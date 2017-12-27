104 amazing photos from City Pages photographers in 2017

Gallery Grid 1/104 Andy Witchger Dog sledding in northern Minnesota 2/104 Mike Madison and Steve Cohen Final days at Nye's in Northeast 3/104 Andy Witchger "Third Thursday: At Home with Monsters," Mia's celebration of the new exhibit from horror master Guillermo del Toro 4/104 Billy Briggs Red Hot Chili Peppers at Target Center 5/104 Billy Briggs The fan memorial fence at Prince's Paisley Park 6/104 Chris Juhn Crashed Ice 7/104 Tyler Bloomquist Saintly City Cat Show 8/104 Darin Kamnetz Haunted Basement 9/104 Galen Fletcher Handsome Hog 10/104 Mike Madison The solar eclipse in downtown Minneapolis 11/104 Billy Briggs U2 at U.S. Bank Stadium 12/104 Susan Du The Womens' March in St. Paul 13/104 Leslie Plesser Dog show in St. Paul 14/104 Adam Iverson Pro-Trump rally at Minnesota Capitol 15/104 Chris Juhn X Games 16/104 Alma Guzman Baja Haus 17/104 Darin Kamnetz Rodeo in Isanti, Minnesota 18/104 Steve Cohen Comic Con Minneapolis 19/104 Alma Guzman Gray Duck Tavern 20/104 Steve Cohen Art Shanty Projects 21/104 Billy Briggs Atmosphere at the first-ever Palace Theatre concert 22/104 Darin Kamnetz Doggie ugly sweater contest at Excelsior Brewing 23/104 Lucy Hawthorne Lindey's Prime Steak House 24/104 Tony Nelson Pride Parade 25/104 Andy Witchger Walker Art Center's freshly renovated Minneapolis Sculpture Garden 26/104 Billy Briggs Sims at First Avenue 27/104 Adam Iverson Freshly revitalized Minnesota Capitol unveiling party 28/104 Steve Cohen Tom Petty's final Minnesota concert at Xcel 29/104 Lucy Hawthorne J. Selby's 30/104 Colin Michael Simmons Furries! 31/104 Tyler Bloomquist Duluth's Bentleyville Tour of Lights 32/104 Deb Freytag Goldzilla Golden Retriever party/fundraiser 33/104 Billy Briggs Garbage with Blondie at Mystic Lake 34/104 Steve Cohen Billy Joel at Target Field 35/104 Gina Reis Open Streets Minneapolis takes over Lyndale Avenue 36/104 Alma Guzman Bole Ethiopian Cuisine 37/104 Adam Iverson Mayday Parade 38/104 Andy Witchger MN United FC at TCF Bank Stadium 39/104 Deb Freytag Northern Invasion 40/104 Lucy Hawthorne Big Daddy's BBQ 41/104 Steve Cohen Bon Iver's Justin Vernon at Eaux Claires 42/104 Darin Kamnetz Envision 43/104 Lucy Hawthorne Bar Brigade 44/104 Lucy Hawthorne Costa Blanca 45/104 Steve Cohen Chance the Rapper at Xcel 46/104 Lucy Hawthorne Conor Oberst at the Palace Theatre 47/104 Steve Cohen Tommy Stinson at 7th St. Entry 48/104 Billy Briggs Ed Sheeran at Xcel 49/104 Lucy Hawthorne Town Talk Diner 50/104 Sasha Landskov Tori Ramen 51/104 Adam Iverson Cat Video Festival at CHS Field 52/104 Adam Iverson Dog parade in Northeast 53/104 Andy Witchger Art in Bloom 54/104 Billy Briggs LCD Soundsystem at Roy Wilkins Auditorium 55/104 Lucy Hawthorne Heirloom 56/104 Adam Iverson Hot Metal Pour at Franconia Sculpture Park 57/104 Galen Fletcher Xavi 58/104 Darin Kamnetz Belle & Sebastian at the Palace Theatre 59/104 Steve Cohen Aimee Mann at the Fitzgerald Theater 60/104 Andy Witchger Semisonic at First Avenue 61/104 Steve Cohen St. Vincent at the Palace Theatre 62/104 Darin Kamnetz Future Islands at First Avenue 63/104 Adam Iverson Minnesota State Fair 64/104 Joanna Fox Warped Tour 65/104 Chris Juhn Mr. Twin Cities Leather Contest 66/104 Darin Kamnetz Zombie Pup Crawl at Bauhaus Brewing Co. 67/104 Tony Nelson CONvergence 68/104 Darin Kamnetz The 1975 at Roy Wilkins Auditorium 69/104 Darin Kamnetz Fashionopolis 70/104 Darin Kamnetz Damian Marley at Music Hall MPLS 71/104 Adam Iverson Northern Spark 72/104 Darin Kamnetz I AM MPLS! 73/104 Billy Briggs Katy Perry at Xcel 74/104 Tony Nelson At the Drive-In at the Palace Theatre 75/104 Darin Kamnetz Patti Smith at Northrop 76/104 Darin Kamnetz Perfume Genius at Cedar Culture Center 77/104 Tony Nelson New Target Field food 78/104 Darin Kamnetz Fleet Foxes at the Palace Theatre 79/104 Sasha Landskov Dumpling 80/104 Darin Kamnetz SZA at First Avenue 81/104 Andy Witchger Pond hockey in Minneapolis 82/104 Steve Cohen Kamasi Washington at First Avenue 83/104 Darin Kamnetz The Weeknd at Xcel 84/104 Ben Vinar Kitty Hall adoption event at Minneapolis City Hall 85/104 Lilly Ball Walker, Minnesota's Eelpout Festival 86/104 Mike Madison 89.3 the Current's birthday party at First Avenue 87/104 Lisa Persson Soundset 88/104 Tony Nelson Lucia's 89/104 Mike Madison Run the Jewels at Myth 90/104 Steve Cohen Adam Lambert fronting Queen at Xcel 91/104 Tony Nelson Seventh Street Truck Park 92/104 Tony Nelson Angel Olsen at First Avenue 93/104 Tony Nelson Beirut 94/104 Steve Cohen Herbie Hancock the Minnesota Zoo 95/104 Mike Madison Record Store Day 96/104 Caroline Royce Beck at the Palace Theatre 97/104 Tony Nelson Guthrie's costume rental shop 98/104 Billy Briggs Gorillaz at Roy Wilkins Auditorium 99/104 Tony Nelson Flaming Lips at Myth 100/104 Tony Nelson Tenant 101/104 Lisa Persson Art-a-Whirl 102/104 Lisa Persson Summer Set 103/104 Steve Cohen Roger Waters at Xcel 104/104 Tony Nelson The Lexington

Contributing City Pages photographers captured events, food, concerts, protests, and plenty of pups throughout 2017. Here are some of their best shots.