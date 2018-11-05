4 great concerts you can go to AFTER you vote

Monday 11.5

Go knock on some doors or phone bank or something. There’ll be plenty of live music waiting for you after you vote.

Complete Monday music listings here.

Tuesday 11.6

Jay Rock @ Amsterdam

Released earlier this year, the L.A. rapper’s third album, Redemption, is his strongest to date, partly due to the inclusion of “King’s Dead,” which also appeared on the Black Panther soundtrack. (That’s the track where Future croaks “slob on me knob.”) In addition to features from his Top Dawg Entertainment labelmates Kendrick Lamar and SZA, J. Cole and Jeremih also appear on the album. With Reason and Why Khaliq. 8 p.m. $20. 6 6th St. , St. Paul. More info here.—Keith Harris

Complete Tuesday music listings here.

Wednesday 11.7

Tash Sultana @ Palace Theatre

The 23-year-old Australian ex-busker Tash Sultana plays every instrument her debut album, Flow State, but her guitar work shines brightest. She which paints each tune with an array of styles—a psychedelic solo rips over hip-hop beats on “Murder to the Mind” and there’s a flamenco/ Led Zep escapade on “Blackbird.” Sultana’s lush, often labyrinthine music is an intriguing, genre-defying puree while her moody, elastic vocals evoke mystical soul and blues. Ocean Alley opens. 8 p.m. $39.50. 17 W. 7th Pl., St. Paul. More info here.—Rick Mason

Complete Wednesday music listings here.

Thursday 11.8

Lee Ann Womack @ Cedar Cultural Center

Graced with a wonderful, expressive voice—sweet, yet spiked with vinegar—and an affinity for traditional country, Lee Ann Womack successfully negotiated corporate Nashville at the start of her career with such crossover country-pop hits as “I Hope You Dance.” But for 2017’s widely acclaimed The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone she returned to her personal and musical East Texas roots, with smart covers and her own great songwriting. Blending tenderness, grit, and plainspoken hard-times lyrics, Womack and producer/husband Frank Liddell worked up a rich, organic mix of honky-tonk, blues, gospel, and soul. Jake Jones opens. 7:30 p.m. $30—$35. 416 Cedar Ave. S., Minneapolis. More info here.—Rick Mason



Brother Ali @ First Avenue

Brother Ali’s national breakthrough, Shadows of the Sun, turns 15 this year, and he’ll be celebrating the anniversary of that local hip-hop landmark at tonight’s show. Great as that 2003 album is, the Rhymesayers veteran has grown and developed plenty as an artist in the years since, so it’ll be fun to hear him go back to how it all (pretty much) started. 7 p.m. $20. 701 N. 1st Ave., Minneapolis. More info here.—Keith Harris

Complete Thursday music listings here.