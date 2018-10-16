5 benefit events planned for Minneapolis shooting victim Aaron 'Hix' Lee

Through nine days, that's how much money has been crowdfunded for Lee, a Minneapolis musician who was robbed and shot outside Northeast's 331 Club on October 5 (two suspects were arrested last Friday).

The goal to help pay Hix's medical bills? $100,000.

Additional help is one the way for the Red Daughters' multi-instrumentalist, with five fundraising efforts planned throughout the next five weeks.

First up, there's a Tuesday happy hour at Smack Shack in Minneapolis' North Loop. Organized by nonprofit Serving Those Serving, the evening will feature free brews from Modist Brewing Co., a silent auction, and a prize-pack drawing valued at $120. A $20 minimum donation is suggested; more info here.

How do your Wednesdays in November look? We ask because Mortimer's -- the recently reborn Uptown bar/venue -- just announced a month-long run of shows benefiting Lee.

"Aaron 'Hix' Lee -- our favorite bearded, cowboy hat wearing, key-pounding, jalopy driving, bandmate -- was shot in the stomach on the streets of Minneapolis on October 5th," reads the Facebook event for Hix Benefit Month. "While Hix would give the shirt off of his back to someone who needs it, he would never ask for it if he needed one. So his family is asking for him. And while saving a life is priceless, there is a cost, and with no insurance to help shoulder the burden, once recovered there will be a very large medical bill for Hix to face."

Here's what's "on tap" (tavern humor!) at Mort's:

November 7: Buildings, Silt, Conscripts

November 14: Al Church, Lazy Scorsese

November 21: TBA

November 28: Private Oates, Southside Desire

Click here to donate to Lee's GoFundMe campaign.