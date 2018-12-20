Specifically, next year's four-day X Games concert series is set to feature Wu-Tang Clan (August 2), Diplo (August 3), Incubus (August 4), and several others. Featuring multiple Foo Fighters, metal cover band Chevy Metal will kick things off on August 1. Local favorites P.O.S (August 2) and the Blind Shake (August 4) are on tap, as is Oakland punk band SWMRS (August 1).

Starting at $20, tickets are available now; various VIP and package deals abound. Here's the full schedule of shows:

Thursday, August 1

- Chevy Metal

- SWMRS

Friday, August 2

- Wu-Tang Clan

- P.O.S

Saturday, August 3

- Diplo

Sunday, August 4

- Incubus

- The Blind Shake

Around 119,000 fans attended last year's X Games in Minneapolis. You can spot some of 'em in this photo slideshow recap of the aerial insanity.

The Wu-Tang Clan are, famously, nuthing ta fuck wit. But this recent NPR Tiny Desk performance is absolutely sumthing ta fuck wit.