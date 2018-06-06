Brit’s Annual Outdoor Movie Series

Every Monday, August 13 through 27, Brit’s Pub in downtown Minneapolis clears the lawn bowlers from its rooftop greensward for an outdoor screening of British cinema. The schedule this year is a trilogy of Simon Pegg films: Shaun of the Dead (August 13), Hot Fuzz (August 20), and The World’s End (August 27). Head over a little before the show starts at 8:30 p.m., grab a pint of Guinness, and watch the sun go down. Visit www.britspub.com for more information. Free. Brit’s Pub, 1110 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis, 612-332-3908.

Cinema and Civics

This year Cinema and Civics hosts outdoor screenings every Wednesday in June. The night begins at 7:45 p.m. with live music and snacks for sale, followed by family-friendly movies at dusk. Beauty and the Beast kicks things off on June 6 with a dose of music, and viewers are invited to sign along. Bring a tissue to Coco, which screens June 13. Tensions will be high during Hitchcock’s Rear Window on June 20. The series ends on June 27 with the Looney Tunes-loaded Space Jam. For more information on the lineup of films or cancellations in inclement weather, visit www.facebook.com/cinemaandcivics. Stevens Square Park, 1801 Stevens Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Late Night at the Riverview

When you’re settled into your theater seat, watching your favorite movie, jangling all that extra pocket change from your uber-cheap ($3!) movie tickets, you’ll relish the truth: Sometimes the best things happen late at night. Starting June 8 and running all the way through September 15, the Riverview Theater will screen various classics such as Clueless,Yellow Submarine, Thelma & Louise, Howl’s Moving Castle, and the recent, critically acclaimed thriller Get Out. Showtime is 11:30 p.m. every Friday and Saturday night. For more information or to see the full lineup, visit www.riverviewtheater.com. Riverview Theater, 3800 42nd Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-7369.

Midnight Movies at Uptown Theatre

This summer, Uptown Theatre will continue to do what it does best: screen quirky, iconic, hard-to-find, and enduring classics at midnight screenings on Friday and Saturday nights. The upcoming schedule includes ’80s classic Fletch, gorgeously animated Howl’s Moving Castle, and monthly screenings of The Rocky Horror Picture Show. The mind-blowingly bad The Room will also terrify and amuse midnight stoners and caffeine-loaded college kids. Uptown Theatre, 2906 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-823-3005.

Movies in the Parks

Once again, the Minneapolis Park Board is bringing over 70 free film screenings to neighborhoods across the city. This year’s lineup is awesome. There are recent mega-hits (Black Panther,Star Wars: Last Jedi), recent critical darlings (Hidden Figures, Coco), delightfully cheesy ’80s flicks (Ghostbusters, Spaceballs), and golden-era classics ( Singin’ in the Rain, West Side Story). Oh yeah, and they also have some awful-looking stuff that might be fun to watch after a few beers (Despicable Me, The Greatest Showman). All of these shows start at dusk. Bring a blanket, snacks, and, most importantly, bug spray. For more info, check out Park and Rec’s handy website: www.mplsmusicandmovies.com. Movies are screening now through August 31.

Sound for Silents: Film + Music

Last year, the Walker Art Center chose to pare down its film series to one evening. That will be the format again this year. The museum will host revelers on the grassy hill as they watch silent-film selections from 1920s, including abstract animation by Walter Ruttmann (Lichtspiel: Opus I and Opus II, III, and IV ), plus his 1927 work Berlin: Symphony of a Great City (Berlin: Die Sinfonie der Grosstadt). Charles Sheeler and Paul Strand’s Manhatta (1920–1921), and animation pioneer Winsor McCay’s The Sinking of the Lusitania (1918) will also screen. The works will feature an original soundtrack—commissioned by the Walker—by Martin Dosh. The event is completely gratis. Find more details at www.walkerart.org. Walker Art Center, 1750 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis, 612-375-7600. August 16, at dusk.

Trylon Cinema

Throughout the year, Trylon microcinema brings in a wide variety of flicks. That includes silver-screen classics, obscure films, world premieres, and cult movies. The recently renovated space has a full lineup this summer, including a series of Paul Verhoeven films (Total Recall, Showgirls). A Fistfull of Spaghetti Westerns takes viewers through a selection of gritty cowboy flicks from the ’60s and ’70s. The monthly Tape Freaks invites audiences to take in a surprise movie that time forgot for $5, and Trash Film Debauchery will also be screening awesome crap. Check out their lineup at www.trylon.org. Trylon Cinema, 3258 Minnehaha Ave. S., Minneapolis, 612-424-5468.