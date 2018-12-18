16 concerts we reviewed the hell out of in 2018
Concerts are expensive. People are annoying. Why leave the house to see your favorite musician perform when we can do it for you?
Now you can vicariously re-enjoy some of the year's biggest musical events by reading 16 of City Pages' best concert reviews. We've arranged them here chronologically, so it'll be kind of like living through 2018 all over again. And who wouldn't want to do that?
Dua Lipa’s personality bursts through her aloof surface at the Armory by Marcus Michalik
Jimmy Buffett and the Eagles at Target Field: A timeline by Ryan Warner
Harry Styles is a rock star now by Kara Nesvig
We got drunk and saw FIDLAR. Here's what we remember. by Emily Cassel and Hannah Sayle
Dream Wife’s feminist fury rocks the Entry by Amelia Foster
I saw all 3 Hold Steady shows in Minneapolis this weekend by Alex Rice
I saw Fleetwood Mac with my ex-boyfriend’s secret girlfriend by Emily Cassel
Wayne Kramer and his punk all-stars resurrect the MC5’s revolutionary joy at the Varsity by Andy Sturdevant
Everyone loved Tyler Childers' show at the Varsity—except maybe Tyler Childers by Austin Gerth
My mom and I saw Josh Groban together by Erik Thompson
Elvis Costello is a rock star whether he likes it or not by James Figy
Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers, and Lucy Dacus rocked First Ave—quietly by Colleen Cowie
20 years later, I finally saw Crash Test Dummies perform my BFF album live by Nathan Roberts
It’s a family affair for Brandi Carlile at the State Theatre by Chad Werner
Saggy-jeaned legend Bob Seger epitomizes and transcends classic rock at the Xcel by Tigger Lunney