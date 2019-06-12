14 ‘90s alt-rock bands who never recorded a song as good as Everclear’s ‘Santa Monica’
Yes, I mean it. No, I will not be taking any more questions at this time.
1. Pearl Jam
2. Green Day
3. Oasis
4. Radiohead
5. All the other English bands
6. Foo Fighters
7. Not Nirvana though, Nirvana rocked
8. Does U2 count?
9. Smashing Pumpkins for damn sure
10. Weezer lol
11. Soundgarden if they’d never recorded Superunknown
12. Fuck it, I'm counting Beck as a band
13. Seven Mary... Three, I think? That was a band, right?
14. Everclear (1993-4, 1996-present)