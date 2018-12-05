2019 Blue Ox Festival lineup announced: Trampled by Turtles, Charlie Parr, a heckuva lot more

Aside from sharing the same zip code, there’s honestly not much in common between the hiply ballyhooed artstravaganza Eaux Claires and the homier, more focussed Blue Ox Festival, a three-day event dedicated to bluegrass, roots, and Americana music.

And it's Blue Ox we're talking about here. Whispering Pines Campground will be the festival's home yet again, for the fifth year running, from June 13-15, 2019, and, as always, Pert Near Sandstone will host (and play two sets). Tickets are already on sale; the price will bump up after December 11, so get on it at blueoxmusicfestival.com or 715-602-4440.

This year’s lineup includes names familiar to Minnesota music fans—Trampled By Turtles, Charlie Parr—as well as names that loom large for fans of aficionados of the rootsy and/or acoustic, including Grammy cham-peens the Infamous Stringdusters, guitar virtuoso Billy Strings (no it’s not his real name, I checked), honored old-timer Del McCoury, and the brilliantly badass Sarah Shook and the Disarmers.

The full lineup? Why, it's right here.