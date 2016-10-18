2017 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame noms unveiled -- do you care?

Tuesday is such a day, as the R 'n' R HOF unveiled the nominees for its 2017 class. Among the first-timers: Bad Brains, Depeche Mode, Electric Light Orchestra, Jane's Addiction, Joan Baez, Journey, Pearl Jam, Steppenwolf, and Tupac Shakur.

Among the returning noms: Chaka Khan, Chic, Janet Jackson, J. Geils Band, Joe Tex, Kraftwerk, MC5, the Cars, the Zombies, and Yes.

Notably absent, at least for those with Minnesota zip codes: Minneapolis rockers the Replacements, who scored a nomination in 2013, a very off-brand accomplishment for the lovable underdogs.

To become eligible, 25 years must have passed since an artist's first single or album. Fan voting is open now through December 5, and the resulting top-five "fan ballot" will be factored in with more than 800 ballots from historians and music-biz pros, most of whom are presumably old white guys. The grand reveal of the '17 class is scheduled for later in December, and the induction ceremony will go down in April.

But all of this information ... all of those logistics ... do you care? Is this entire enterprise a backwards-looking, out-of-touch, chin-stroking farce lacking any contemporary relevance? Or is it an essential element of rock 'n' roll history and culture, a living, breathing, omnipotent canonical script?

Let us know via this poll, and the results will dictate our decision to cover or not cover the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame from now until the coming invasion or when the sun explodes* -- whichever comes first.

*Current and future City Pages editors are not obligated to respect this vow.