14 great Minnesota concerts happening outside of the Twin Cities this summer

Duluth, Rochester, and several casinos (particularly Treasure Island and Mystic Lake) regularly host acts ranging from today’s pop and country stars to classic-rock royalty. We’ve already pointed you toward the region’s best music festivals . Now here’s a rundown of some of the most notable individual concerts happening outside Minneapolis and St. Paul between now and Labor Day.

Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo

DECC Symphony Hall, Sunday 6.10

Mayo Civic Center Dr. CH Mayo Presentation Hall, Wednesday 6.13

Benatar hasn’t released a studio album since Go in 2003, but she’s remained a committed live performer, touring every year since then. In addition to these two Minnesota stops, Benatar, along with guitarist and husband Giraldo, will also play a Music in the Zoo concert on June 13. DECC show: 8 p.m. $39.50-$75. 350 Harbor Dr., Duluth; 218-722-5573. Mayo Civic Center show: 8 p.m. $69.50-$129.50. 30 Civic Center Dr., Rochester; 507-328-2222.

Jill Scott

Mystic Showroom, Thursday 6.21

The Philly neo-soul queen has slowed down in recent years, but her 2015 album, Woman, did debut at No. 1, and she’s also maintained a presence in the hip-hop world, appearing on albums by Dr. Dre, Pusha-T, and De La Soul. 8 p.m. $45-$70. 2400 Mystic Lake Blvd., Prior Lake; 800-262-7799.

John Fogerty and ZZ Top

Treasure Island Amphitheater, Friday 6.29

The Creedence Clearwater Revival frontman and the Texas blues-rock trio join for the “Blues and Bayous Tour,” arguably the classic-rock double bill of the summer. 12+. 7 p.m. $30-$81. 5734 Sturgeon Lake Rd., Welch; 800-745-3000.

Kesha

Mystic Amphitheater, Saturday 6.30

The pop star triumphantly returned with one of last year’s best pop albums, Rainbow, bouncing back from years of alleged abuse by producer Dr. Luke. She’s spending most of the summer touring with Macklemore (whom she accompanied on last year’s First Avenue-referencing hit “Good Old Days”); this is one of her only shows this summer without the Seattle rapper. 8 p.m. $39. 2400 Mystic Lake Blvd., Prior Lake; 800-262-7799.

Pitbull

Mystic Amphitheater, Tuesday 7.3

The Miami pop-rapper has had far bigger and more sustained successes than last year’s Climate Change and its singles. Still, there’s no questioning his ability to stuff a setlist full of hits. 8 p.m. $49. 2400 Mystic Lake Blvd., Prior Lake; 800-262-7799.

Melissa Etheridge

Mystic Showroom, Thursday 7.5

Etheridge’s self-titled debut turned 30 last month, and the Kansas native has released music as consistently as any rocker of her generation (even in the middle of her battle with breast cancer in the mid-aughts). Most recently, she released Memphis Rock and Soul in 2016. 8 p.m. $49-$69. 2400 Mystic Lake Blvd., Prior Lake; 800-262-7799.

Bone Thugs-n-Harmony

Bayfront Festival Park, Friday 7.6

The ever-influential Cleveland rap group is sometimes only two-fifths of itself; Krayzie Bone and Bizzy Bone were the only members behind last year’s New Waves, credited to just “Bone Thugs.” Their Duluth visit is slated to be a performance by the full group. With Naughty By Nature and Coolio. 6 p.m. $32/$65. 350 Harbor Dr., Duluth; 218-722-5573.

Trampled by Turtles

Bayfront Festival Park, Saturday 7.7

The Duluth bluegrass faves returned last month with their eighth studio album, Life Is Good on the Open Road. This hometown show is the Dave Simonett-led band’s only announced Minnesota performance of the summer, aside from their State Fair gig in August. With Bad Bad Hats, Charlie Parr, the Last Revel, Superior Siren, and Teague Alexy Band. 4:30 p.m. $25. 350 Harbor Dr., Duluth; 218-722-5573.

Jerry Lee Lewis

Treasure Island Resort & Casino, Saturday 7.21

Now 82 and six full decades into his career, the Killer is only semi-retired, set to play a few shows this summer. 12+. 8 p.m. $46/$56. 5734 Sturgeon Lake Rd., Welch; 800-745-3000.

Jamey Johnson

Mayo Civic Center Dr. CH Presentation Hall, Sunday 7.22

The Alabama country singer-songwriter hasn’t released an album of original material since the much-acclaimed The Guitar Song in 2010, but he’s still in demand live, with his busy summer touring schedule including a Grand Ole Opry performance this coming Saturday. With the Steel Woods. 8 p.m. $32.50-$67. 30 Civic Center Dr., Rochester; 507-328-2222.

Reba McEntire

Mystic Amphitheater, Saturday 8.11

Besides her new gig as KFC’s first female Colonel Sanders, the country icon has released two albums in the past three years, with last year’s Sing It Now: Songs of Faith and Hope winning a Grammy for Best Roots Gospel Album. 8 p.m. $49-$199. 2400 Mystic Lake Blvd., Prior Lake; 800-262-7799.

Joan Jett & the Blackhearts

Treasure Island Resort & Casino, Friday 8.24

There’s been renewed interest in Joan Jett’s career ever since the eponymous Runaways film in 2010, and of course, songs like “I Love Rock ‘n’ Roll” are absolutely immortal. Jett and the Blackhearts’ most recent album is Unvarnished, from 2013, and the band was inducted into the Rock and Roll of Fame in ‘15. With Eddie Money. 12+. 8 p.m. $55-$75. 5734 Sturgeon Lake Rd., Welch; 800-745-3000.

Jason Mraz

Bluestem Amphitheater, Wednesday 8.29

Ten years on from the ubiquitous single “I’m Yours,” the pop-rock singer-songwriter is resurgent, with his new hit “Have It All” rising on Billboard this month. With Brett Dennen. 7 p.m. $36.50-$76.50. 801 50th Ave. S., Moorhead; 866-300-8300.

Lady Antebellum

Treasure Island Amphitheater, Friday 8.31

One of the most popular country groups to come along in the past decade, the Nashville trio released their sixth album, Heart Break, last year, with the LP earning two Grammy nominations. With Darius Rucker and Russell Dickerson. 7 p.m. $30-$325. 5734 Sturgeon Lake Rd., Welch; 800-745-3000.