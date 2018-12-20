12 great music stories from 2018 we promise not to call ‘essays’ if you promise not to call them ‘thinkpieces’
Whatever you call these observations, reminiscences, diatribes, and otherwise unclassifiably miscellaneous bits of music writing, we're glad we ran 'em this year.
How Def Leppard’s unlikely glam-metal revolution changed everything by Jess Harvell
Waiting for the Revolution at Super Bowl Live by Christopher Vondracek
Why are so many Minnesota musicians moving to Los Angeles by Jerard Fagerberg
Christina Aguilera sets herself free on ‘Liberation’—but from what? by Marcus Michalik
Revisiting the tragedy of 'Whitney' in the age of Beyoncé by Solomon Gustavo
Why Eric B. & Rakim’s ‘Follow the Leader’ still sounds fresh 30 years later by M.T. Richards
UB40 would've hated Brett Kavanaugh by Aaron Vehling
In praise of Phil Collins, the Swiss Army knife of music by Annie Zaleski
Do you have to be old to like Local H? Probably—but hear us out anyway. by Steve Neuman
Remember the’80s? The’90s? How about the’00s? Welcome to pop’s new nostalgia overload. by Chuck Eddy
Is Chris Janson’s self-serving anti-rape country hit ‘Drunk Girl’ better than nothing? by Anthony Easton
Let’s sip Carlo Rossi to celebrate the 25th anniversary of E-40’s debut, ‘Federal’ by Josh Langhoff
Greta Van Fleet is not the end of the world by Lucas Fagen
Whatever you’re listening to right now, the Pistol Annies’ ‘Interstate Gospel’ is probably better by Alfred Soto
40 years ago in St. Paul, the Ramones opened for… Foreigner? by Bill Kennard
Pete Shelley asked all the right questions by Andy Sturdevant