.

August 23

Open Mic Night at Bryant Square Park, 6:30 p.m.

Broken Heartland String Band at Minnehaha Bandstand, 7 p.m.

Margot at Lake Harriet Bandshell, 7:30 p.m.

August 24

Famous Volcanoes at Minnehaha Bandstand, 7 p.m.

August Music & Movie series: Nooky Jones & Cadillac Records at Lake Harriet Bandshell, 7:30 p.m.

August 25

The Craig Clark Band at Lake Harriet Bandshell, 7:30 p.m.

August 26

Concrete Surgery at Minnehaha Bandstand, 2 p.m

Rob Meany & Terramara at Lake Harriet Bandshell, 5:30 p.m.

August 27

Grayshot at Nicollet Island Park, 7 p.m.

Minnesota Mandolin Orchestra at Lake Harriet Bandshell, 7:30 p.m.

August 28

Ben Noble at Father Hennepin Bluff Park, 7 p.m.

Art Kistler & the EP Boulevard Show Band at Lake Harriet Bandshell, 7:30 p.m.

August 29

One Ukulele at Minnehaha Bandstand, 7 p.m.

August 30

Classic Brass Quintet at Minnehaha Bandstand, 7 p.m.

Tim Patrick & the Blue Eyes Band at Lake Harriet Bandshell, 7:30 p.m.

August 31

Percolators at Minnehaha Bandstand, 7 p.m.

VocalEssence at Lake Harriet Bandshell, 7:30 p.m.

September 1

Jackson & the Roosters at Lake Harriet Bandshell, 7:30 p.m.

September 2

Matra at Minnehaha Bandstand, 2:00 p.m.

Bluedog at Lake Harriet Bandshell, 5:30 p.m.

September 3