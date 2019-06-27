13 great Minnesota concerts happening outside of the Twin Cities this summer

Still, isn’t it nice to go sometimes get out of town? The appetizers are cheaper out there. Sometimes the parking is better.



Sites throughout Minnesota host shows in the summer (and fall and winter and spring, but let’s not digress), with acts ranging from country to R&B to classic rock. Here are some of the best concerts happening outside of Minneapolis and St. Paul between now and Labor Day.

The Roots

Mystic Lake Showroom, Sunday 6.30

The Roots will take Shakopee by storm on Sunday. As it happens, this is a perfect and easy opportunity to get out of town and see the hip-hop legends without having to think about scoring Jimmy Fallon tickets (plus they’re the stars here, and rightfully so). 8 p.m. $49-$84.2400 Mystic Lake Blvd., Prior Lake; 800-262-7799.

Charlie Parr

Glensheen Mansion, Wednesday 7.3

A Duluth classic playing a Duluth classic. To kick off Glensheen’s summer concert series, Charlie Parr will make an appearance before his upcoming U.K. tour. If you’re lucky you’ll see a ghost. If you don’t… you’ll still see Charlie Parr, which is more than enough to ask of a Wednesday night. With Charlotte Montgomery.6 p.m. Free. 3300 London Rd., Duluth; 218-726-8910.



Trampled By Turtles

Bayfront Festival Park, Saturday 7.6

TBT comes to the Cities often enough, but it’s always a treat to see them in their home city. Add a fun backing lineup and it’s even sweeter. Local love and that close-to-the-big-lake-breeze, baybeee! With Erik Koskinen, Gaelynn Lea, Early Eyes, Zoo Animal, Adam Kiesling, and Keith Secola. 3:30 p.m. $30. 350 Harbor Dr., Duluth; 218-722-5573.

Michael McDonald and Chaka Khan

Mystic Lake Showroom, Saturday 7.7

Two classic singers who aren’t coasting on past glories. In 2017 Michael McDonald released Wide Open, his first album of new material in 17 years. Chaka Khan just released Hello Happiness in February and she’s a classic too. 8 p.m. $49-$99. 2400 Mystic Lake Blvd., Prior Lake; 800-262-7799.



Death Cab for Cutie

Vetter Stone Amphitheater, Friday 7.9

Following Death Cab’s two-night stint at the Palace last fall, CP called the band’s most recent LP Thank You for Today their “best in over a decade.” Earlier this month, the band released a number of remixes for a song off this album: “When We Drive.” You can listen to these while you drive to the show and get right in the mood for a calm and cool outdoor summer night. With Lala Lala. 8 p.m. $27.50-$73. 310 W Rock St., Mankato; 800-745-3000.

Steve Miller Band and Marty Stuart

Bayfront Festival Park, Friday 7.14

“Classic Rock Meets Classic Country” is the official title of this special event. A partnership, not a battle. However, if you are strongly on team classic rock or classic country, both acts are playing hours-apart shows in Prior Lake two days before. 6 p.m. $55-$89.50. 350 Harbor Dr., Duluth; 218-722-5573.

Lynyrd Skynyrd

Treasure Island Amphitheater, Friday 7.19

They’re calling this a farewell tour. If this is truly the case … what better way to say goodbye? Picture it: a Friday in July at the Island with “Sweet Home Alabama” as the inevitable set closer and “Freebird” the no-less-inevitable encore. It just feels right. With Gov’t Mule, Chris Kroeze, and The Outlaws. 6 p.m. $32.50-$112. 12+ 5734 Sturgeon Lake Rd., Welch; 800-745-3000.

Slash ft. Myles Kennedy & the Conspirators

Mystic Showroom, Saturday 8.3

Living the Dream, Slash’s third album with Myles Kennedy & the Conspirators, was released last September. Earlier this week, the band’s guitarist exited the tour, citing his wife’s health issues concerning as the reason. This is certainly sad, but luckily they have another guitarist in their midst. You know, Slash. 8 p.m. $52.50-$112.50.2400 Mystic Lake Blvd., Prior Lake; 800-262-7799.



Gladys Knight

Mystic Lake Showroom, Friday 8.9

A seven-time Grammy winner and one of Rolling Stone’s greatest singers of all time, Gladys Knight is a star. “We gon’ ride this train til the wheels fall off,” wrote Knight in a recent Instagram post highlighting her 2019 show dates. You bet we are. 8 p.m. $39-$160. 2400 Mystic Lake Blvd., Prior Lake; 800-262-7799.

Ben Harper & The Innocent Criminals, Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue

Mystic Lake Showroom, Wednesday 8.14

California and Louisiana. Blues, hip hop, rock, soul, reggae, folk, jazz, and funk among encompassed genres. Who thought of this double headliner? We’re happy for them, whoever they are. And for us—it’s a good mix. With Jessy Wilson. $59-$149. 2400 Mystic Lake Blvd., Prior Lake; 800-262-7799.



Reba

Treasure Island Amphitheater, Saturday 8.17

Last year she took Mystic by storm, this year Treasure Island. Billed simply as “Reba,” the world’s first female Colonel Sanders released her 29th studio album this year. We don’t fully understand why she’s touring with Colbie Caillat, but can we request a “Bubbly” collab? Please? With Colbie Caillat, Home Free, and Rachel Wammack.7 p.m. $32-$89. 12+ 5734 Sturgeon Lake Rd., Welch; 800-745-3000.

Ringo Starr and His All Star Band

Mystic Lake Showroom, Thursday 8.22

Movies like Yesterday are trying to make us think the Beatles need to be re-imagined, but what’s wrong with good ol’ Ringo? Hey now, he’s an all-star. And his band members are, too. 8 p.m. $79-$249. 2400 Mystic Lake Blvd., Prior Lake; 800-262-7799.



Rod Stewart

Treasure Island Amphitheater, Saturday 8.24

Before starting a Vegas residency later this year, Sir Roderick David Stewart will make a stop on his “The Hits” tour. “Maggie May” and “Do Ya Think I’m Sexy?” are both mentioned in the official event description. So there’s no doubt you’ll get, as advertised, the hits.7 p.m. $39-$159. 12+ 5734 Sturgeon Lake Rd., Welch; 800-745-3000.