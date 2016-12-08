2 facts about Music Hall Minneapolis, the new venue apparently replacing Mill City Nights

Actual facts have been extremely hard to come by, but here's what we do know:

Two concerts are currently on the calendar for Music Hall: D.R.A.M., Allan Kingdom, Finding Novyon, and DJ TIIIIIIIIIIP on New Year's Eve, plus 21-year-old R&B star Kehlani on May 6.

Entourage Events Group is "involved" with Music Hall, 89.3 the Current reports. EEG also runs the the Fine Line Music Cafe in Minneapolis.

And that's all, folks!

It's even unclear if the venue will be billed as Music Hall MPLS, as it appears on the New Year's party Facebook event, or Music Hall Minneapolis, as it appears on the Kehlani one.

City Pages has reached out to EEG, the promoters of both events, and Minneapolis-based Swervo Development Corp., which owns the building located at 11 N. 5th St. When substantive details emerge, we'll let you know.

Mill City Nights (né The Brick) closed last month after four years in business. Representatives of its owners, Anschutz Entertainment Group (AEG), tell City Pages they're not involved with this new mystery venue.