14 ‘90s alt-rock bands who never recorded a song as good as Everclear’s ‘Santa Monica’

Wednesday, June 12, 2019 by Keith Harris in Music
Everclear: Your fave could never.

Everclear: Your fave could never. Publicity photo

Yes, I mean it. No, I will not be taking any more questions at this time.

1. Pearl Jam
2. Green Day
3. Oasis
4. Radiohead
5. All the other English bands
6. Foo Fighters
7. Not Nirvana though, Nirvana rocked
8. Does U2 count?
9. Smashing Pumpkins for damn sure
10. Weezer lol
11. Soundgarden if they’d never recorded Superunknown 
12. Fuck it, I'm counting Beck as a band
13. Seven Mary... Three, I think? That was a band, right?
14. Everclear (1993-4, 1996-present)

