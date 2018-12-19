12 of the best times local musicians talked to us in 2018

That's why we try to do it as often as possible. Here are 12 of the best profiles of local musicians that City Pages published this year, arranged chronologically.

Dillinger Four onstage at the Triple Rock in 2013. Eric Hess

With 'Dead King Mother,' Davu Seru revisits an uncle's murderous act of vengeance, 50 years later by Britt Robson

Brian Omen

20 years ago, Dillinger Four redefined Minneapolis punk with ‘Midwestern Songs of the Americas’ by Tigger Lunney

Rose von Muchow and Melissa Jones of Wetter Jerard Fagerberg

With help from Lazerbeak, Longshot draws inspiration from adversity on 'Parades' by Erica Rivera

Eric Dimac

With 'Late Bloomer,' Melissa Jones says goodbye to her band, Wetter —and to Minneapolis by Jerard Fagerberg

Shelly Mosman

Gully Boys are not some dads from Vermont by Austin Gerth

Preston Gunderson Photo provided by the artist

Low offer a fractured take on modern reality with the experimental 'Double Negative' by Erik Thompson

Kari Arnett Chris Duke

'American Idol' and 'The Voice' led him on, then passed. What happens next? by Jim Walsh

Kari Arnett pours a lifetime of pain into ‘When the Dust Settles’ by Youa Vang

Four Fists Graham Tolbert

Ever wonder what a band from Mankato sounds like? Meet Good Night Gold Dust. by James Figy

As Four Fists, P.O.S and Astronautalis combine rap skill and punk spirit on '6666' by Michael Madden

Peter Jamus

Elle PF’s daring, feminist orchestral rock blossoms on 'She Wrote It' by Jared Goyette

Astralblak Graham Gardner

'This is our thing': Astralblak define the new Minneapolis sound in a gentrifying city by Eamon Whalen