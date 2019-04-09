Another way we know the State Fair is on its way? More Grandstand announcements arrived today. Three of them, in fact.

It wouldn’t be the State Fair without a teenpop act. On Friday, August 23, the boy band Why Don’t We, which includes Stillwater, Minnesota’s own Jonah Marais, will show up to be audibly adored by their young fans. Tickets are $28-$38 and go on sale this Friday, April 12 at noon.

It wouldn’t be the State Fair without some country music veterans. Trace Adkins, Clint Black, and Terri Clark are three good ones, and they’re coming on Sunday, August 25, as part of what’s dubbed the “Hits. Hats. History. Tour.” I hope the “history” part covers about how Teddy Roosevelt gave the “Big Stick” speech at the Minnesota State Fair in 1901. Tickets are $31-$41 and go on sale 11 a.m. this Friday.

And what the hell, let’s start this paragraph the same way: It wouldn’t be the State Fair without an oldies act. This year the nostalgia duties fall to Tommy James and the Shondells, who you may know from such hits as Joan Jett’s “Crimson & Clover,” Tiffany’s “I Think We’re Alone Now,” and Billy Idol’s “Mony Mony.” They’re headlining the Happy Together Tour, which also features the Turtles, Chuck Negron, formerly of Three Dog Night, Gary Puckett & The Union Gap, the Buckinghams, the Classics IV, and the Cowsills. That show is on Monday, August 26, and tickets, which cost $31, go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

Oh, and two more bits of Grandstand news: G. Love & Special Sauce will be opening for Daryl Hall & John Oates on Wednesday, August 28, while special guests Mavis Staples and Savannah Conley have joined the Current’s Music On-A-Stick show featuring Brandi Carlile on Saturday, August 31.

In addition to the Carlile and Hall & Oates shows, the 2019 Grandstand lineup so far also includes Hootie & the Blowfish with special guest Barenaked Ladies on Thursday, August 22; “Weird Al” Yankovic on Tuesday, August 27; Lionel Richie on Friday, August 30; and the MSF Amateur Talent Contest Finals on Sunday, September 1. And there’s more to come.

Tickets will be available at etix.com, by calling 800-514-3849, or at the State Fairgrounds Ticket Office until 1 p.m. on Friday, April 12.