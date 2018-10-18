17 things I've had to explain to my therapist

Here is a length but not exhaustive list of the people, concepts, events, and websites I have explained to him over the past five years.

1. How Gritty became Antifa



2. Beyoncé fans



3. Twitter



4. Why Twitter is the worst



5. Max Martin



6. The M.I.A. truffle fry incident



7. That feelings are bad and I need to have as few of them as possible



8. Why David Brooks is dumb



9 . The “certainty of hopelessness” standard that bankruptcy courts require you to meet to discharge your student loans



10. That I can’t come in today, I’m sadder than usual



11. It’s not me, it’s capitalism

12. Robert Christgau



13. Tinder



14. Why Tinder is the worst



15. That I am “finshed with sex"



16. That, look, I know this is the second cancellation this month but I already took a shower and ate two handfuls of peanuts and I’m sorry that’s all I’ve got in me today



17. How Gritty became a Communist