10 great rap songs whose titles start with ‘I’

In commemoration of Drizzy’s achievement, here are 10 great rap songs that start with the letter “I.” After all, what is Drake if not an emblem of narcissism?

Common, “I Used to Love H.E.R.” (1994)

Is there a germ of truth in the complaints about hip-hop’s Disneyfication? Sure. Do these complaints fail to move the needle because they’re delivered in a really ham-handed way? We’re certain of it. “I Used to Love H.E.R.” is the rare state-of-hip-hop deep dive that isn’t pushy or didactic. It’s a blow-by-blow account of Common’s estrangement from the art form that once gave his life meaning, but never once does he point fingers or try to fob off responsibility onto someone else for the genre’s decline.

The Luniz ft. Michael Marshall, “I Got 5 on It” (1995)

The Luniz’s liquid flows are the nectar of the Gods (in this case Buddha). Michael Marshall’s hook is one of the catchiest in recorded history. Flanked on every side by three exultant men, “I Got 5 on It” makes as good a case as any for harmless bubblegum rap. The Luniz never managed another hit; the Tanqueray straight had them.

Goodie Mob, “I Didn’t Ask to Come” (1995)

The older he gets, the more Cee-Lo Green resembles a gushing wellspring of bad ideas. It’s best to remember him as he was on “I Didn’t Ask to Come”: a 22-year-old of sturdy character and indomitable strength. Let his parting words to a dead homie be a lodestar for anyone coping with loss.

The Jacka & Ampichino, “I Try” (2007)

Gone but not forgotten. The Jacka was murdered five years ago this February, but his legacy lives on through heart-tugging moral inventories like “I Try.” A moaning soul sample provides the perfect backdrop for Jack to wrestle completely uninhibited with his conscience. By verse’s end, he has made his peace with a life of crime: “Just give me your chain, and hop out your car/Raid his pockets, hop in and blend with the dark.”

Chief Keef ft. Lil Reese, “I Don’t Like” (2012)

A sardine can apartment blanketed with a thick, miasmic fog of weed smoke. Shirtless extras jumping to and fro. In the public memory, “I Don’t Like” will always be overshadowed by its video, but it’s a great song in isolation. The multi-tracked chorus, where Chief Keef bellows his various dislikes, was heaven to my pissy teenage ears.

Young Bleed, “I Couldn’t C’ It” (2000)

No Limit was notorious for unleashing rabid pit bulls on hip-hop’s central nervous system: when Mystikal or Silkk the Shocker barked, everyone skedaddled. Then you had chiller-than-thou Young Bleed, who didn’t occasion the same fear in listeners but whose voice is nonetheless big enough to fill every crevice of “I Couldn’t C’ It.” Bleed sounds totally at ease rapping over finger-picked blues guitar.

Egyptian Lover, “I Cry (Night After Night)” (1984)

Back when hip-hop and electro were inextricably linked, it was common for rappers to sing about affairs of the heart. You can hear the tightness in Egyptian Lover’s voice, and feel the tension in his body, as he struggles to keep it together on “I Cry (Night After Night).” The song’s unhealed agony is muffled slightly by a thrashing guitar solo.

Sauce Money, “I Hear the Streets” (1994)

When you’re enmeshed in the drug game, home is not a refuge. And when you’re a new father in the drug game, life is a buffet of conflicting realities. On the jazzy, floaty “I Hear the Streets,” Sauce Money is torn between apprehension about what awaits him and gratitude for his young son. Sauce was more than a Roc-A-Fella backbencher. (Not available on Spotify; listen here .)

Dizzee Rascal, “I Luv U” (2003)

A lover’s quarrel in the courtyard of some godforsaken East End council estate. The gaseous, bickering, facetiously titled “I Luv U” is for any couple at cross-purposes; sometimes there’s too little communication in a relationship for it to survive intact. Maybe Dizzee wasn’t BF material, but he was the first global pop star to speak in a barely decipherable, slack-mouthed cockney.

Mic Terror, “I Don’t Call the Cops” (2016)