16 concerts we reviewed the hell out of in 2018

Now you can vicariously re-enjoy some of the year's biggest musical events by reading 16 of City Pages' best concert reviews. We've arranged them here chronologically, so it'll be kind of like living through 2018 all over again. And who wouldn't want to do that?

Dua Lipa at the Armory in June Darin Kamnetz

Dua Lipa’s personality bursts through her aloof surface at the Armory by Marcus Michalik

Jimmy Buffett Special to the Star Tribune

Jimmy Buffett and the Eagles at Target Field: A timeline by Ryan Warner

Tony Nelson

Harry Styles is a rock star now by Kara Nesvig

FIDLAR at First Ave: It was all kind of a blur. Emily Cassel

We got drunk and saw FIDLAR. Here's what we remember. by Emily Cassel and Hannah Sayle

Dream Wife Facebook

Dream Wife’s feminist fury rocks the Entry by Amelia Foster





Lynyrd Skynyrd in Las Vegas last month Associated Press/John Salangsang

Mike Madison

I saw all 3 Hold Steady shows in Minneapolis this weekend by Alex Rice

I saw Fleetwood Mac with my ex-boyfriend’s secret girlfriend by Emily Cassel

Wayne Kramer with the MC50 Robert Hein

Wayne Kramer and his punk all-stars resurrect the MC5’s revolutionary joy at the Varsity by Andy Sturdevant

Tyler Childers Facebook

Everyone loved Tyler Childers' show at the Varsity—except maybe Tyler Childers by Austin Gerth

Josh Groban: Not just for moms Star Tribune

My mom and I saw Josh Groban together by Erik Thompson

Elvis Costello Star Tribune

Elvis Costello is a rock star whether he likes it or not by James Figy

Lucy Hawthorne

Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers, and Lucy Dacus rocked First Ave—quietly by Colleen Cowie

Crash Test Dummies Photo provided by the artist

20 years later, I finally saw Crash Test Dummies perform my BFF album live by Nathan Roberts

Brandi Carlile: She's gotta point Pete Souza

It’s a family affair for Brandi Carlile at the State Theatre by Chad Werner

Saggy-jeaned legend Bob Seger epitomizes and transcends classic rock at the Xcel by Tigger Lunney