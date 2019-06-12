14 ‘90s alt-rock bands who never recorded a song as good as Everclear’s ‘Santa Monica’

1. Pearl Jam

2. Green Day

3. Oasis

4. Radiohead

5. All the other English bands

6. Foo Fighters

7. Not Nirvana though, Nirvana rocked

8. Does U2 count?

9. Smashing Pumpkins for damn sure

10. Weezer lol

11. Soundgarden if they’d never recorded Superunknown

12. Fuck it, I'm counting Beck as a band

13. Seven Mary... Three, I think? That was a band, right?

14. Everclear (1993-4, 1996-present)